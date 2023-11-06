Oasis Cafe & Bakery
377 Main Street #1250
Medford, MA 02155
Bakery
- Cheese Bread$0.50
Cheese bread
- Cheese Bread 2x1$1.00
Cheese bread
- French Bread 2x1$1.00
French bread
- French Bread$0.50
French bread
- Bolinho de Chuva 2x1$1.00
- Pao Doce Com Coco$4.25
- Mini Esfiha 2x1$1.00
- Banana$0.50
- Mini Salgado Frito 2x1$1.00
- Bag de Pao Tatu$5.25
- Quejadinha$1.99
- Bag de Pao Doce$3.99
- Biscoito Tareco$0.85
- Brevidade$1.25
- Pao de Coco Molhado$1.75
- Pao de Queijo Recheado$3.45
- Pao Com Linguica$4.45
French bread with linguica
- Pao Carne Moida$3.75
French bread with ground beef
- Broinha$0.75
- Sonho$3.95
- Marta Rocha$3.25
- Mini Salgado Unidade$0.60
- Biscoito Papa Ovo$4.95
- Bolo de Mandioca Redonda$6.99
- Broa Cremosa$6.99
- Bolo de Cenoura Redondo$7.99
- Bolo Redondo$5.99
- Biscoito de Polvilho Bag$4.25
- Biscoito Frito$0.95
- Churros$3.25
- Empadao$5.45
- Esfirra Grande$4.95
- Pastel Assado$4.95
- Empada$3.49
- Pao Coco Molhado$1.45
- Cueca Virada$0.95
- Muffin$1.25
- Pizza Slice$4.25
- Biscoito de Acucar$0.95
- Rosca de Creme$3.99
- Biscoito de Polvilho$3.25
- Frozen Salgados$8.45
- Manga$2.49
- Mamao$5.99
Bakery Sandwiches
- Misto Quente$5.95
Ham and cheese on the french bread.
- Pao Frances na Chapa$2.45
Grilled french bread.
- Pao Frances Com Queijo$3.95
French bread with cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Ovo$3.95
French bread with egg.
- Pao Frances Com Mortadela$4.95
French bread with mortadella.
- Pao Frances Com Bacon,ovo e Queijo$6.25
French bread with bacon,egg and cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Linguica,Ovo e Queijo$6.75
French bread with linguica,egg and cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Peru e Queijo$6.95
French bread with turkey and cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Peito de Frango$9.95
Grilled chicken breast,on the french bread.
- Pao Frances Com File$11.95
French bread with steak
- Grilled Cheese$4.25
Toast with cheese.
- Pao Com Linguica$5.45
French bread with linguica.
- Pao Com Sausage,Ovo e Queijo.$5.95
French bread with sausage,egg and cheese.
- Brazilian Hot Dog$10.95
Sub with sausage,marinara,corn,pea,potato sticks.
- Pao Com Ham$4.25
- Pao Com Queijo e Ovo$5.95
- Bauru$5.95
Acai
- Acai Shake$7.25
Acai,strawberry,banana and milk.
- Acai Bomb$8.95
Acai, strawberry and red bull.
- Acai Bowl$11.45
Acai,strawberry,banana,granola and honey.
- Acai Tropical$14.25
Acai,strawberry,banana,pineapple,condensed milk,poweder milk, shredded coconut and granola.
- Acai Chocoholic$14.25
Acai,strawberry,banana,m ms,nutella,chocolate waffer,granola,and chocolate syrup.
- Acai Nuts$14.25
Acai,granola,peanuts,peanut butter,banana and honey.
Food
Brazilian Burgers and Sandwiches
- X-Oasis$20.95
Steak,burger,bacon,chicken and egg,ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,served with fries.
- X-Tudo$17.95
Hambuger,chicken,bacon and egg.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
- Double Cheddar Burger$9.99
Two beef cheeseburgers topped with Cheddar Cheese, Mayo served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
- X- Galinha$14.95
Chicken.Also comes with,ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks and mayo.
- X -Salada$15.45
Hamburger salad.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks and mayo.
- X -Ovo$14.95
Egg,hamburger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
- X -Bacon$15.95
Bacon burger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
- X- Egg Bacon$16.95
Egg,bacon,burger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks mayo.
