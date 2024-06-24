- Home
Oasiz Bar & Grill
5723 Tuxedo Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Food Menu
Sides
- Egg (1)$2.00
- Eggs (2)$3.00
- Bacon (Turkey)$3.50
- Ham$3.50
- Sausage$3.50
- Toast$2.75
- Potato O'Brien
grilled pepper, onions, potatoes$3.00
- Belgian Waffle$8.50
- Grits$4.00
- Hash Brown$3.00
- Fries$3.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
- Honey Cornbread$3.00
- Hush Puppies$5.00
- Side House Salad$7.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.50
- Extra Sauce$0.75
Starters
- Onion Rings
fried steak cut onion rings$9.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Italian seasoned fried mozzarella with marinara$9.00
- Bacon Cheese Fries
seasoned fries with cheddar cheese and bacon bits$9.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla with cheddar cheese salsa and sour cream$11.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken, salsa and sour cream$14.00
- Oasiz Wings 6 piece
fried chicken wingettes covered in sauce$11.00
- Oasiz Wings 12 piece
fried chicken wingettes covered in sauce$17.00
- Chicken Tenders (4)
fried chicken tenderloins$8.50
- Chicken Tenders with Fries
fried chicken tenderloins with fries$16.00
Salad
Seafood
- Fish and Chips
3 pieces of fried whiting with fries$14.00
- Fish 3pc
3 pieces of fried whiting$9.00
- Shrimp Basket
10 fried shrimp with fries$15.00
- Shrimp 10pc only
10 fried shrimp$12.50
- Shrimp O'Boy
fried shrimp on a sub roll, lettuce, tomatoes, remoulade sauce with fries$16.00
- Catfish Nuggets (only)
fried catfish nuggets only$11.50
- Catfish Nuggets with Fries
fried catfish nuggets with fries$15.00
- Crab Cake w/fries$35.00
Burgers
- Diana Burger
beef/turkey/ veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese brioche bun$14.00
- Lamont Field Burger
beef/turkey/veggie patty,bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese$15.00
- Cheyenne Red Burger
beef/turkey/veggie patty jalapenos, cherry hot peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo brioche bun$12.50
- Lumberjack Burger
beef/turkey/veggie bacon, fried onions, cheddar cheese brioche bun$10.00
- Garden Burger
veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, brioche bun$12.50
- Diana Burger (Copy)
beef/turkey/ veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese brioche bun$14.00
Sandwiches
- Fat Daddy Cheesesteak
sliced sirloin steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, sub roll$14.00
- Grilled Cheese combo
grilled cheese with fries$12.99
- Grilled Cheese only
grilled cheese sandwich only$7.50
- Jazzy Chicken Cheesesteak
sliced chicken,onions,banana peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, sub roll$13.00
- Oasiz B.L.T only
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes on white toast$6.50
- Oasiz B.L.T with Fries
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes on white toast with fries$10.50
- Oasiz Club
turkey, ham,bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese on white toast$13.50
- Reuben Sandwich
sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing,toasted marble rye$14.00
- The Yardbird
fried or grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon brioche bun$13.50
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 8 inch
bbq sauce, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon$13.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 12 inch
bbq sauce, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza 8 inch
buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, mozzarella$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12 inch
buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, mozzarella$15.00
- Commander Pizza 8 inch
ground beef, sausage, bacon, ham,pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms,green peppers$14.50
- Commander Pizza 12 inch
ground beef, sausage, bacon, ham,pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms,green peppers$18.00
- Cheese Pizza 8 inch
Mozzarella cheese$10.00
- Cheese Pizza 12 inch
Mozzarella cheese$12.00
- 2 Toppings Pizza 8 inch$11.00
- 2 Toppings Pizza 12 inch$13.00
- 3 Toppings Pizza 8 inch$12.00
- 3 Toppings Pizza 12 inch$14.00
- 4 Toppings Pizza 8 ich$13.00
- 4 Toppings Pizza 12 inch$15.00
Desserts
Kids Meal
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Perrier Water$3.50
- Acqua Panna Spring Water$7.50
- Club Soda$1.75
- Tonic$2.00
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Cranberry$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Raspberry Tea$2.50
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Coke$2.50
- Coke (Bottle)$3.50
- Coffee$1.79
- Hot Tea$1.79
- Flavored Tea$3.50
- Flavored Tea Refill$1.00
- Flavored Lemonade$3.50
- Flavored Lemonade Refilll$1.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Red Bull$3.75
- Red Bull (Large)$4.75
- Southern Peach Lemonade$4.00
- Vanilla Milkshake$7.00
- Chocolate Milkshake$7.50
- Strawberry Milkshake$7.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Sprite (Bottle)$3.50
- Fiji Water$4.00
- Fiji Water (Large)$6.50
- Gingerale$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweetened Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Pineapple$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
5723 Tuxedo Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20781