Oat Shop

530 Reviews

$

22A College Ave

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Banana PB

$6.75

Peanut butter, sliced banana, and maple syrup over sweet oats with peanut butter and mashed banana. Vegan, contains nuts.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25

Sweet Bowls

Apricot, Banana & Almond Butter

$7.00Out of stock

Sliced banana, coconut flakes, and honey over oats mixed with apricot jam and almond butter. Dairy free, contains nuts

Banana PB

$6.75

Peanut butter, sliced banana, and maple syrup over sweet oats with peanut butter and mashed banana. Vegan, contains nuts.

The OG

$5.75

Classic sweet oatmeal with steamed milk and maple syrup. Available dairy free

Chocolate Chia

$6.75

Chocolate pecan granola, toasted coconut and taza chocolate sauce over oats mixed with chia seeds and oat milk. Dairy free, vegan, contains nuts.

Savory Bowls

Great Greens

$7.25

Avocado, kale chips, and pumpkin seeds over steel cut oats with pesto. Vegan, nut free.

Grab and Go

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten Free and Vegan blueberry muffin, topped with oat crumble

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$6.25Out of stock

Gluten free, dairy free & vegan. Made with cashew milk, applesauce and cinnamon with house granola. Contains nuts

Apricot Overnight Oats

$6.25Out of stock

Rolled oats soaked in housemade cashew milk and chia seeds. Mixed with honey apricot jam and almond butter. Topped with pistachios and our granola. Gluten free, dairy free, contains tree nuts and honey.

Blueberry Lemon Overnight Oats

$6.25Out of stock

Rolled oats soaked in housemade cashew milk and chia seeds. Mixed with roasted blueberries, lemon juice. Topped with our granola and blueberries. Gluten free, dairy free, vegan, contains nuts.

Chocolate Coconut Overnight Oats

$6.25Out of stock

Rolled oats soaked in housemade cashew milk and chia seeds. Mixed with Taza chocolate sauce, coconut milk, and maple syrup. Topped with chocolate chips, coconut flakes and our granola. Gluten free, vegan, contains tree nuts.

Chocolate Granola

$8.50

Seasonal housemade granola, made with pecans, pomegranate molasses, sunflower seeds and chocolate chips. Gluten free, vegan.

Garlic Herb Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Biscuit made with garlic and house pesto. Gluten free, vegan, nut free.

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Blueberry lemon loaf, topped with oat streusel. Gluten-free, vegan.

Chocolate Banana Power Loaf

$12.50Out of stock

Chocolate banana loaf, serves 5-6. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and contains eggs.

Coffee

Decaf Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.50

Retail Bag Broadsheet Agua Linda(07/19)

$18.50

32oz Iced Coffee (no ice)

$9.00

12 Oz Decaf Hot

$3.00

Smoothies

Super Greens Smoothie (16oz)

$7.00

Green smoothie, made with avocado, kale, chia seeds, green apple, agave and oat milk. Gluten free, vegan.

Espresso

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.25

Steamer

$3.50

32oz Iced Latte (no ice)

$14.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Tea

Moonlight White

$2.75

Earl Grey

$2.75

Pu-Erh

$2.75

Chrysanthemum Flowers

$2.75

Ginger Lemon

$2.75

Roobois Bergamot

$2.75

Genmai Cha

$2.75

Red Chili Latte

$4.25

Earl Grey Latte

$4.25

Mint Matcha Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.25

Rooibos Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Dark Energy Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Yerba Mate Latte

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come experience Boston's only cafe focused on oatmeal! We serve sweet and savory bowls as well as coffee, espresso, tea and gluten free/dairy free baked goods!

Website

Location

22A College Ave, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

