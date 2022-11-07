Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tropical Oasis Express

20737 Northwest 2nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33127

Seafood

Lobster Slider

Lobster Slider

$12.00

Curry Shrimp Rice Bowl

$12.00

Savory Caribbean curry shrimp served with rice

Exotic Salmon Rice Bowl

$12.00

Grilled Salmon, marinated in a house-made sweet and tangy Asian-inspire sauce served with rice.

Lobster Macaroni and Cheese Bites (2pcs)

Lobster Macaroni and Cheese Bites (2pcs)

$8.00

Homemade hand-rolled lobster mac rolled into bites size balls battered and topped with a kick of our delicious seafood sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

Butterflied coconut battered shrimp deep-fried served and with sweet chili sauce

Oxtail

Oxtail

$12.00

Delicious tender Jamaican style oxtail stewed with butter beans served with rice and peas & fresh salad *portion size smaller than pictured.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
South Florida's best Caribbean American food truck.

20737 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33127

