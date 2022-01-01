Oasthouse imageView gallery

Oasthouse South

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D

Austin, TX 78749

Popular Items

Fried Cheese Curds
Pacific Steelhead Salmon
Oasthouse Classic Pimento Burger

Starters

Beer Bread

$8.99

baked with local brew, honey butter glaze, pimento spread

Calamari Karaage

$13.99

corn starch dusted, ginger soy marinated, DKC chili lime aioli, green onions, lemon

Carnitas Poutine

$9.99

house fries, house carnitas, smoked pork belly gravy, goat cheese, cilantro, pickled jalapeño & red onion

Chicharrones (Crispy pork skins)

$8.99

DKC chili lime aioli, grated aged parmesan, roasted corn relish, green onions

Falafel Fritters

$9.99

fresh herbs, chickpeas, red onion, spicy curried yogurt

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

wisconsin cheese curds, san marzano tomato dipping sauce, green peppercorn buttermilk sauce

House Pretzel

$6.99

whole grain mustard, house pickles

Kase Spätzle Mac + Cheese

$9.99

house made spaetzle, smoked gouda & fontina cheese sauce, caramelized onions, American grana

Pimento Deviled Eggs

$9.99

smoked gouda pimento, chives, citrus tartar, pickled onions

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.99

toasted pecans, golden raisins, mint, spicy curry yogurt

Shishito Peppers

$9.99

house seasoning, chipotle aioli

Salads

Wagyu Steak Salad

$24.99

medium-rare strip steak, romaine & arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing

Strawberry Fields

$13.99

mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumbers, strawberry vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.99

romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, red onions, fresh mint, greek vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas hard boiled egg, apple cider vinaigrette

Sausages

Polska Kielbasa

$10.00

grilled ‘til crispy, sauerkraut, beer mustard

Bangers & Mash

$10.00

pimento mash, smoked brat, smoked pork belly gravy, onion strings, pickled mustard seeds

Currywurst

$10.00

smoked brat, tomato & caramelized onion gravy, house fries

Entrees

Braised Pork + Spatzle

$18.99

lemon thyme spatzle, wild mushroom conserva, green peas, pickled jalapeños & red onions, pan sauce

Broccoli Orecchiette Pasta

$16.99

fontina cream sauce, garlic basil marinated grape tomatoes, broccoli, wild mushrooms, parmesan, garlic bread

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.99

pan fried breaded chicken breast, dijon cream, lemon thyme spaetzle, lemon

Mama's Meatloaf

$17.99

ground brisket + smoked pork belly, tomato balsamic marmalade, onion crisps, pimento mashers

Pacific Steelhead Salmon

$19.99

basmati rice, roasted corn relish, pepitas, roasted cauliflower, spicy curry yogurt, mint, golden raisins, toasted pecans, dijion cream

Sausage Cacciatore

$17.99

smoked brat, creamy tomato sauce, bowtie pasta, wild mushroom conserva, green bell peppers, garlic bread

Wagyu Steak + Frites

$28.99

medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, shoestring fries, american grana, garlic porchini aioli

On The Bun

Oasthouse Classic Pimento Burger

$14.99

fresh ground beef, smoked gouda pimento, roasted corn relish, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, fries

Forest Burger

$14.99

ground beef, wild mushroom conserva, goat cheese, porcini garlic aioli, arugula, brioche bun, fries

Cheeseburger

$14.99

fresh ground beef, white american, L.T.O.P, good good sauce, brioche bun, fries

Rueben Sandwich

$16.99

house cured corn beef, german slaw, swiss, good good sauce, marbled rye, house chips

Falafel Burger

$14.99

fresh herb and chickpea falafel, texas goat cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, spicy curry yogurt , brioche bun, fries

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.99

pretzel bun, pan fried chicken schnitzel, cucumbers, pickled red onions, creamy whole grain mustard sauce, fries

Chefs Seasonal menu

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

brussels, house cured bacon, sweet chili sauce

Grilled quail

$20.99

Harvest Burger

$17.99

Hill Country Board

$34.99

Pimento Croquettes

$11.99

Seasonal Crumble

$11.99

ask your server about our seasonal filling, ginger orange syrup, pecan oat crumble, vanilla bean ice cream

Kid’s Entrees

Nutella And Fresh Strawberry Sandwich

$8.00

Artisan sourdough with fries or apple slices

Kids Pasta

$8.00

orecchiette pasta, fresh parmesan with butter or marinara

Chicken Strips

$8.00

chicken breast breaded in panko with fries or apple slices

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

house ground beef, cheddar cheese, brioche bun with fries or applies

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken breast with apple slices

Soup & Sides

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

brussels, house cured bacon, sweet chili sauce

Lemon Thyme Spätzle

$7.99

Kase Spätzle Mac + Cheese

$9.99

house made spaetzle, smoked gouda & fontina cheese sauce, caramelized onions, American grana