- X-Lombo$14.95
Pork loin.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
- X-Fish$14.95
Fish.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
- Cheese Burger$12.95
Hambuger,cheese.Also comes with lettuce ,tomato,pickle,mayo and mustard.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$13.95
Hambuger,bbq sauce,bacon,lettuce,tomato and america cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Buffalo chicken,blue cheese dressing and lettuce,tomato.
- Fish Sandwich$12.95
Fried fish,lettuce,tomatoa and tartar sauce.
- Cuban Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Chicken,provolone cheese,ham,pickles and mayo
- Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Smoked,pulled chicken,bbq sauce,red onions,american cheese,lettuce,tomato.
Brazilian Snacks
- Salgado p/Fritar$4.95
- Coxinha Com Caturipy$5.25
Fried dough with cream cheese.
- Coxinha$4.95
Fried dough with chicken filling.
- Risole$4.95
Brazilian croquetes.
- Kibe$4.95
Cracked wheat with ground beef and seasoning.
- Enroladinho de Salsicha$4.95
Fried hot dog filled dough.
- Bolinho de Mandioca$4.95
Yuca dough with stuffing.
- Bolinho de Bacalhau$5.45
Salted cod cakes
- Pastel$4.95
Breakfast,Pancakes/French Toast
- One Egg Breakfast$10.45
One egg,with home fries,toast and your choice of meat.
- Two Eggs Breakfast$11.95
Two egg,with home fries,toast and your choice of meat.
- Three Eggs Breakfast$12.95
Three egg,with home fries,toast,and your choice of meat.
- Steak Eggs Breakfast$18.25
Steak,egg,whith home fries and toast.
- Oasis Breakfast$15.95
Two buttermilk pancakes,two eggs,home fries,toast,and your choice of meat,bacon ,ham or sausage.
- One Pancake$3.95
One pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.
- Two Pancake$5.95
Two pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.
- Three Pancake$7.45
Three pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.
- French Toast Two Slices$6.45
- French Toast Four Slices$7.95
- Oatmeal Bowl$7.95
Oats,milk,served with strawberry and banana.
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scramble eggs,monterey jack cheese,home fries,salsa on the wrap.
Wraps and Sub
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.45
Grilled chicken,parmesan cheese,romaine lettuce,croutons and caesar dressing.
- Cheese Burger Wrap$8.95
Hamburger,cheese,mustard,pickle,tomato and mayo.
- Chicken Greek Kabob Wrap$9.95
Feta,lettuce,olives,cucumber,peppers,tomato,red onions and greek dressing.
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken,monterey jack ,onions,pepper and mushrooms.
- Caesar Wrap$9.95
Parmesan cheese,lettuce,crouton and caesar dressing.
- Chicken BLT Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
- BLT Wrap$9.25
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato and Mayo
- Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
Tuna,cheese,lettuce,tuna,cucumber and onions.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Buffalo chicken,parmesan cheese,lettuce and tomato.
- Oasis Melt Sub$9.95
Sliced smoked turkey,smoked ham,bacon,meltd provolene cheese,lettuce,mayo and tomato.
- Italian Sub$9.45
Hot capicola,genoa salami,provolone cheese,olive oil,vinegar and spices
- Smoked Turkey Sub$9.25
Sliced turkey,mayo,provolone cheese,topped with condiments choice.
- Smoked Ham Sub$9.25
Sliced turkeyamerican cheese,topped with condiments of your choice.
- Tuna sub$9.95
Tuna salad with provolone cheese topped with condiments of your choice
- Oasis Meatless Sub$9.95
Feta cheese,greek dressing,black olives,lettuce,tomato,red onios and cucumbers.
- Cold Meatless Sub$8.45
Lettuce,tomato,red onions,cucumbers,pickles,green peppers,your choice.
- Oasis Special Sub$9.95
Steak,bbq sauce,lettuce,cucumbers,tomato and red onions with a special sauce.
- Steak and Cheese Sub$11.45
Shaved steak with american cheese.
- Steak Bomb Sub$11.95
American cheese,grilled green peppers,onions,mushroom and genoas salami.
- Chicken Teriyaki Sub$9.95
Grilled chicken,onions,peppes,mushrooms,broccoli and teriyaki sauce.
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sub$10.25
Homemade chicken cutlet,smoked ham and provolone cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.25
Homemade chicken cutlet,buffalo sauce,blue cheese dressing,lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Cutlet Sub$9.95
Chicken breast,served with your choice of condiments.
- Chicken Parm Sub$9.95
Chicken breast,served tomato sauce and provolone cheese.
