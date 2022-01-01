Oasis on the River at Boat Tree Marina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Marina Restaurant and Bar overlooking St Johns River with swimming pool and outside Tiki Bar. Come in and enjoy! Live Tribute Bands & DJs Every Week. Free Parking.
Location
4380 Carraway Place, Sanford, FL 32771
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant
4.5 • 68
951 Market Promenade Ave Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurant