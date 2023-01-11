  • Home
  • Uvalde
  • Oasis Outback BBQ & Grill - 2900 E. Main St.
Oasis Outback BBQ & Grill 2900 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

2900 E. Main St.

Uvalde, TX 78801

Order Again

Appetizer

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Homestyle Onion Rings

$7.99

Flour coated and breaded to prefection

Cactus Sticks

$8.99

Hand battered Green Beans

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Stufed Jalapeños with cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Baby Portabellas sliced and breaded. Your choice of Ranch or Country gravy

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

(8 Wings Bone In or Boneless) Plain or Saucy Hot

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Lightly breaded pickle

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Coated in our garlic butter breading

Fried Popcorn Shrimp 1/2 lb.

$10.99

Fried popcorn shrimp. Plain or Hot

Fried Popcorn Shrimp 1 lb.

$19.99

Fried popcorn shrimp. Plain or Hot

The Sampler

$29.99

Cactus Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeño Poppers & Fried Pickles (no substitutions)

BBQ Plates

Mesquite Smoked Angus Brisket Plate (regular)

$14.99

We smoke angus brisket for over ten hours using only mesquite wood.

St Louis Pork Ribs Plate Half Rack

$19.99

Mesquite smoked St. Louis Ribs, seasoned with our award winning rub , BBQ sauce and love, Best in South Texas!.

St Louis Pork Ribs Plate Full Rack

$39.99

Mesquite smoked St. Louis Ribs, seasoned with our award winning rub , BBQ sauce and love, Best in South Texas!.

Uvalde Smoked Sausage Plate

$13.99

Our very own pork and beef sausage made fresh daily right here in Uvalde, Texas.

Smoked Pork Plate

$13.99

Pork Loin Collar seasoned and slowly smoked over Mesquite Wood. Prepared fresh daily. (lean not available)

Smoked Turkey Plate

$14.99

Natural Turkey Breast, basted, seasoned and Smoked to perfection. One of our biggest sellers!!

2 Smoked Meat Combo Plate

$16.99

You customize your own - Pick two of your very favorite Oasis Smoked Meats, add two of our house sides. (smoked chicken unavailable at this time)

3 Smoked Meat Combo Plate

$19.99

You customize your own - Pick three of your very favorite Oasis Smoked Meats, add two of our house sides. (smoked chicken unavailable at this time)

Ribeyes

Regular 10oz Ribeye

$29.99

Regular 16oz Ribeye

$38.99

10oz Ribeye and Fried Shrimp

$36.98

Burgers and More

Sliders (4 pack)

$12.99

Angus Beef Patties, Brisket, Turkey, or Pork (no mixing)(cheese and bacon extra)

Stuffed Baked Potato

$9.99

Baked Potato stuffed with your choice of Chopped Brisket, Pork or Turkey

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Big Oasis Burger

$10.99

Our Angus hamburger grilled to perfection. Add an extra 1/2 lb Patty for 3.49.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Our Angus hamburger with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese. Add an extra 1/2 lb Patty for 3.49.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, served on a Sesame Seed Bun.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced smoked Turkey served on your choice of bread: Multigrain bread, Sesame Seed Bun, or Croissant.

Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

Croissant Sandwich

$9.99

Choice of Cranberry Pecan, Regular Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad

Signature Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Our famous Hand Breaded choice Beef Cutlet, Fried to perfection. Topped with Country gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Boneless Breast of Chicken, Hand Breaded and Fried. Topped with Country gravy. Also available Grilled

Smothered Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Boneless Breast of Chicken topped with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese.

Country Fried Fish

$14.99

Farm raised lightly breaded, Seasoned and Fried to perfection.

Country Fried Pork Chops

$14.99

Two hand breaded Pork Chops topped with Pepper Jack cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Also available Grilled.

Hand battered Gulf Shrimp

$17.99

Fresh gulf shrimp, hand breaded and fried.

Beef Fajitas

$16.99

Traditional choice Beef Skirts, marinated and grilled with onions and peppers served with Pinto beans, Spanish rice, Tortillas.

Kids and Big Kids

Kids Salad Bar

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Corn Dog

$8.99

Kids Slider

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

House Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Corn Nuggets

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Pinto Beans

$2.49

Spanish Rice

$2.49

Baked Potato (when available)

$3.99

Mash Potatoes (when available)

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Potato Chips

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Desserts

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.99

Coke Floats 16oz

$3.49

Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream added to your favorite fountain drink

Coke Floats 32oz

$4.49

Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream added to your favorite fountain drink

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Barg's Root Beer

$2.99

Red Slash

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Bottle Drinks

Dasani Water (20oz)

$2.99

Coke (20oz)

$2.99

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Juices Minute Maid

Apple

$2.99

Tropical Blend

$2.99

Coffe & Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2900 E. Main St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Directions

