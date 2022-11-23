  • Home
  • Muncie
  • OASIS BAR AND GRILL - 1811 South Burlington Drive
A map showing the location of OASIS BAR AND GRILL 1811 South Burlington Drive

OASIS BAR AND GRILL 1811 South Burlington Drive

No reviews yet

1811 South Burlington Drive

Muncie, IN 47302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$7.00

served with nacho cheese

Chips Or Peanuts

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Loaded French Fries

$5.50

topped with cheese, bacon bits, chives

Loaded Tator Tots

$7.00

topped with cheese, bacon bits, chives

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

served with nacho cheese

Nachoes

$10.00

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese-SM

$0.50

Nacho Cheese- LG

$1.75

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Ras. Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.50

5 pieces "Oasis" seasoned boneless white meat chicken strips; served w/fries

Burgers and Sandwiches

Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin

$8.00

fresh tenderloin with Oasis special seasonsings on fresh toasted bun

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Tender, seasoned & grilled w/toasted bun

BLT

$6.50

fresh bun w/thin sliced applewood-smoked crispy bacon w/lettuce & tomat

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted with 2 cheese and your choice of condiments

Oasis Hamburger

$8.00+

juicy charbroiled hamburger pattie on toasted bun; make it a double

Oasis Cheeseburger

$8.50+

Superb american style hamburger choice of cheese on warm toasted bun

Mason Melt

$8.00

Satisfying juicy hamburger on Texas Toast; gr onions & melted cheese

Western Burger

$12.00

mouth watering ribeye steak grilled & seasoned, steak fries & cole slaw

Bacon Burger

$8.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00

Club Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.75

Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Tator Tots

$2.50

Daily Sandwich Special

BBQ Pulled Pork With Tots

$8.50

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Hawaiian Pork Nachos

$9.00

Baked Steak Sand & Tots

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Chili

$7.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$2.00

Cobbler

$3.00

Pineapple Cake

$2.00

OASIS DELICIOUS DINNERS (Copy)

Steak Dinner

$11.00

Delicious juicy Ribeye Steak cooked to your perfection, side salad, roasted potatoes or baked potatoe, cole slaw, dinner roll

Smoked Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

Juicy grilled pork chop charbroiled & seasoned, side salad, roasted potatoes, dinner roll

Pizza Time

14" Meat Lovers

$20.00

For all you meat lovers!!! hamburger, italian sausage, ham, pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Hawaiian

$15.00

Additional Topping

$1.50

Delux

$20.00

2 Topping

$15.00

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Salads, Nachos, Fajitas

Nachos

$9.00+

tortilla chips, loaded w/seasoned beef or chicken, add your condiments

Quesadilla

$9.50+

Salads

$9.00+

tortilla chips w/seasoned hamburger and your choice of toppings

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese-SM

$0.50

Nacho Cheese- LG

$1.75

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Ras. Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BREAKFAST (Copy)

Bacon Strips

$4.00

Big 'O" Special

$8.00

2 large eggs any style, served w/choice of sausage patties, smoked sausage, bacon or sliced ham complete with toast

Biscuit

$1.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

$7.00+

2 large eggs served between toast w/choice of sausage patty, smoked sausage, bacon or ham and cheese

Eggs

$2.25+

French Toast

$5.00

Full Order

$6.00+

Thick milky gravy w/large chunks of sausage served over piping hot, fresh buttermilk biscuits

Half Order

$3.50

Thick milky gravy w/large chunks of sausage served over piping hot, fresh buttermilk biscuits

Hash Browns

$3.50

Western Omelet

$8.00

add green peppers, onions, tomatoes, ham, topped w/cheddar-jack

Man-Meat Omelet

$9.00

add ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions & cheese

Oatmeal

$3.25

Sausage Patties

$3.50

Short Stack

$4.75

Sliced Ham

$4.50

Three Point Omelet

$6.50

egg omelet loaded with favorite ingredients served with toast/jelly

Toast

$1.25+

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken Melt

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Tator Tots

$2.50

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Club

$10.00

Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Steak Tacos

2 Big Ass Steak Tacos

$6.00

2 Big Ass Chicken Tacos

$6.00

3 Steak Tacos

$6.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$6.00

2 Steak 1 Chicken Taco

$6.00

2 Chicken 1 Steak Taco

$6.00

Tequila Tuesday

Jose Gold

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Jose Silver

$3.00

Merchandise

Oasis T-Shirts

$20.00

Water Tumbler

$8.00

Koozie

$4.00

Late Night Snacks

Breadsticks

$7.00

served with nacho cheese

Chips Or Peanuts

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

served with nacho cheese

Tater Kegs

$6.00

Tator Tots

$6.00

Wings

$8.00

HOT, Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$5.50

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese- LG

$1.75

Nacho Cheese-SM

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ras. Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a bar & grill with great sandwiches and daily lunch specials! We also have pool tables, up-to-date Bluetooth juke box weekend entertainment.

Location

1811 South Burlington Drive, Muncie, IN 47302

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

