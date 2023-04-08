Main picView gallery

Oaxaca Club - Jax Beach

131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Food

Bontanas

Chips & Salsas

$5.00

Warm corn chips with chiltomate, Molcajete, and piquin salsas

Guacamole

$14.00

Hass avocados, lime, onion, cilantro, and corn tortilla chips

Elotes

$6.00

Fire roasted corn on the cob, lime, mayo, Cotija, and Guajillo tajin

Toquitos

$10.00

Frired rolled corn taquitos filled with chicken mole, salsa fresca, creama, and guacamole

Raw Oysters

$10.00

Vegetable ceviche, Marisquera salsa, and lime

Tostada

$10.00

De Entrada

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Oaxacan cheese skillet melt served with corn tortillas

Coctel de Camarones

$14.00

Chilled shrimp, marisquera sauce, cilantro, onion, and avocado

Chicken Tamale

$9.00

Mole colorado, queso fresco, creama, and green onions

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sweet Morita chile glaze, bacon, toasted pecans, whipped brie

Ensalada Verde

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, Manchego, and sherry vinaigrette

Aguachile Amarillo

$14.00

Yellow tail, Aji Amarillo, red onion, cucumber, serranos, Quelites

Pulpo a la Parilla

$18.00

Corn mousse, smoked paprika, esquites, preserved lemon, and chive oil

Roasted Oysters

$17.00

Chorizo butter, charred lemon, cotija, and chimichurri

Platos Fuertes y Family Style

Carne Asada a la Lena

$34.00

Grilled strip steak, Chiltomate, and grilled green onions

Smoked Brisket Enfrijoladas

$18.00

Pulled brisket rolled tortillas, quesillo, bean salsa, crema, sour cream, avocado, and pickled onions

Pescado a la Parilla

$48.00

Mojo verde, ensalada verde, and salsa chipotle

Cazuele de Hongos y Coliflor

$16.00

Roasted seasonal mushrooms, cauliflower, Chochoyotes, Porcini cream, and herbs

Quesadillas

$16.00

2 Mole chicken quesadillas, guacamole, chitomate and crema

Sopa de Mercado

$15.00

Guajillo chile broth soup, chicken, Cocoyotas, and avocados

Family Style

Pollo al Horno

$24.00

Pasilla adobo roasted whole chicken, salsa, charred green onions, and fresh corn tortillas

Pork Shank Chamorro

$26.00

Braised pork, salsa cruda, grilled onions, and corn tortillas

Tacos

Yellow Tail

$14.00

2 Masa fried snapper Tacos with cabbage, salsa cruda, salsa macha, and mayo crema

Smoked Brisket

$14.00

2 Chile rubbed smoked brisket tacos with cilantro, onion, and chipotle honey salsa

Tasajo

$12.00

2 Salt and chile cured strip steak tacos with cilantro, onions, chile Piquin salsa

Pollo en Mole

$12.00

2 Chocolate mole stewed chicken tacos with sesame seeds, cilantro, onions, and pickled onions

Al Pastor

$14.00

2 Pastor tacos with cilantro, onions, pineapple, and piquin chile salsa

Camarones

$14.00

2 Chipotle shrimp tacos with citrus slaw, and habanero mango salsa

Hongos

$12.00

2 roasted Mushrooms, salsa verde, black bean mole and goat cheese.

Single Fish

$7.00

Single Brisket

$7.00

Single Tasajo

$6.00

Single Pollo

$6.00

Single Al Pastor

$7.00

Single Shrimp

$7.00

Single Hongo

$6.00

Taquiza(5)

$35.00

choice of 5

Sides

Frijoles Fritos

$5.00

Arroz Mexicano

$5.00

Salsas

$5.00

Chiles en Vinagre

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Brussels

$8.00

Dulce

Pan de Reina

$9.00

Flan de Queso

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Americano

$7.00

Latte

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese. side chips

Kid Chicken Taco

$12.00

6" flour tortilla with mole chicken, chihuahua cheese. side chips

Kid Corn

$5.00

corn with melted butter.

NA Beverages

Mex Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Mex Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

Jarrritos Lime

$3.00

Jarrotos Pina

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Panchito-ade Mocktail

$9.00

Midnight Teetotaler

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Upscale contemporary, chef-inspired authentic Mexican cuisine

Location

131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Main pic

