Oat Shop
530 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come experience Boston's only cafe focused on oatmeal! We serve sweet and savory bowls as well as coffee, espresso, tea and gluten free/dairy free baked goods!
Location
22A College Ave, Somerville, MA 02144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
No Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant