Oaxaca Taqueria Amsterdam Ave

2,232 Reviews

$

424 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10024

Order Again

Outdoor

Street Meat x 1

$6.00

Street Meat x 2

$10.00

Street Item 3

$5.00

Roasted Chicken

$15.00

Pig Roast Plate

$15.00

Pig Taco

$5.00

Beer Cans

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negro Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Seltzer Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Seltzer Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

Logical Conclusions

$8.00Out of stock

Estrella

$4.00

Margarita Gose

$5.00Out of stock

Michelada

$8.00Out of stock

Spritz

$7.00Out of stock

Caiprihina

$7.00Out of stock

Bucket of Beers

$15.00Out of stock

Spritz Bucket

$36.00Out of stock

Caiprihina Bucket

$36.00Out of stock

White & Orange wine - must be 21 to order

Cristina Gruner

Cristina Gruner

$20.00

Unfiltered cloudy bright and pineapple sunshine. Crisp as kisses. Amazeballs. Ask Farah.

Trinqames Sauvignon Blanc - White

Trinqames Sauvignon Blanc - White

$24.00

Tourraine doesn't rhyme with Sancerre but it's right next door. minerals like diamonds and crystals for your full moon ceremony. Grapefruit and love.

Meinklang Weißer - Orange

Meinklang Weißer - Orange

$24.00

Pinot Gris and Gerwurtz from Austria with some skin contact to make it all gurgly and hot tub chuggabble. Tastes like melted popsicles and grated grapefruit pith. Al pastor ahoy.

Vina Naranja - Orange

Vina Naranja - Orange

$26.00

Chilean Moscatel. Not Moscato. But Naranja. Definitely orange but still quite light. Tropical nose, just a little farty. Roast pork and guac.

Lo Ceu - Fancy White

Lo Ceu - Fancy White

$28.00

This wine shouldn't be here. Won't ever be here again. Gros Manseng from Gascogne. Accidentally in a taco shop. Round spring rich texture for sunny afternoons by the river.

Cochon Rose

$20.00

Red WIne - must be 21 to order

Clos Siguier Malbec Cahors

Clos Siguier Malbec Cahors

$20.00

Malbec from Cahors in the south of France. Dark and smooth. Plushy. No oak. Old skool.

Du Mortier Dionysus Cab Franc

Du Mortier Dionysus Cab Franc

$32.00

Wine god wine. Mostly made of electricity ⚡taut. Sharp. Dark. Special. Bio and that.

Pipeno 1L Chilean Pais

Pipeno 1L Chilean Pais

$26.00

Unfiltered natty plonk from a big bottle. Cloudy fresh red. Put a chill on it. Drink it with chicken tacos or in the bath. All Natural

beer

Talea Optimist Hazy IPA

Talea Optimist Hazy IPA

$5.00

Hazy India pale ale from a women owned and run brewery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Drink local.

Tacos

Any 3 Tacos with Rice and Beans

Any 3 Tacos with Rice and Beans

$15.95

Choose any 3 tacos, served with a side of rice and beans.

Pollo Guisado Taco

Pollo Guisado Taco

$5.50

Chicken thigh, avocado lime salsa, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro.

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$5.75

Beef tenderloin, chipotle salsa, shaved radish, cotija, cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Roasted pork, charred tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro.

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Agave coleslaw, smoked Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapeno, chipotle BBQ, crispy fried onions

Chicken Mole Taco

Chicken Mole Taco

$5.50

Chicken thigh, pickled jalapeño, mole negro, jack cheese, cilantro.

Bean Taco

Bean Taco

$5.00

Oaxacan bay leaf stewed black beans, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, jack cheese, salsa roja, avocado lime salsa, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Papas y Rajas Taco

Papas y Rajas Taco

$5.00

Potatoes and poblano peppers with black beans, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo

Burritos.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$12.75

Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pollo Guisado Burrito

Pollo Guisado Burrito

$11.95

All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Frijoles y Queso Burrito

Frijoles y Queso Burrito

$9.75

Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.

Papas y Rajas Burrito

Papas y Rajas Burrito

$10.75

Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Barbacoa Burrito

Grande Barbacoa Burrito

$15.75

Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Pollo Guisado Burrito

Grande Pollo Guisado Burrito

$15.75

All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Brisket Burrito

Grande Brisket Burrito

$15.75

Smoked brisket, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Frijoles y Queso Burrito

Grande Frijoles y Queso Burrito

$12.75

Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.

Grande Papas y Rajas Burrito

$12.75

Enchiladas.

