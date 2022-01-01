Oasis On The Beach Poolside Drinks

  • Home
PLEASE READ

BAR MENU FOR 21+ ONLY

You must be 21+ to order alcoholic beverages. IDs will be checked when you pick up your drink at the bar. If you can not provide a valid ID, you will still be responsible for the cost of your drink. Thank you for your cooperation!

Hand Crafted Cocktail

Classic Mai Tai

$15.00

three rums; light, amber, & dark, muddled lime, lilikoi, house made almond & macadamia nut orgeat

Moscow Mule

$15.00

vodka, house made ginger beer, & lime

Grapefruit Lilikoi Martini

$15.00

Absolut Ruby Red, Triple Sec, lilikoi, fresh grapefruit

Signature Cocktail

Pinneapple Martini

$14.00

pineapple infused vodka with a blackberry drizzle

Ginger Sour Smash

$14.00

ginger liqueur, bourbon, mint, muddled lemon,simple syrup, served on the rocks

Kauaiian Punch

$14.00

dark rum, orange juice, blackberry syrup, pineapple juice, & coconut puree

Caballero

$14.00

tequila, allspice agave, ginger, muddled citrus and soda

Draft Beer

Longboard Lager

$8.00

Hanalei IPA

$8.00

Kirin

$8.00

Franziskaner

$8.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Mind Haze

$9.00

Tangerine Express

$9.00

Ola Ginger

$9.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$9.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

White Wine by the Glass

Gruet

$17.00

Loveblock Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Maso Canali Pino Grigio

$14.00

Selbach Reisling

$14.00

Naked Chard

$13.00

Zibibbo

$13.00

Prosecco

$13.00

Cambria Chard

$14.00

Lola Chard

$14.00

Provenance

$8.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Highland Forty One Cab

$13.00

Obsidian Ridge

$20.00

Lodi Tempranillo

$12.00

Alexana Pinot Noir

$18.00

Mzd Malbec

$14.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel

$17.00

Sean Minor Blend

$17.00

Orlegi Tempernillo

$14.00

Bottle Corkage

$20.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oasis on the beach is an oceanfront restaurant that focuses on sourcing local to provide our guests with the best Kauai has to offer.

Location

4-820 Kuhio Highway, Kapaʻa, HI 96746

Directions

