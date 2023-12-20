Oath Pizza Wellesley, Wellesley, MA
180 Linden Street
Unit 101 (Roche Brothers Parking Lot Across From Citgo)
Wellesley, MA 02482
2023 Menu
Large Thick Crust Pizzas
- Build Your Own (Large)$29.00
Craft your own large pizza on our Classic Thick Crust! Banza® Chickpea Crust is currently only available on Personal Pizzas. Dietary Key for Toppings: (GF): Gluten-Free (VG): Vegetarian (V): Vegan
- Classic Cheese (Large)$23.00
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, wild italian oregano, grana padano cheese
- Bella (Large)$28.00
mozzarella blend, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta, balsamic drizzle, grana padano cheese, fresh basil
- Spicy Clucker (Large)$28.00
mozzarella blend, pickled red onions, roasted chicken, sriracha, spicy aioli, scallions
- Pepperoni (Large)$27.00
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, artisanal pepperoni, wild italian oregano, grana padano cheese
- Muffled Trushroom (Large)$28.00
house-made truffle sauce, mozzarella blend, mushrooms, ricotta, grana padano cheese
- Tuscan Sausage (Large)$28.00
mozzarella blend, mushrooms, italian sausage, ricotta, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil (formerly the David)
- The Works (Large)$28.00
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, italian sausage, artisanal pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, grana padano cheese, wild italian oregano
- Farmer's Garden (Large)$28.00
house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, baby spinach, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, roasted garlic, grana padano cheese, wild italian oregano
- Luau with Bacon (Large)$28.00
mozzarella blend, fresh pineapple, smoked bacon, crushed red pepper, bbq drizzle, scallions
- Backyard Crisps (Large)$28.00