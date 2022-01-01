- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Upper West Side
- /
- Oaxaca Taqueria - Amsterdam Ave
Oaxaca Taqueria Amsterdam Ave
2,232 Reviews
$
424 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Outdoor
Beer Cans
Modelo Especial
Negro Modelo
Pacifico
Tecate
Seltzer Lime
Seltzer Strawberry
Logical Conclusions
Estrella
Margarita Gose
Michelada
Spritz
Caiprihina
Bucket of Beers
Spritz Bucket
Caiprihina Bucket
White & Orange wine - must be 21 to order
Cristina Gruner
Unfiltered cloudy bright and pineapple sunshine. Crisp as kisses. Amazeballs. Ask Farah.
Trinqames Sauvignon Blanc - White
Tourraine doesn't rhyme with Sancerre but it's right next door. minerals like diamonds and crystals for your full moon ceremony. Grapefruit and love.
Meinklang Weißer - Orange
Pinot Gris and Gerwurtz from Austria with some skin contact to make it all gurgly and hot tub chuggabble. Tastes like melted popsicles and grated grapefruit pith. Al pastor ahoy.
Vina Naranja - Orange
Chilean Moscatel. Not Moscato. But Naranja. Definitely orange but still quite light. Tropical nose, just a little farty. Roast pork and guac.
Lo Ceu - Fancy White
This wine shouldn't be here. Won't ever be here again. Gros Manseng from Gascogne. Accidentally in a taco shop. Round spring rich texture for sunny afternoons by the river.
Cochon Rose
Red WIne - must be 21 to order
Clos Siguier Malbec Cahors
Malbec from Cahors in the south of France. Dark and smooth. Plushy. No oak. Old skool.
Du Mortier Dionysus Cab Franc
Wine god wine. Mostly made of electricity ⚡taut. Sharp. Dark. Special. Bio and that.
Pipeno 1L Chilean Pais
Unfiltered natty plonk from a big bottle. Cloudy fresh red. Put a chill on it. Drink it with chicken tacos or in the bath. All Natural
beer
Tacos
Any 3 Tacos with Rice and Beans
Choose any 3 tacos, served with a side of rice and beans.
Pollo Guisado Taco
Chicken thigh, avocado lime salsa, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro.
Barbacoa Taco
Beef tenderloin, chipotle salsa, shaved radish, cotija, cilantro.
Carnitas Taco
Roasted pork, charred tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro.
Pulled Pork Taco
Agave coleslaw, smoked Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapeno, chipotle BBQ, crispy fried onions
Chicken Mole Taco
Chicken thigh, pickled jalapeño, mole negro, jack cheese, cilantro.
Bean Taco
Oaxacan bay leaf stewed black beans, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, jack cheese, salsa roja, avocado lime salsa, cotija cheese and cilantro.
Papas y Rajas Taco
Potatoes and poblano peppers with black beans, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo
Burritos.
Carnitas Burrito
Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pollo Guisado Burrito
All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Frijoles y Queso Burrito
Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.
Papas y Rajas Burrito
Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Barbacoa Burrito
Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Pollo Guisado Burrito
All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Brisket Burrito
Smoked brisket, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Frijoles y Queso Burrito
Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.
Grande Papas y Rajas Burrito
Enchiladas.
Any 3 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans
Make a 3-enchiladas combo with rice and beans. Served with choice of salsa.
Pollo Guisado Enchilada
All natural chicken thighs with toasted guajillo peppers, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro.. Served in choice of salsa.
Carnitas Enchilada
Boneless citrus pork shoulder, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Frijoles Y Queso Enchilada
Bay leaf stewed black beans and cotija cheese, baked in jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Quesadillas.
Queso Quesadilla
Jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Pollo Guisado Quesadilla
Chicken thigh, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Beef tenderloin, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Carnitas Quesadilla
Roasted pork, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Platos.
Pollo Plato
Shredded chicken with black beans, rice, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo, served with a side salad and 3 tortillas.
Barbacoa Plato
Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with rice, beans, salad, 3 mini tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Carnitas Plato
Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Papas y Poblanos Plato
Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Ensaladas.
Aparte.
Esquite
Sweet corn-off-the cob, chipotle crema, cotija cheese and cilantro with choice of chips or warm corn tortillas.
Small Chips & Guacamole
Large Chips & Guacamole
Beans
Rice
Pico De Gallo
Side Verde Salsa
8 oz. Verde
Side Roja Salsa
8 oz. Roja
Side Av. Lime Salsa
8 oz. Av. Lime
Side Chipotle Salsa
8 oz. Chipotle
Small House Hot Sauce
House made hot sauce inspired from the flavors of Oaxaca
Medium House Hot Sauce
House made hot sauce inspired from the flavors of Oaxaca
Large House Hot Sauce
House made hot sauce inspired from the flavors of Oaxaca
Jalapenos
Crema
Vegan
Vegan Papas y Rajas Taco
Potatoes, poblanos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado lime salsa and cilantro.
Vegan Burrito
Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla.
Vegan Ensalada
Romaine, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avocado vinaigrette and cilantro.
