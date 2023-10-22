Food Menu

Birria

Birria Nachos
$13.00

Nachos w/ melted cheese, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onion & jalapeño

Birria Fries
$13.00
Birria Chilaquiles
$16.00
Birria Flautas
$14.00
3 Birria Tacos
$12.00
3 Quesabirria Tacos
$13.50
Birria Taco Dinner
$15.00
Quesabirria Taco Dinner
$16.50
Birria Dinner
Birria Quesadilla Dinner
$16.50
Bizza
$22.50
Birria Ramen
$14.00
Birria Burrito
$14.00
Birria Torta
$13.50

Platillos/Dinners

Tostada Dinner
$12.95
Flautas Dinner
$12.95
Fajitas Dinner
$18.95
Enchiladas Dinner
$12.95
Tampiquena Dinner
$19.95
Quesadilla Dinner
$12.95
Taco Dinner
$12.95
Burrito Dinner
$13.95

Appetizers

Quesadilla
$10.00
Elote / Corn in a cup
$4.00
Loaded Nachos
$9.50
Carne Asada Fries
$12.00
Chips and Salsa
$3.99
Guacamole and Chips
$7.50
Ceviche with Chips
$10.00

Caldos

Bowl
$13.00
Birria Res / Beef (32oz)
$20.95
Birria Chivo / Goat (32oz)
$21.75
Fajita Taco Salad
$13.99
Taco Salad
$11.99

Carnitas

1lb de Carnitas
$8.99
Carnitas Dinner
$12.95

Tortas

Tortas
$9.50

Tacos

All tacos come w/ onion & cilantro Please let us know if you'd prefer lettuce, cheese & tomato. Upon request extra toppings : $.50 per taco per item, Avocado, Sour Cream, Etc.
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
$3.25
Carne Molida (Ground Beef Taco
$3.25
Al Pastor (Marinated Pork) Taco
$3.25
Pollo (Chicken) Taco
$3.25
Vegetarian Taco
$3.25
Pescado (Fish) Taco
$4.25
Camarones (Shrimp) Taco
$3.25
Chorizo (Mex. Sausage) Taco
$3.25
Barbacoa Taco
$3.25
Lengua (Beef Tounge) Taco
$3.25
Carnitas Taco
$3.25
Tostada Taco
$3.25

Burritos

Burrito includes Beans, Rice, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream Extras: Avocado $1.00, Meat $3.00, Make it a Dinner (Rice & Beans) $1.50
Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito
$10.00
Carne Molida (Ground Beef) Burrito
$10.00
Al Pastor (Marinated Pork) Burrito
$10.00
Pollo (Chicken) Burrito
$10.00
Chorizo (Mexican Pork) Burrito
$10.00
Shrimp Burrito
$10.00

Favorites

Cheeseburger w/ Fries
$13.00
Hot Cheeto Burger w/ Fries
$15.00
Fries
$3.50
Cheese Fries
$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Fries
$12.00
BBQ Chicken Fries
$12.00
Onion Rings (6)
$5.50
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
$5.50
Mozz Sticks
$5.50

Seafood

Camarones ala Diabla (Spicy Shrimp)
Camarones ala Plancha
Camarones Rancheros
Mar y Tierra
Mojarra-Frita (Fried Tilapia)
Mojarra ala Diabla (Spicy)
Mojarra al Ajo
Mojarra ala Mexicana

Kid's Menu

Kids Taco Dinner
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Breakfast

Served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
$9.95
Huevos A La Mexicana
$10.95
Huevos Rancheros
$10.95
Huevos Estresllados O Revueltos
$10.95
Huevos Con Carne
$14.95
Huevos Con Chorizo
$14.95
Huevos Con Chorizo O Jamon
$10.95
Torta De Huevo Con Chorizo
$7.99
Burrito De Huevo Con Chorizo
$9.95
Taco
$3.24
Birria Breakfast Burrito
$13.95
Birria Egg Muffin
$7.95
Birria Chilaquiles
$14.95

Desserts

Chamoy Tajin Candy
$5.00

Sides

Rice
$3.00
Beans
$3.00
Carrots
$2.50
Guacamole (8oz)
$5.00
Sour Cream
$2.50
Birria Broth (Consomme)
$2.50
Pico De Gallo
$1.95
Salsa
$2.75

Drink Menu

Drinks

Horchata / Jamaica
$3.00+
Refills (32oz)
$1.50
20oz Bottle
$2.75
Glass Bottle
$3.50
Bottled Water
$1.50
Lemonade
$2.75
Can
$1.50
Coffee (16oz)
$1.50
Monster Energy
$3.75