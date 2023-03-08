  • Home
  • Atlanta
  • Oaxaca- Chamblee - 5244 Peachtree blvd suite 105
A map showing the location of Oaxaca- Chamblee 5244 Peachtree blvd suite 105View gallery

Oaxaca- Chamblee 5244 Peachtree blvd suite 105

No reviews yet

5244 Peachtree blvd suite 105

Chamblee, GA 30341

PARA LA MESA (Copy)

Salsas

$8.00

Tostadas criollas, salsa verde cruda, creamy avocado, fire roasted tomato.

Herb Guacamole

$15.00

Avocados, fresh herbs, walnuts, lime, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, radish.

Sopa de pollo

$12.00

Home made chicken consume, onions, carrots, celery, cilantro, avocado.

Elote

$8.00

Grilled corn, black garlic aioli, cortija, tajin.

Ceviche de camaron

$17.00

Poached shrimp, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano's.

Hamachi crudo

$19.00

Serrano pepper aguachile, key lime juice, cilantro, onions, hola santa.

Esquites de Vegetales

$12.00

Roasted cauliflower, zucchini, corn, squash, lime, crema, cobija, black garlic.

Ensalada cesar

$12.00

Romaine, toasted bread crumbs, cotija, parmesan, poblano caesar dressing.

La ganadora

$13.00

Endive, radicchio, romaine, roasted beets, queso fresco, chile morita vinaigrette.

Tetela de pato

$13.00

Maiz criollo, duck confit, black beans, oaxaca cheese, hola santa, tamarind mole, crema.

hamachi tostada

$15.00

Tostada criollo, black garlic aioli, salsa Macha, avocado, fried carrot strings.

MASAS (Copy)

On handmade corn tortillas

Adobo steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Marinated skirt steak, roasted onions, assorted salsa.

Gordita de chorizo y papa

$14.00

Pork chorizo, Yukon gold potatoes, crema, cabbage, queso fresco, salsa verde cruda.

Gordita de pancita

$15.00

Pork belly confit, salsa verde, crema, cabbage, queso fresco, avocado salsa.

Gringuitas al pastor

$15.00

Flour tortillas, Alpastor marinated pork, oaxaca cheese, onion, cilantro, pineapple, assorted salsas.

Quesadilla de flor de calabaza

$15.00

Squash blossom, oaxaca cheese, sautéed mushrooms, roasted onions, assorted salsas.

Quesadilla de pato

$16.00

Duck confit, oaxaca cheese, escabeche onions, assorted salsas.

Steak tlayuda

$21.00

Marinated skirt steak, black beans, oaxaca cheese, chorizo, avocado, pipicha, salsa Macha.

Tamal de hongos

$14.00

Mole oaxaqueno, mushrooms, queso fresco.

Vegetable tlayuda

$18.00

Cauliflower and leeks puree, roasted beets, oaxaca cheese, fresh herbs.

Burrito de langostinos

$16.00

Fried jumbo shrimp, avocado, rice, black beans, spicy salsa, flour tortilla.

dobladitas de pato

$16.00

Duck confit, salsa verde, crema, chihuahua cheese.

Cheese quesadilla

$13.00

TACOS (Copy)

Cochinita pibil

$14.00

Achiote braised pork, escabeche onions, cilantro, salsa verde cruda.

Suadero

$14.00

Citrus braised flank steak, cilantro, onions, salsa de Chile arbol.

Pescado frito

$15.00

Fried flounder, masa tempura better, Macha aioli, cabbage, cilantro.

Pescado al sartén

$15.00

Sautéed flounder, escabeche onions, mâcha aioli, cabbage, cilantro.

Asada

$15.00

Adobo marinated skirt steak, onions, cilantro, salsa roja tatemada.

Pastor

$14.00

roasted pork marinated in Chile rub, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa de aguacate.

Pollo ala Tinga

$14.00

Braised chicken in a chipotle tomato sauce, queso fresco, pickles onions, cilantro.

PLATOS FUERTES (Copy)

Birria de res 1/2lb

$18.00

12 hour braised beef cheeks in spices, onions, cilantro, tortillas, assorted salsas.

Birria de res 1lb

$27.00

12 hour braised beef cheeks in spices, onions, cilantro, tortillas, assorted salsas.

Pollo ala leña half

$19.00

Chicken Alpastor marinated in Chile rub, cilantro, onions, tortillas, assorted salsas.

Pollo ala leña whole

$28.00

Chicken Alpastor marinated in Chile rub, cilantro, onions, tortillas, assorted salsas.

Pescado al mojo de ajo

$28.00

Wood fire Branzino, black garlic, frisee salad.

Pescado zarandeado

$38.00

In house marinate of guajillo pepper. onions, cilantro, tortillas, assorted salsas.

Carnitas de pato

$38.00

duck confit, onions, cilantro, tortillas, assorted salsas.

Carne Asada

$59.00

SODA BOTTLES (Copy)

coca cola mexicana

$5.00

sprite mexicano

$5.00

fanta orange mexicano

$5.00

jarrito grape fruit

$5.00

topo chico sparkling mexicano

$5.00

topo chico familiar sparkling

$10.00

DESSERTS (Copy)

Churros

$12.00

4 churros with cajeta chocolate dipping sauce

Coffee tres leches

$12.00

Deep in 3 milks , seasonal fruits

Corn husk mousse

$14.00

Mexican bread pudding, with vanilla ice cream.

BIRTHDAY CAKE ONLY

$12.00

SIDES (Copy)

Mexican rice

$7.00

Black beans

$7.00

Brussels sprouts

$8.00

Sautéed mushrooms

$8.00

Plantains

$7.00

Papas bravas

$8.00

Tostadas criollas

$5.00

Tortillas criollas

$3.00

Salsa macha

$1.50

Salsa tatemada

$1.50

Salsa guacamole

$1.50

Salsa cruda

$1.50

salsa anaranjada

$1.50

Serrano pepper

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5244 Peachtree blvd suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