- Grilled Meatless Sub$8.95
Caramelized onions,mushrooms,broccoli,roasted peppers,special sauces,lettuce and tomato.
- Caprese Sub$9.95
Mozzarela cheese,tomatoes fresh,pesto sauce with balsamic vinegar.
- Baja Turkey Avocado Sub$14.45
Avocado,turkey,lettuce,tomato,red onions,cumcumber and chipotle sauce.
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$12.95
American cheese served with home fries and toast.
- Ham and Mozzarela Cheese Omelette$14.25
Ham,mozzarela cheese served with home fries and toast.
- Greek Omelette$13.25
American cheese ,feta,spinach,tomato,onios,served with home fries and toast.
- Steak Omelette$18.45
Steak,american cheese,pepper,onions,served with home fries and toast.
- Supreme Omelette$14.95
American cheese,ham,sausage,bacon,served with home fries and toast.
- Veggie Omelette$12.95
Provolone cheese,tomato,onions,green pepers,mushrroms,broccoli,served with home fries and toast.
- Western Omelette$14.95
America cheese,ham ,tomato,green peppers,onions,served with home fries and toast.
- Chicken Omelette$15.45
Chicken,onios,green pepper,served with home fries and toast.
- Monterey Turkey Omelette$15.45
Turkey,monterey cheese,onion,green pepper,served with home fries and toast.
- Turkey Veggie Omelette$15.25
Turkey,pepper,onion,mushrooms,brocolis,tomato,american cheese,served with home fries and toast.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Parmesan cheese,lettuce and crouton.
- Greek Salad$13.95
Feta cheese,lettuce,olives,cucumbers,peppers,tomatoes,red onions.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Buffalo chicken,lettuce,tomato,parmesan cheese,boiled egg.
- Special Salad$13.95
Sliced turkey,ham,lettuce,tomato and cucumbers.
- Tuna Salad$13.95
Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,red onions and tuna.
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken,romaine lettuce,tomato,avocado,corn and bacon.
- Spring Mix Salad$13.95
Feta cheese,lettuce,tomato,cucumbers,black olives and red onions.
Dessert
- Flan$4.95
Custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.
- Rice Pudding$4.95
- Pave$4.95
- Palito de Coco$4.95Out of stock
- Rocombole$5.25
Rolled up cake with sweet flavors.
- Corn Pudding$4.95
- Cake Slice$4.95
- Bolo de Pote$7.95
- Quindim$3.95Out of stock
- Pao de Mel$3.95Out of stock
- Bolo Gelado$4.95
- Cassarola Calda$4.95
Doces
- Pastilha De Hortela$0.75
- Bananinha$1.25
- Doces Caseiros$3.50
- Bombom 2X1$1.00
- Balas 5x1$1.00
- Pirulitos$0.50
- Salgadinhos$2.99
- Halls/Trident$1.50
- Chocolates /Prestigio$1.99
- Pacoquinha$0.50
- Chicletes$1.00
- Tortuguitas$0.99
- Chocolate Talento$3.49
- Caixa De Bombom Nestle$7.99
- Peanut Butter Skippy 462g$3.49
- Doce De Leite Cambui 410g$3.49
- Creme De Leite Itambe 300g$2.75
- Leite Condensado Itambe 395g$2.99
- Leite De Coco Lanca 200ml$2.99
- Suco Concentrado caju 500ml$3.49
- Suco Concentrado Maracuja 500ml$3.99
- Abacaxi Goya 567g$3.99
Frios e Laticinio
- Suco Tropicana$4.99
- Whole Galan$4.99
- Danoninho Itambe$6.99
- Yorgute Itambe Bandeja$4.99
- Ovos$7.25
- Leite Pequeno$3.25
- Nesquik$2.25
- Almo Milk$4.99
- Half Half$3.49
- Light Cream$3.49
- Yorgut$2.25
- Chipa 1kg$12.99
- Pao De Queijo Forno De Minas 400g$5.99
- Pao De Queijo Forno De Minas 1kg$10.99
- Pao De Queijo Sabor Mineiro 400g$5.99
- Pamonha Salgada /Doce$4.99
Sides Others
- Home Fries$4.95
- Fries$4.25
- Bacon$2.25
- Ham$2.25
- Sausage$2.25
- Chesse$1.75
- Dressing$1.25
- Linguica$1.95
- Chicken$3.95
- Egg$1.75
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.25
Mozzarela sticks with choice of sauce,
- Breaded Jalapenos With Cheddar Cheese$12.25
Breaded jalapenos with cheddar cheese.
