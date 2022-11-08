Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

Oasis Tea Zone Renton

37 Reviews

$

501 S Grady Way

Renton, WA 98057

Popular Items

Drinks over Ice

$4.50+

The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors

Flavor Tea

$4.50+

refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.

Plain Tea

$4.00+

Your choice of fresh brewed tea, hot or cold, with or without sweetness.

Milk Puree

$5.50+

Your choice of dairy topped with fresh fruit puree

Nectar

$5.50+

Ice Water

$0.23

Ice Blended Drinks

$5.00+

a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.

$5.00+

An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!

$6.00

These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.

$6.00

Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available

100% Fruit Slush

$6.00

A smooth fresh fruit ice blend without the dairy.

Hot Drinks

Hot Milk Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Your favorite Milk Teas steamed

Hot Flavor Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Your choice of fresh brewed tea and flavor.

Hot Plain Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh brewed tea.

Hot Water

$0.23Out of stock

Paper Bag

Add Paper Bag

$0.08

Side of Boba

1 Scoop

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Located inside the Uwajimaya Renton store, we opened this kiosk in 2013. We have had a blast in our little booth and love serving up boba while people do their daily shopping

501 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

Oasis Tea Zone image
Oasis Tea Zone image
Oasis Tea Zone image

