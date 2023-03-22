Gastropubs
American
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar on FM 620
2,373 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, in Northwest Austin, is a chef driven restaurant, sourcing local ingredients and offering a seasonal menu. Oasthouse features a craft bar, a distinguished wine selection and 21 Texas draft beers.
Location
8300 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78726
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Loop 360
4.6 • 872
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D Austin, TX 78746
View restaurant
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 802-League Avery
No Reviews
10526 W. Parmer Ln Austin, TX 78717
View restaurant
Lucy's Fried Chicken (Cedar Park)
No Reviews
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant