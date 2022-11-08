Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Oasis Tea Zone Renton
37 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located inside the Uwajimaya Renton store, we opened this kiosk in 2013. We have had a blast in our little booth and love serving up boba while people do their daily shopping
Location
501 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
No Reviews
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurant