Oasis on the River at Boat Tree Marina

No reviews yet

4380 Carraway Place

Sanford, FL 32771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3 MAHI TACOS
Side House Salad
Fries

Daily Specials

Fried Seafood Platter

$29.95Out of stock

Clam strips, shrimp, fillet, hushpuppies and fries with a side of cole slaw

Starters/Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75Out of stock

Breaded cheese fried to perfection w/ marinara

Mahi Bites

$9.95
Coconut Shrimp (6)

$8.50

Shrimp fried to perfection with our Coconut Blend and House Rum Sauce

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.00Out of stock

Lightly Breaded Pickles Served with our boom boom sauce

Pretzel Bites

$6.95Out of stock

Baked and Salted to Perfection, Cheese Sauce on the Side

Deep Fried Ravioli (6)

$8.50

Hand breaded cheese ravioli fried to perfection w/ marinara

Mac n Cheese Bites (6)

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.00Out of stock

Juicy jalapenos breaded and stuffed with Cream cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served with homemade ranch

Ninja Nachos

$14.75Out of stock

Chips pilled high w/Cheese Tomatoes, Lettuce with your choice of Beef or Chicken

1lb Basket Onion Rings

$7.50Out of stock

Oasis Own Chicken Tender Basket

$10.75

Breaded tenders served w/ fries and choice of sauce

Chicken Nugget Platter (6)

$6.00

2 Chicken Fingers and chips

Quesadilla

$9.95

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Basket of Krinkle Cuts Lightly Seasoned w/Sea Salt & Ranch Salt

Fries

$5.95
Philly Fries

$9.75

1lb Krinkle Cuts w/chopped Rib Eye, Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.75

Wings (8) Bone In

$13.95

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$4.99
Large Oasis Chef Salad

$14.75
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Dinner Portion

$12.50

Side House Salad

$4.99

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.75

12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$14.25

Pizza God Meat

$16.75

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.75

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Provolone Cheese

BBQ Pizza

$16.75

Choice of Chicken or Ham with zesty BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese and Red Onions

Mediterranean Pizza

$16.75

White Sauce with Garlic, Onions, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Feta and Provolone Cheese

Handhelds/ Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Cheese Steak Philly Style Peppers & Onions

$14.75

Premium shaved ribeye and American cheese

Mahi Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

6oz Grilled Mahi Filet served on Bun w/Tarter Sauce

Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken

$12.75

6oz chicken breast, grilled, blackened or Buffalo Style

BLT Club

$14.75

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.75

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing

Oasis Pub Club Turkey & Ham

$13.95

Turkey, Ham, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce & tomato

Oasis Way Hoagie -Ham or Turkey

$13.75

Turkey, Ham or Italian Lettuce, Tom, Pickles, Mayo, Must, Vinegar & Oil

Hot Dog Platter

$6.00Out of stock

All Beef Hot Dog w/Mustard

Single Hotdog / no fries

$4.00

Seafood

1/2 lb Peel and Eat Shrimp

$14.75

1lb Peel and Eat Shrimp

$22.75

Buffalo or Fried Shrimp

$15.75

Shrimp Fried till golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce then served with blue cheese dressing

Ahi Tuna

$12.75Out of stock

3 MAHI TACOS

$15.75

3 Tacos on a bed of island slaw served with boom boom sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.75

Homemade crab cake served on a potato bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Fried Fish Basket

$16.75Out of stock

with hushpuppies and island slaw

Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

6oz Grilled Mahi Filet served on Bun w/Tarter Sauce

Hamburgers w/Fries

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.75

2 Patties topped with Tangy BBQ, Crispy Bacon w/2 Slices of Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, and melted cheese.

Oasis Burger

$11.75

2 All Beef Patties served w/chips

Oasis Heater Burger

$14.75

2 Patties, Swiss & Jalapeno Relish Smothered in our Carolina Reaper Sauce. **Not for the Timid

Hotdogs

Hot Dog Platter

$6.00Out of stock

All Beef Hot Dog w/Mustard

Sides

Fries

$5.95

Tatter Tots

$5.95

ColeSlaw

$3.95

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fan Favorites

Ninja Nachos

$14.75Out of stock

Chips pilled high w/Cheese Tomatoes, Lettuce with your choice of Beef or Chicken

Quesadilla

$9.95

Wings (8) Bone In

$13.95
Boneless Wings

$12.75

Oasis Chicken Tender Basket

$10.75

Taco

3 Taco Meal

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Marina Restaurant and Bar overlooking St Johns River with swimming pool and outside Tiki Bar. Come in and enjoy! Live Tribute Bands & DJs Every Week. Free Parking.

Website

Location

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford, FL 32771

Directions

