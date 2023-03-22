Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar on FM 620

2,373 Reviews

$$

8300 N FM 620

Austin, TX 78726

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pimento Burger
Pimento Deviled Eggs
Chicken Schnitzel

DINNER

Starters

Beer Bread

$8.99

baked with local brew, honey butter glaze, smoked gouda pimento spread

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

house cured bacon, sweet chili glaze

Calamari Karaage

$13.99

corn starch dusted, ginger soy marinated, DKC chili lime aioli, green onions, lemon

Carnitas Poutine

$9.99

house fries, carnitas, pork belly smoked gravy, goat cheese, pickled onion + jalapeños, cilantro

Chicharrones (Crispy pork skins)

$8.99

DKC chilli lime aioli, grated american grana, roasted corn relish, green onion

Falafel Fritters

$9.99

fresh herbs, chickpeas, red onion, spicy curried yogurt

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

wisconsin cheese curds, san marzano tomato dipping sauce, green peppercorn buttermilk sauce

Hill Country Board

$34.99

grilled tx quail, smoked brat, kielbasa, house jam, house moustarda, beer mustard, house pickles

House Pretzel

$6.99

beer mustard, house pickles

Kase Spätzle Mac + Cheese

$9.99

house made spaetzle, smoked gouda + fontina cheese sauce, caramelized onions, american grana

Pimento Croquettes

$11.99

panic breaded smashed potatoes + pimento cheese, sour cream, green onion, pickled jalapeño, house cured bacon, shredded cheddar

Pimento Deviled Eggs

$9.99

smoked gouda pimento, green onion, citrus tartar sauce, pickled onions

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.99

toasted pecans, golden raisins, mint, spicy curry yogurt

Seasonal Soup (Tomato)

$6.99

call for details

Shishito Peppers

$9.99

house seasoning, chipotle aioli

Salads

Wagyu Steak Salad

$24.99

Medium-rare heartbrand NY strip wagyu , romaine + arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing

Strawberry Fields

$13.99

mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumber, strawberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.99

romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, red onions, zaatar seasoning, greek vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas

Sausages

Polska Kielbasa

$10.00

grilled 'til crispy kielbasa, sauerkraut, beer mustard

Bangers & Mash

$10.00

pimento mash, smoked brat, smoked pork belly gravy, onion strings, pickled mustard seeds

Currywurst

$10.00

smoked brat, tomato + caramelized tomato sauce, green onion, house fries

Entrees

Braised Pork + Spatzle

$18.99

lemon thyme spätzle, wild mushroom conserva, green peas, pickled jalapeños & red onions, pan sauce

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.99

pan fried breaded chicken breast, dijon cream sauce, lemon thyme spaetzle, peas, pickled red onions, lemon

Fish & Chips

$16.99

fresh alaskan cod, thirsty goat beer batter, fries, green pea mash, malt vinegar, citrus tartar sauce

Grilled Texas Quail

$20.99

ginger sesame glazed tx quail, roasted sweet potato, spicy garlic soy-green beans

Mama's Meatloaf

$17.99

ground beef + smoked pork belly, pimento mash, tomato balsamic marmalade, onion strings

Pacific Steelhead Salmon

$19.99

basmati rice, roasted corn relish, pepitas, roasted cauliflower, spicy curry yogurt, mint, golden raisins, toasted pecans, dijon cream

Pecan Porter Sheperd's Pie

$17.99

porter braised ground lamb, carrots, onions, celery, peas, topped with pimento mash

Wagyu Steak + Frites

$28.99

medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, shoestring fries, american grana, garlic porcini aioli

Roasted Duck

$28.00

On The Bun

Cheeseburger

$14.99

ground brisket, sharp cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, brioche bun, fries, good good sauce

Falafel Burger

$14.99

fresh herb + chickpea falafel, texas goat cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, spicy curry yogurt , brioche bun, fries

Forest Burger

$14.99

ground beef, wild mushroom conserva, goat cheese, garlic porcini aioli, arugula, brioche bun, fries

Harvest Burger

$17.99

ground beef, guinness apple jam, maple sage aioli, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, brioche bun, fries

Pimento Burger

$14.99

ground beef, smoked gouda pimento cheese, roasted corn relish, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, fries

Rueben Sandwich

$16.99

house cured corn beef, german slaw, Swiss cheese, house pickles, good good sauce, marbled rye, fries

Chefs Seasonal menu

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

house cured bacon, sweet chili glaze

Grilled Texas Quail

$20.99

ginger sesame glazed tx quail, roasted sweet potato, spicy garlic soy-green beans

Pimento Croquettes

$11.99

panic breaded smashed potatoes + pimento cheese, sour cream, green onion, pickled jalapeño, house cured bacon, shredded cheddar