Vegan Funghi Taco
Grilled cumin portobello, refried black beans and crispy shallots.
Vegan Plato
Papas y rajas or grilled cumin portobello with black beans, rice, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with a side salad and 3 tortillas.
Bebidas.
Beer.
Revolucion Specials
Chip Trio
Guacamole, queso, choice of salsa.
Pozole
Braised pork shoulder, red chile, flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, radish, diced onion.
Birria
Beef cheek, broth, onions, cilantro, lime, Vermont corn tortilla
Brisket Burrito
Smoked brisket, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Funghi Taco
Grilled cumin portobello, refried black beans, cilantro crema, crispy shallots.
Lengua Taco
Beef tongue, tomatillo salsa, white onion, cotija, cilantro
Pulled Pork Taco
Agave coleslaw, smoked Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapeno, chipotle BBQ, crispy fried onions
BBQ Chicken Taco
BBQ Chicken, shredded cabbage, jack cheese, fried onion, chipotle aioli, cilantro
Tacos.
Barbacoa Taco
Beef tenderloin, chipotle salsa, shaved radish, cotija, cilantro.
Pollo Guisado Taco
Chicken thigh, avocado lime salsa, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro.
Carnitas Taco
Roasted pork, charred tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro.
Papas y Rajas Taco
Potato, poblano pepper, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado lime salsa, cotija, cilantro
Chorizo Taco
Chorizo, refried Black Beans, queso, pico de gallo, radish.
Al Pastor Taco
Grilled achiote pork, pineapple, radish, charred tomato salsa.
Camaron Taco
Seared achiote shrimp, pineapple, cabbage, guacamole, cilantro.
Korean Taco
Bulgogi beef, lettuce, kimchi, pear-mango slaw, gochujang crema.
Chicken Mole Taco
Chicken thigh, pickled jalapeño, mole negro, jack cheese, cilantro.
Any 3 Tacos with Rice and Beans
Choose any 3 tacos, served with a side of rice and beans.
Bean Taco
Oaxacan bay leaf stewed black beans, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, jack cheese, salsa roja, avocado lime salsa, cotija cheese and cilantro.
Enchiladas.
Any 3 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans
Make a 3-enchiladas combo with rice and beans. Served with choice of salsa.
Barbacoa Enchilada
Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Pollo Guisado Enchilada
All natural chicken thighs with toasted guajillo peppers, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro.. Served in choice of salsa.
Carnitas Enchilada
Boneless citrus pork shoulder, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Papas y Poblanos Enchilada
Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Chorizo Enchilada
Mexican smoked pork and paprika sausage, baked in jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Frijoles Y Queso Enchilada
Bay leaf stewed black beans and cotija cheese, baked in jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.
Quesadillas.
Queso Quesadilla
Jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Pollo Guisado Quesadilla
Chicken thigh, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Beef tenderloin, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Carnitas Quesadilla
Roasted pork, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.
Burritos.
Barbacoa Burrito
Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Barbacoa Burrito
Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carnitas Burrito
Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Carnitas Burrito
Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pollo Guisado Burrito
All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Pollo Guisado Burrito
All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Papas y Rajas Burrito
Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grande Papas y Rajas Burrito
Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Frijoles y Queso Burrito
Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.
Grande Frijoles y Queso Burrito
Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.
Platos.
Pollo Guisado Plato
All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Carnitas Plato
Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Barbacoa Plato
Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with rice, beans, salad, 3 mini tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Papas y Poblanos Plato
Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.
Ensaladas.
Vegan
Vegan Smoked Jackfruit Taco
Smoked jackfruit, chipotle bbq sauce, pickled habanero slaw and cilantro.
Vegan Papas y Rajas Taco
Potatoes, poblanos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado lime salsa and cilantro.
Vegan Funghi Taco
Grilled cumin portobello, refried black beans and crispy shallots.
Vegan Ensalada
Romaine, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avocado vinaigrette and cilantro.
Vegan Burrito
Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla.
Vegan Torta
Bolillo roll, refried beans, pickled jalapeno, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato.
Vegan Plato
Papas y rajas or grilled cumin portobello with black beans, rice, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with a side salad and 3 tortillas.
Aparte.
Pico De Gallo
Esquite
Sweet corn-off-the cob, chipotle crema, cotija cheese and cilantro with choice of chips or warm corn tortillas.
Rice
Beans
Chips
Crema
Escabeche
Jalapenos
Small Guacamole w/ Chips
Served with chips.
Large Guacamole w/ Chips
Served with chips.
Side Verde Salsa
Side Roja Salsa
Side Av. Lime Salsa
Side Chipotle Salsa
8 oz. Verde
8 oz. Roja
8 oz. Av. Lime
8 oz. Chipotle
Small Hot Sauce
Medium Hot Sauce
Large Hot Sauce
Bebidas.
Canned Soda
Horchata
Traditional Mexican drink made up of white rice soaked in water, it’s flavored with cinnamon and its sweetened with granulated sugar.
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Orange
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Seltzer
Jarritos Tamarind
Lemonade
House made lemonade delicious and refreshing.
Mexican Coca Cola
Small Water
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
424 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024