Pimento Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.99

toasted pecans, golden raisins, mint, spicy curry yogurt

Sauces

Sm Ranch

$0.50

Sd Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Sm Chimichurri

$1.50

Sd Pimento

$1.99

Sm Chipotle Aioli

$0.25

Sm Green Peppercorn

$0.75

Sm Strawberry Vin

$0.75

Sm Marinara

$0.75

Sm Garlic Poricini Aioli

$0.75

Sm Tartar

$0.75

Sm Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Sd BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Good Good

$1.00

DKC Chili Lime Aioli

$0.25

SD Beer Mustard

$0.25

Dijon Cream Sauce

$0.50

SM Poutine Gravy

$1.50

Greek Vin

$0.75

Indulge

German Cake

$12.00

chocolate coffee sponge cake, coconut + pecan filling, cocoa buttercream, toasted coconut

Sticky Toffee

$12.00

date cake, almond crumble, 512 pecan porter ice cream, butterscotch toffee sauce

Seasonal Crumble

$11.99

ask your server about our seasonal filling, ginger orange syrup, pecan oat crumble, vanilla bean ice cream

Apple Torte

$12.00

Starters

Pimento Deviled Eggs

$8.99

smoked gouda pimento, chives, citrus tartar, pickled onions

GF Roasted Cauliflower

$8.99

toasted pecans, golden raisins, mint, spicy curry yogurt

GF Shishito Peppers

$8.99

house seasoning, chipotle aioli

Salads

Strawberry Fields

$13.99

mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumbers, strawberry vinaigrette

GF Wagyu Steak Salad

$24.99

Medium-rare steak, romaine and arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing

GF Greek Salad

$12.99

romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, red onions, fresh mint, greek vinaigrette

Sausages

Polska Kielbasa

$10.00

grilled ‘til crispy, sauerkraut, beer mustard

Entrees

GF Wagyu Steak + Frites

$26.99

medium-rare grilled heartbrand ranch wagyu ny strip, red pepper chimichurri, pimento mash, american grana, garlic porcini aioli

GF Pacific Steelhead Salmon

$18.99

basmati rice, roasted corn relish, pepitas, roasted cauliflower, spicy curry yogurt, mint, golden raisins, toasted pecans, dijion cream

On The Bun

GF Pimento Burger

$14.99

smoked gouda pimento, roasted corn relish, chipotle aioli, gluten free bun, slaw

GF Forest Burger

$15.99

fresh ground beef, wild mushroom conserva, goat cheese, porcini garlic aioli, arugula, gluten free bun, slaw

GF Cheeseburger

$13.99

fresh ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, gluten free bun, slaw, chipotle aioli on the side

GF Rueben Sandwich

$17.99

house cured corn beef, german slaw, swiss, good good sauce, gluten free bun, side of slaw

GF Texas Spring Burger

$15.99

ground beef patty, roasted jalapeno + strawberry compote, arugula, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, brioche bun, fries

Chefs Seasonal menu

GF Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

lemon zest, pomegranate molasses, parmesan

GF Texas Spring Burger

$15.99

ground beef patty, roasted jalapeno + strawberry compote, arugula, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, brioche bun, fries

Kid’s Entrees

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken breast with apple slices

GF Nutella And Fresh Strawberry Sandwich

$7.00

gluten free bun, apple slices

GF Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

House ground chuck, cheddar, honey white bun served with fries or apple slices

Soup & Sides

Pimento Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

GF Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

lemon zest, pomegranate molasses, parmesan

GF Roasted Cauliflower

$8.99

toasted pecans, golden raisins, mint, spicy curry yogurt

Sauces

Sm Ranch

$0.50

Lg Ranch

$2.00

Sd Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Sm Chimichurri

$1.50

Sd Pimento

$1.99

Sm Chipotle Aioli

$0.25

Lg Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Sm Green Peppercorn

$0.75

Sm Strawberry Vin

$0.75

Sm Marinara

$0.75

Sm Garlic Poricini Aioli

$0.75

Sm Tartar

$0.75

Sm Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Lg Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Shirts

Oasthouse Nike Polo Grey

$69.99

Green Logo Shirt

$21.99

Grey Logo Shirt

$15.99
Oastoberfest Grey T-shirt

Oastoberfest Grey T-shirt
$21.99

$21.99

Hats

Logo Hat Black Mesh Back

$24.99Out of stock

Logo Hat Gold Mesh Back

$24.99

Green Logo Beanie

Green Logo Beanie
$28.99
Oastoberfest Hat

Oastoberfest Hat
$31.99

$31.99

Raffle ticket

1 raffle ticket

1 raffle ticket
$5.00

5 raffle tickets

5 raffle tickets
$20.00
Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin, TX 78749

Oasthouse image