Any 3 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

Any 3 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

$14.50

Make a 3-enchiladas combo with rice and beans. Served with choice of salsa.

Pollo Guisado Enchilada

Pollo Guisado Enchilada

$5.75

All natural chicken thighs with toasted guajillo peppers, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro.. Served in choice of salsa.

Carnitas Enchilada

Carnitas Enchilada

$5.75

Boneless citrus pork shoulder, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Frijoles Y Queso Enchilada

Frijoles Y Queso Enchilada

$5.75

Bay leaf stewed black beans and cotija cheese, baked in jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Quesadillas.

Queso Quesadilla

Queso Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Pollo Guisado Quesadilla

Pollo Guisado Quesadilla

$12.75

Chicken thigh, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$12.75

Beef tenderloin, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.75

Roasted pork, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Platos.

Pollo Plato

Pollo Plato

$16.50

Shredded chicken with black beans, rice, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo, served with a side salad and 3 tortillas.

Barbacoa Plato

Barbacoa Plato

$16.50

Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with rice, beans, salad, 3 mini tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Carnitas Plato

Carnitas Plato

$16.50

Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Papas y Poblanos Plato

Papas y Poblanos Plato

$16.50

Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Ensaladas.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.95

Chopped lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de galllo and cotija cheese.

Oaxaca Salad

Oaxaca Salad

$12.75

Green salad with beans, guacamole, crema, & your choice of barbacoa, pollo, or carnitas.

Aparte.

Esquite

Esquite

$5.25

Sweet corn-off-the cob, chipotle crema, cotija cheese and cilantro with choice of chips or warm corn tortillas.

Small Chips & Guacamole

Small Chips & Guacamole

$6.00
Large Chips & Guacamole

Large Chips & Guacamole

$9.50
Beans

Beans

$3.50
Rice

Rice

$3.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$2.75
Side Verde Salsa

Side Verde Salsa

$1.95

8 oz. Verde

$3.95
Side Roja Salsa

Side Roja Salsa

$1.95

8 oz. Roja

$3.95
Side Av. Lime Salsa

Side Av. Lime Salsa

$1.95

8 oz. Av. Lime

$3.95
Side Chipotle Salsa

Side Chipotle Salsa

$1.95

8 oz. Chipotle

$3.95
Small House Hot Sauce

Small House Hot Sauce

$1.95

House made hot sauce inspired from the flavors of Oaxaca

Medium House Hot Sauce

Medium House Hot Sauce

$3.95

House made hot sauce inspired from the flavors of Oaxaca

Large House Hot Sauce

Large House Hot Sauce

$6.95

House made hot sauce inspired from the flavors of Oaxaca

Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$1.75
Crema

Crema

$1.95

Vegan

Vegan Papas y Rajas Taco

Vegan Papas y Rajas Taco

$5.25

Potatoes, poblanos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado lime salsa and cilantro.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$9.95

Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla.

Vegan Ensalada

Vegan Ensalada

$8.50

Romaine, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avocado vinaigrette and cilantro.

Vegan Funghi Taco

Vegan Funghi Taco

$5.25

Grilled cumin portobello, refried black beans and crispy shallots.

Vegan Plato

Vegan Plato

$16.95

Papas y rajas or grilled cumin portobello with black beans, rice, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with a side salad and 3 tortillas.

Bebidas.

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.75

Small Water

$1.50

Beer.

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Revolucion Specials

Chip Trio

$13.00

Guacamole, queso, choice of salsa.

Pozole

$12.00

Braised pork shoulder, red chile, flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, radish, diced onion.

Birria

Birria

$12.95

Beef cheek, broth, onions, cilantro, lime, Vermont corn tortilla

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$15.95

Smoked brisket, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Funghi Taco

Funghi Taco

$5.50

Grilled cumin portobello, refried black beans, cilantro crema, crispy shallots.

Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$5.25Out of stock

Beef tongue, tomatillo salsa, white onion, cotija, cilantro

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Agave coleslaw, smoked Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapeno, chipotle BBQ, crispy fried onions

BBQ Chicken Taco

$5.50

BBQ Chicken, shredded cabbage, jack cheese, fried onion, chipotle aioli, cilantro

Tacos.

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$5.75

Beef tenderloin, chipotle salsa, shaved radish, cotija, cilantro.

Pollo Guisado Taco

Pollo Guisado Taco

$5.50

Chicken thigh, avocado lime salsa, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Roasted pork, charred tomato salsa, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro.

