Oasis Tea Zone - Capitol Hill

178 Reviews

$

606 E Pine St

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Drinks over Ice

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.00+

The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors

Flavor Tea

$4.00+

refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.

Plain Tea

$3.50+

Your choice of fresh brewed tea, hot or cold, with or without sweetness.

Puree Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Your Choice of tea topped with fresh fruit puree.

Milk Puree

Milk Puree

$5.00+

Your choice of dairy topped with fresh fruit puree

Juice

$4.00+

Ice Water

$0.23

Ice Blended Drinks

Slush

Slush

$4.25+

a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.

Snow

Snow

$4.25+

An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!

Specialty Drink

Specialty Drink

$5.50+

These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.50+

Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available

100% Fruit Slush

$5.50+

A smooth fresh fruit ice blend without the dairy.

Hot Drinks

Hot Milk Tea

$4.00

Your favorite Milk Teas steamed

Hot Flavor Tea

$4.00

Your choice of fresh brewed tea and flavor.

Hot Plain Tea

$3.50

Fresh brewed tea.

Hot Water

$0.23

Merchandise

T-Shirt: Oatmeal Tri color logo

T-Shirt: Oatmeal Tri color logo

$15.00

Super soft Tri-Blend, Oatmeal color t-shirt with our signature logo.

T-Shirt: Navy Blue Character Shirt

T-Shirt: Navy Blue Character Shirt

$15.00

Super Soft Tri-Blend shirt with our Boba character

Boba Keychain

Boba Keychain

$10.00

Boba Tea light up keychain. Multi-color LED

Dumpling Keychain

Dumpling Keychain

$10.00

Little B Dumpling light up keychain. Multi-color LED

Home Edition Boba Kit

Home Edition Boba Kit

$25.00

Oasis Home Edition Boba Kit! This kit comes with instructions and ingredients to make 6 Oolong Milk Teas with boba. You also get a bonus free drink card! Includes: -Instructions -6 straws -Boba -Oolong tea -Sugar & Creamer Base -Brown sugar for boba -Bonus: Oasis Sticker & 1 Free Drink Card

Boba light

$15.00
Small Stickers

Small Stickers

Various small stickers approximately 1.5"-2"

Large Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Various large stickers approximately 3"

Shiro Cat Light

Shiro Cat Light

$17.00

Ambient LED light. Soft PVC, rechargeable battery box included. Size 4.72"x4.52"x4.25"

Giant Dumpling

Giant Dumpling

$35.00Out of stock

Ambient LED light. Battery & AC adapter operated. Soft Silicone & ABS plastic with multicolor LED. 6.5"x6.5"x5.5"

Enamel Pins

$5.00

Various enamel pins

Holiday Hot Chocolate

Holiday Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Our house blend of Hot Chocolate, perfect for the holiday season. Non Dairy so you can mix it with your favorite Hot milk or just water!

Holiday Boba Kit

Holiday Boba Kit

$30.00

Our take home boba kit with our house blend Holiday Hot Chocolate. Makes 6 Oolong Milk Teas with boba and 6 hot chocolates. Includes instructions and a bonus free drink card redeemable at any location.

Boba Air Pod Case

$15.00

Yan Yan

Yan Yan (Strawberry)

$2.50Out of stock

Yan Yan (vanilla)

$2.50Out of stock

Dried Squid

Dried Squid

$5.00Out of stock

Waffles

Bubble Waffle

$4.00Out of stock

Desert Waffle

$7.00Out of stock

Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.50Out of stock

Spicy popcorn Chicken

$6.50Out of stock

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.00Out of stock

Jan's Taro Chips

Taro Chips

$3.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We've been serving the Capitol Hill neighborhood since 2015 and having a blast on the Hill. No food here, but come in for a quick drink!

Website

Location

606 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Oasis Tea Zone image
Oasis Tea Zone image
Oasis Tea Zone image
Oasis Tea Zone image

