Oasis Outback BBQ & Grill 2900 E. Main St.
Appetizer
Chips and Salsa
Homestyle Onion Rings
Flour coated and breaded to prefection
Cactus Sticks
Hand battered Green Beans
Jalapeño Poppers
Stufed Jalapeños with cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Baby Portabellas sliced and breaded. Your choice of Ranch or Country gravy
Buffalo Wings
(8 Wings Bone In or Boneless) Plain or Saucy Hot
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded pickle
Mozzarella Sticks
Coated in our garlic butter breading
Fried Popcorn Shrimp 1/2 lb.
Fried popcorn shrimp. Plain or Hot
Fried Popcorn Shrimp 1 lb.
Fried popcorn shrimp. Plain or Hot
The Sampler
Cactus Sticks, Onion Rings, Jalapeño Poppers & Fried Pickles (no substitutions)
BBQ Plates
Mesquite Smoked Angus Brisket Plate (regular)
We smoke angus brisket for over ten hours using only mesquite wood.
St Louis Pork Ribs Plate Half Rack
Mesquite smoked St. Louis Ribs, seasoned with our award winning rub , BBQ sauce and love, Best in South Texas!.
St Louis Pork Ribs Plate Full Rack
Mesquite smoked St. Louis Ribs, seasoned with our award winning rub , BBQ sauce and love, Best in South Texas!.
Uvalde Smoked Sausage Plate
Our very own pork and beef sausage made fresh daily right here in Uvalde, Texas.
Smoked Pork Plate
Pork Loin Collar seasoned and slowly smoked over Mesquite Wood. Prepared fresh daily. (lean not available)
Smoked Turkey Plate
Natural Turkey Breast, basted, seasoned and Smoked to perfection. One of our biggest sellers!!
2 Smoked Meat Combo Plate
You customize your own - Pick two of your very favorite Oasis Smoked Meats, add two of our house sides. (smoked chicken unavailable at this time)
3 Smoked Meat Combo Plate
You customize your own - Pick three of your very favorite Oasis Smoked Meats, add two of our house sides. (smoked chicken unavailable at this time)
Burgers and More
Sliders (4 pack)
Angus Beef Patties, Brisket, Turkey, or Pork (no mixing)(cheese and bacon extra)
Stuffed Baked Potato
Baked Potato stuffed with your choice of Chopped Brisket, Pork or Turkey
Brisket Sandwich
Pork Sandwich
Big Oasis Burger
Our Angus hamburger grilled to perfection. Add an extra 1/2 lb Patty for 3.49.
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Our Angus hamburger with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese. Add an extra 1/2 lb Patty for 3.49.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, served on a Sesame Seed Bun.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced smoked Turkey served on your choice of bread: Multigrain bread, Sesame Seed Bun, or Croissant.
Sausage Sandwich
Croissant Sandwich
Choice of Cranberry Pecan, Regular Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad
Signature Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Our famous Hand Breaded choice Beef Cutlet, Fried to perfection. Topped with Country gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless Breast of Chicken, Hand Breaded and Fried. Topped with Country gravy. Also available Grilled
Smothered Grilled Chicken Breast
Boneless Breast of Chicken topped with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese.
Country Fried Fish
Farm raised lightly breaded, Seasoned and Fried to perfection.
Country Fried Pork Chops
Two hand breaded Pork Chops topped with Pepper Jack cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Also available Grilled.
Hand battered Gulf Shrimp
Fresh gulf shrimp, hand breaded and fried.
Beef Fajitas
Traditional choice Beef Skirts, marinated and grilled with onions and peppers served with Pinto beans, Spanish rice, Tortillas.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