Seasonal Crumble

$11.99

call for details on filling ginger orange syrup, pecan oat crumble, vanilla bean ice cream

Seasonal Soup (Tomato)

$6.99

call for details

Harvest Burger

$17.99

ground beef, guinness apple jam, maple sage aioli, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, brioche bun, fries

Hill Country Board

$34.99

grilled tx quail, smoked brat, kielbasa, house jam, house moustarda, beer mustard, house pickles

Side Sweet Potatoes

$8.99

roasted sweet potatoes

Side Green Beans

$8.99

spicy garlic soy-green beans

Kid’s Entrees

Nutella And Fresh Strawberry Sandwich

$8.00

artisan sourdough, nutella, fresh strawberries, choice of fries or green apple slices

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

orecchiette pasta, fresh american grana, tossed in butter or marinara sauce

Chicken Strips

$8.00

chicken breast breaded in panko, fried, choice of fries or apple slices

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

ground beef, cheddar, brioche bun, choice of fries or apple slices

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken breast choice of fries or apple slices

Soup & Sides

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

house cured bacon, sweet chili glaze

Kase Spätzle Mac + Cheese

$9.99

house made spaetzle, smoked gouda + fontina cheese sauce, caramelized onions, american grana

Lemon Thyme Spätzle

$7.99

lemon thyme butter, spaetzle, peas

Pimento Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.99

toasted pecans, golden raisins, mint, spicy curry yogurt

Seasonal Soup (Tomato)

$6.99

call for details

Sauces

Lg Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Lg Ranch

$1.50

Lg Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Sd Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Sd Honey

$2.00

Sd Pimento

$1.50

Sm BBQ sauce

$0.75

Sm Chimichurri

$1.50

Sm Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Sm Curry Yogurt

$0.75

Sm Dijon Cream

$0.75

Sm Garlic Poricini Aioli

$2.00

Sm Good Good

$0.75

Sm Greek Vin

$0.75

Sm Green Peppercorn

$0.75

Sm Marinara

$0.75

SM Poutine Gravy

$1.50

Sm Ranch

$0.75

Sm Strawberry Vin

$0.75

Sm Tartar

$0.75

Sm Truffle Aioli

$1.00

DESSERT

Indulge

Bavarian Apple torte

$12.00

cinnamon cream cheese filling, salted caramel, spiced apples, whipped cream, roasted almonds

German Cake

$12.00

chocolate coffee sponge cake, coconut + pecan filling, cocoa buttercream, toasted coconut

Seasonal Crumble

$11.99

call for details on filling ginger orange syrup, pecan oat crumble, vanilla bean ice cream

Sticky Toffee

$12.00

date cake, (512) pecan porter ice cream, almond crumble, butterscotch toffee sauce

Togo Cocktails

Single

Ancho Rita

$11.00

mi campo reposado tequila, ancho reyes liqueur, jalapeno simple, lime juice

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

monte alban 100% blue agave, fresh orange juice, fresh lime juice, house made triple sec

Manhattan

$12.00

sazerac 6yr rye, carpano antica, angostura, luxardo cherry

Oasthouse Mule

$10.00

deep eddy, velvet falernum, lime, sure sugars ginger brew

Old Fashioned

$12.00

choice of buffalo trace, bulleit rye, waterloo antique, espolon reposado or stolen smoked rum, sugar, bitters, luxardo cherry

The Count

$9.00

Rocks Margarita

$7.00

Packs of 4

P4 Ancho Rita

$43.00

P4 Frozen Margarita

$27.00

P4 Oasthouse Mule

$39.00

Oastoberfest

Merchandise

Beer Stein

Beer Stein

$180.00

For $275 for pre-purchase, holders can enjoy free food & merchandise at Oastoberfest 2022 and one free beer a week, 10% off their entrees, 10% off merchandise and $25 off tasting experiences and more for a year. Valued at least $488 with a limited supply of steins available. Pre orders will be called and steins will be available October 1st and 2nd during our Oastoberfest at our location off Slaughter.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, in Northwest Austin, is a chef driven restaurant, sourcing local ingredients and offering a seasonal menu. Oasthouse features a craft bar, a distinguished wine selection and 21 Texas draft beers.

Website

Location

8300 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78726

Directions

Gallery
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Foxhole Culinary Tavern
orange star4.0 • 946
13995 US-183 Austin, TX 78717
View restaurantnext
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Loop 360
orange star4.6 • 872
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 802-League Avery
orange starNo Reviews
10526 W. Parmer Ln Austin, TX 78717
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Fried Chicken (Cedar Park)
orange starNo Reviews
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
7032 Wood Hollow Austin, TX 78731
View restaurantnext
Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston