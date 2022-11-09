Restaurant header imageView gallery
Oasis - Chinatown

519 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

Our signature homemade popcorn chicken! Made with fresh chicken thigh meat breaded in our special seasoning and fried to order. The perfect companion to any drink!

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

For those that like their chicken with a kick to it. Made of fresh chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in a chili sauce and our special seasoning. Made fresh to order!

Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

$5.00

bubble waffle is a spherical egg-based waffle popular in Hong Kong and Macau, and is an eggy leavened batter cooked between two plates of semi-spherical cells

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Our homemade chicken sandwich. Made with chicken thigh meat and breaded in our special seasoning, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. Add a fried egg and side of fries to complete your meal!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Crispy chicken thighs spiced and double battered, fried to order and topped with a sriracha slaw on a brioche bun.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$7.50

The classic chicken strips with your choice of fries. Add your favorite dipping sauces on the side.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Homemade deep fried tofu made to order with our house made tofu sauce.

Nutella Wontons

Nutella Wontons

$5.00

Our house made nutella wontons! Nutella wrapped in a wonton wrapper fried deep fried and topped with powdered sugar.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp breaded in our special seasoning fried to perfection made to order.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

A popular Japanese snack. A wheat based batter with a piece of squid in the middle deep fried and topped with japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onion.

Gyoza

$7.00

10 pieces of deep fried gyozas.

Mozzarella Eggrolls

$6.00

House made Mozzarella Eggrolls.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

The classic straight cut fries you know and love.

Fries Combo

Fries Combo

$7.00

A combination of all three of our fries Waffle cut, Sweet potato and regular fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potato fries for those that prefer sweet over savory.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

one of our most popular food items the Waffle cut seasoned fries.

Chicken Party Bucket

85oz bucket with your choice of Original or Spicy Popcorn Chicken

Fries Party Bucket

85oz bucket with your choice of fries

Combo Party Bucket

Combo Party Bucket

85oz bucket with your choice of popcorn chicken and fries

Braised Pork Belly over rice

Braised Pork Belly over rice

$11.00

Homemade braised pork belly over rice with side of boiled egg and cucumbers

Popcorn Chicken Curry

Popcorn Chicken Curry

$10.99

Our famous popcorn chicken topped with homemade curry sauce and rice. Side of boiled egg and cucumbers

Fried Tofu Curry

$10.99Out of stock
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.50

add a side of rice to your meal.

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Drinks over Ice

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.75+

The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors

Flavor Tea

$4.75+

refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.

Plain Tea

$4.25+

Your choice of fresh brewed tea, hot or cold, with or without sweetness.

Milk Puree

Milk Puree

$5.75+

Your choice of dairy topped with fresh fruit puree

Nectar

$5.75+

Ice Water

$0.23

Ice Blended Drinks

Slush

Slush

$5.25+

a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.

Snow

Snow

$5.25+

An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!

Specialty Drink

Specialty Drink

$6.25

These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.25

Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available

100% Fruit Slush

$6.25

A smooth fresh fruit ice blend without the dairy.

Hot Drinks

Hot Milk Tea

$4.75

Your favorite Milk Teas steamed

Hot Flavor Tea

$4.75

Your choice of fresh brewed tea and flavor.

Hot Plain Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed tea.

Hot Water

$0.23

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The original Oasis, opened in 2002, we have been here serving the Chinatown ID and greater Seattle community for almost 20yrs! We hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

519 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

