  Oasis Tea Zone (U-District) - 4524 University Way Northeast
Oasis Tea Zone (U-District) 4524 University Way Northeast

No reviews yet

4524 University Way Northeast

Seattle, WA 98105

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Snow
Flavor Tea

Food

Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

Our signature homemade popcorn chicken! Made with fresh chicken thigh meat breaded in our special seasoning and fried to order. The perfect companion to any drink!

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

For those that like their chicken with a kick to it. Made of fresh chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in a chili sauce and our special seasoning. Made fresh to order!

Bubble Waffle

$5.00

bubble waffle is a spherical egg-based waffle popular in Hong Kong and Macau, and is an eggy leavened batter cooked between two plates of semi-spherical cells

Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Our homemade chicken sandwich. Made with chicken thigh meat and breaded in our special seasoning, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun. Add a fried egg and side of fries to complete your meal!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Crispy chicken thighs spiced and double battered, fried to order and topped with a sriracha slaw on a brioche bun.

Chicken Strips

$7.50

The classic chicken strips with your choice of fries. Add your favorite dipping sauces on the side.

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Homemade deep fried tofu made to order with our house made tofu sauce.

Gyozas

$7.00

Mozzarella Eggrolls

$6.00
Nutella Wontons

$5.00

Our house made nutella wontons! Nutella wrapped in a wonton wrapper fried deep fried and topped with powdered sugar.

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp breaded in our special seasoning fried to perfection made to order.

Takoyaki

$7.50

A popular Japanese snack. A wheat based batter with a piece of squid in the middle deep fried and topped with japanese mayo, takoyaki sauce, bonito flakes and green onion.

Fries

$4.00

The classic straight cut fries you know and love.

Fries Combo

$7.00

A combination of all three of our fries Waffle cut, Sweet potato and regular fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potato fries for those that prefer sweet over savory.

Waffle Fries

$5.00

one of our most popular food items the Waffle cut seasoned fries.

Chicken Party Bucket

85oz bucket with your choice of Original or Spicy Popcorn Chicken

Fries Party Bucket

85oz bucket with your choice of fries

Combo Party Bucket

85oz bucket with your choice of popcorn chicken and fries

Chocolate chip

$1.50

White Choc Mac

$2.00
Side of Rice

$2.50

add a side of rice to your meal.

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Braised pork belly over rice

$10.99

Popcorn chicken curry

$10.99

Fried Tofu Curry

$10.99

Drinks over Ice

Milk Tea

$4.75+

The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors

Flavor Tea

$4.75+

refreshing choices of flavors and tea, without the milk.

Plain Tea

$4.25+

Your choice of fresh brewed tea, hot or cold, with or without sweetness.

Milk Puree

$5.75+

Your choice of dairy topped with fresh fruit puree

Nectar

$5.75+

Ice Water

$0.23

Ice Blended Drinks

Slush

$5.25+

a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.

Snow

$5.25+

An ice blended drink with non dairy creamer and your choice of flavor similar to a slush but with a creamier taste!

Specialty Drink

$6.25

These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.

Smoothie

$6.25

Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available

100% Fruit Slush

$6.25

A smooth fresh fruit ice blend without the dairy.

Hot Drinks

Hot Milk Tea

$4.75

Your favorite Milk Teas steamed

Hot Flavor Tea

$4.75

Your choice of fresh brewed tea and flavor.

Hot Plain Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed tea.

Hot Water

$0.23

Paper Bag

$0.08

Side of Boba

1 Scoop

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4524 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105