- Fried Pickles Chips$12.25
Fried pickles with choice of sauce.
Drinks
Smoothies/Juices
- Tropical Juice$5.95
- Freshly Orange Juice$5.95
Orange juice
- Orange/Papaya$6.45
Orange with papaya
- Orange/Wildcherry$6.45
Orange with wildcherry
- Orange/Pineapple$6.45
Orange with pineapple
- Orange/Acai$7.25
Orange with acai
- Orange/Mint$6.45
Orange with mint
- Lemonade$5.95
Lemonade juice
- Pineapple/Mint$6.45
Pineapple with mint
- Virgin Pina$5.95
Pineapple,coconut and condensed milk.
- Juice with Water$5.45
Choose your fruits.
- Juice with Milk$5.95
Choose your fruits.
- Smoothies$6.95
Choose your fruits.
- Green Juice$6.95
Coffee
Cold Drink
Mercadinho
Biscoito/Bolacha
- Aymore Tortini 90g$1.99
- Aymore Agua e Sal 164g$2.75
- Aymore Cream Cracker 164g$2.75
- Aymore Maizena 170g$2.25
- Aymore Recheado 120g$1.99
- Aymore Coco 200g$2.99
- Aymore Amanteigado Coco 248g$3.99
- Biscoito Passatempo 130g$1.99
- Biscoito Baududcco Recheado 140g$1.99
- Biscoito Tortuguita 130g$1.99
- Biscoito Danix 130g$1.99
- Rosquinha Lanca de Coco 300g$3.99
- Rosquinha Mabel de Leite 700g$4.25
- Bis lacta$3.99
Coffe/Cha
Mercearia Seca
- Canjica Branca Yoki 500g$2.99
- Polvilho Doce Amafil 1kg$3.99
- Polvilho Azedo Amafil 1kg$4.25
- Flocao Yoki 1kg$3.49
- Feijao Carioca Camil 1kg$3.99
- Feijao Camil1kg$3.99
- Farofa Temperada Yoki 500g$3.99
- Farinha de Tapioca Yoki 500g$3.49
- Farinha de Tapioca Amafil 500g$5.25
- Farinha de Mandioca 1kg$3.49
- Farinha de Milho 1kg$3.25
- Molho de Pimenta 150 ml$2.99
- Leite Ninho 360g$6.99
- Nescau 370g$4.99
- Sal Crystal 737g$2.29
- Toddy 370g$3.79
- Goiabada Predilecta 500g$3.49
- Pacoca caixa$15.00
- Goiabada Predilecta 300g$2.99
- Palmito Chef 500g$11.99
- Extrato De Tomate Ragu 396g$3.99
- Feijao Goya lata 439g$1.99
- Tomato Paste Hunts 340g$2.29
- Milho Verde Quero 280g$2.99
- Extrato De Tomate Elefante 310g$3.99
- Ervilha Quero 280g$2.99
- Salsicha Goya 255g$1.99
- Extrato De Tomate Elefante 130g$1.99
- Molho De Tomate Tarantella 300g$2.99
Mercearia
- Molho De Alho e Cebola Bom Demais 150 ml$2.99
- Molho Shoyu Nativo 150 ml$2.99
- Molho Ingles Nativo 150ml$2.29
- Molho De Alho e Cebola Nativo 150ml$2.99
- Molho De Pimenta Nativo 150ml$2.99
- Molho De Pimenta Gota 150ml$2.99
- Pimenta Biquinho Nativo 150ml$2.99
- Pimenta Malagueta 89g$2.99
- Miojo Chicken Flavor 64g$1.99
- Pinduca Canjiquinha 500g$2.99
- Pinduca Polvilho De Mandioca 1kg$3.99
- Pinduca Pao De Queijo 500g$3.49
- Pinduca Farofa De Mandioca 400g$3.99
- Pinduca Farofa De Milho 400g$3.49
- Fuba Mimoso Da Terrinha 1kg$3.99
- Polvilho Azedo Da Terrinha 500g$3.49
- Fuba Da Terrinha 500g$3.99
- Farofa Apimentada Da Terrinha 400g$3.49
- Farinha De Milho Amarela 500g$2.99
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Sandwiches, wraps & breakfast fare, including Brazilian options, plus baked goods & espresso.
377 Main Street #1250, Medford, MA 02155