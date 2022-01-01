Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oath 84 405 N King Street

review star

No reviews yet

405 N King Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Order Again

MAY MENU

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$14.00

Fresh mint.Cilantro. Carrots. PB & J filet(n)

Beef Sliders

$13.00

Beets

$12.00

Blueberry Buckle

$7.00

Cauliflower

$11.00

Ceaser Salad

$11.00

Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Chorizo

$15.00

Crab Cake

$19.00

Crab Hush Puppies

Crab Rolls(s)

Crab Rolls(s)

$14.00

Lump crab. Shrimp.Saffron pimento sauce.

Crostini

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Dip

$11.00

Doubles

$17.00

Filet

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Gazpacho

$10.00

Grilled shrimp

$18.00

Herbed Wings

$15.00

Herbes de provenve. Turmeric Chimichurri.

Indi Mex Lasagna

Indi Mex Lasagna

$19.00

Black beans. Pinto beans. Corn. Three cheeses.

Jerk Chicken Eggroll

$15.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Lobster Crostini

$14.00

Lobster Mac

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

NY Strip

$18.00

Paneers Cigars

$13.00

Peach

$15.00

Quinoa Bowls(v)

$10.00

Coconut tofu. Mango. Black beans. Scotch bonnets. Plantains.

Salmon

$12.00

Sausage + Pepperoni

$16.00

Soup of the day

$9.00

Steak Fries

$10.00

Steakboard

$24.00

Street Corn

$11.00

BAR MAY MENU

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Clarified Apricot. Tropical Soda. Pineapple.

Beer

$7.00

Bel-Air Rose

$65.00

Coco Cola Products

$2.00

Hibiscus Flower. Mint. Black Tea

Coconut & Gin

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Ginger & Whiskey

$15.00

Lavender Lemonade

$15.00

Legacy

$15.00

Moet

$80.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Rose & Apricot

$15.00

S. Pellagrino

$6.00

Rosehip Nectar. Elderflower Rose.

Sidecar

$15.00

Smokey Poloma

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Rose

$15.00

Tropical Rum

$15.00

Veuve Clicquot

$95.00

Watermelon Lemon Drop

$15.00

White Horse

$11.00

Behind The Bar

Angels Envy

Aviation

Bacardi Blanco

Bambu

Basil Hayden

Blue Coat

Bulleit

Casamigos

Cincoro

Dalivhinnie

Deleon

Disaronno

Don Julio Primavera

Don Julio Reposado

Dusse

El Mayor

Grand Marnier

Grey Goose

Hendricks Gin

HennessyXO

Jack Daniels

Jameson

La Arenita Plata

La Arenita Reposado

Lobos

Makers Mark 46

Malibu

Mcqueen + The Violet Frog

OBAN

San Mantias Lagado Reposado

San Mantias Legado Blanco

St Germain

Stateside

Tanqueray

The Glenlivet Founders

Titos

Tower

Woodford Reserve

Behind The Bar Wine

19 Crimes Cali Red

Carmen

Federalist

Precipice

Thousand Lives

Frills

Jerk Chicken

$11.50

Egg roll. Guava reduction.

Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Filet. Seasonal butter. Aged cheddar. Tomato jam. Crackers.

Dark Chocolate Nibbles

$4.00

Almond. Sea salt. Toffee. Craisin bark.

Cocktails

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Casamigos blanco, hibiscus flower, Cointreau, mint

Purple Reign

$17.00

Pear & Vodka

$15.00

Titos Vodka, Pear Nectar, Disaronno, cardamom biters

Rum Punch

$17.00

Ten to One Rum, Clarified Apricot, Campari, Apple Blossom Bitters

Pomegranate & Thyme

$15.00

Vodka, Pomegranate, Thyme Simple Syrup

Carrot & Orange

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Clarified Carrot Juice, Aperol,

Rose & Honey

$16.00

Hendriks Gin, La Marca Prosecco Rosehip Nectar, Campari

Old Fashion

$15.00

Basil Hayden, Angostura Bitters

Rhubard French 75

$18.00

Aviation Gin, Veuve Clicqout, Rhubarb Bitters

Persimmon Ginger

$15.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey, Persimmon Nectar, Cointreau

Social Hour

Steak Fries

Jalapeno onion cheese sauce.

Beef Jerky

House cured. house spice. rosemary salt

Crostini

Strawberry. basil goat cheese. balsamic.

Dip

Buffalo chicken. crostini. celery.

Deviled Eggs

Crab. avocado. corn. pimento cheese.

Crab Cake

Lump crab, shrimp, saffron pimento sauce

Oath '84 Lamb Cheese steak

Chickpea Salad

Roasted potato. grilled romaine. red onion.

Peach Salad

Fried goat. candied pecans. balsamic.

Ceaser Salad

Romaine. garlic croutons. Parmesan. egg.

Margherita Pizza

Fresh tomato.basil.

Chorizo Pizza

Jalapeno. potato.

Lobster Pizza

black truffle. orange.

NY Strip Pizza

Balsamic glaze. arugula.

White Pizza

Black garlic. kennett mushrooms.

Brunch Social

Lobster & Grits

Fried lobster, cheese grits, tomato gravy.

Beef & Egg

Fried egg, filet, roasted pepper, spinach, house aioli.

Apple Pancakes

Butter crumble, house caramel, Apple cardamom yogurt.

PB & J

Filet mignon, spiced peanut butter. strawberry jam.

Fish Tacos

Salmon, cilantro, red onion, house aioli.

Indi-Mex Lasagne

Black beans, refried beans, corn, 3 cheese.

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp

Champagne. pickled mango butter

Lobster

Singapore curry. salad. crostini.

Crab stuffed hush puppies

Honey lemon ricotta.

Blackened Salmon

Jalapeno corn cakes

Fish Tacos

Basa. cilantro. red onion. pickled radish. garlic aioli.

Meat

Steak Board

$15.00

Cheese. seasonal butter. local honey. crispies & crunchies.

Lamb Chops

$15.00

Pistachio crumble. pomegranate molasses.

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Lollipop. guava. jerk.

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Caramelized onion. brie. raspberry jam

Filet

$15.00

Peanut butter. strawberry jam. green onion.

Veggies

SPINACH

paneer. green chili. tamarind pineapple chutney.

ROSTI CARROT

Sweet potato. haloumi. chimichurri.

KENNETT MUSHROOMS

Chili garlic. mango buttered noodles

CAULIFLOWER

Jalapeno cheese sauce. croquettes

Desserts

COOKIES N’ MILK

Vanilla ice cream. caramel. chocolate chippers.

BLUEBERRY BUCKLE

Cheesecake.

SMORE’S BROWNIE

Graham crust, torched marshmallows.

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Yellow cake, chocolate dipped.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take the Oath!

Location

405 N King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Oath 84 image