Papas y Rajas Taco

Papas y Rajas Taco

$5.00

Potato, poblano pepper, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado lime salsa, cotija, cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

Chorizo, refried Black Beans, queso, pico de gallo, radish.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Grilled achiote pork, pineapple, radish, charred tomato salsa.

Camaron Taco

Camaron Taco

$5.25

Seared achiote shrimp, pineapple, cabbage, guacamole, cilantro.

Korean Taco

Korean Taco

$5.75

Bulgogi beef, lettuce, kimchi, pear-mango slaw, gochujang crema.

Chicken Mole Taco

Chicken Mole Taco

$5.50

Chicken thigh, pickled jalapeño, mole negro, jack cheese, cilantro.

Any 3 Tacos with Rice and Beans

Any 3 Tacos with Rice and Beans

$15.95

Choose any 3 tacos, served with a side of rice and beans.

Bean Taco

Bean Taco

$5.00

Oaxacan bay leaf stewed black beans, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, jack cheese, salsa roja, avocado lime salsa, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Enchiladas.

Any 3 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

Any 3 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

$14.50

Make a 3-enchiladas combo with rice and beans. Served with choice of salsa.

Barbacoa Enchilada

Barbacoa Enchilada

$5.75

Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Pollo Guisado Enchilada

Pollo Guisado Enchilada

$5.75

All natural chicken thighs with toasted guajillo peppers, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro.. Served in choice of salsa.

Carnitas Enchilada

Carnitas Enchilada

$5.75

Boneless citrus pork shoulder, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Papas y Poblanos Enchilada

Papas y Poblanos Enchilada

$5.00

Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos, baked with jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Chorizo Enchilada

Chorizo Enchilada

$5.75

Mexican smoked pork and paprika sausage, baked in jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Frijoles Y Queso Enchilada

Frijoles Y Queso Enchilada

$5.75

Bay leaf stewed black beans and cotija cheese, baked in jack cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served in choice of salsa.

Quesadillas.

Queso Quesadilla

Queso Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Pollo Guisado Quesadilla

Pollo Guisado Quesadilla

$12.75

Chicken thigh, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$13.95

Beef tenderloin, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.75

Roasted pork, jack cheese, smoked Oaxaca cheese, cotija, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, crema.

Burritos.

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$13.75

Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Barbacoa Burrito

Grande Barbacoa Burrito

$15.75

Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$12.75

Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Carnitas Burrito

Grande Carnitas Burrito

$15.75

Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pollo Guisado Burrito

Pollo Guisado Burrito

$11.95

All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Pollo Guisado Burrito

Grande Pollo Guisado Burrito

$15.75

All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Papas y Rajas Burrito

Papas y Rajas Burrito

$10.75

Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grande Papas y Rajas Burrito

Grande Papas y Rajas Burrito

$12.75

Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Frijoles y Queso Burrito

Frijoles y Queso Burrito

$9.75

Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.

Grande Frijoles y Queso Burrito

Grande Frijoles y Queso Burrito

$12.75

Rice, beans, pico, pickled red onion, queso, salsa roja.

Platos.

Pollo Guisado Plato

Pollo Guisado Plato

$16.00

All natural chicken thighs and toasted guajillo peppers with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Carnitas Plato

Carnitas Plato

$16.50

Boneless citrus marinated pork shoulder with with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Barbacoa Plato

Barbacoa Plato

$16.50

Pasilla chili braised beef tenderloin with rice, beans, salad, 3 mini tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Papas y Poblanos Plato

Papas y Poblanos Plato

$16.50

Roasted potato with sauteed Spanish onion and poblanos with rice, beans, salad, 3 tortillas, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Ensaladas.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.95

Chopped lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de galllo and cotija cheese.

Oaxaca Salad

Oaxaca Salad

$12.75

Green salad with beans, guacamole, crema, & your choice of barbacoa, pollo, or carnitas.

Vegan

Vegan Smoked Jackfruit Taco

Vegan Smoked Jackfruit Taco

$6.25

Smoked jackfruit, chipotle bbq sauce, pickled habanero slaw and cilantro.

Vegan Papas y Rajas Taco

Vegan Papas y Rajas Taco

$5.25

Potatoes, poblanos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, avocado lime salsa and cilantro.

Vegan Funghi Taco

Vegan Funghi Taco

$5.25

Grilled cumin portobello, refried black beans and crispy shallots.

Vegan Ensalada

Vegan Ensalada

$8.50

Romaine, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avocado vinaigrette and cilantro.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$9.95

Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla.

Vegan Torta

$10.95Out of stock

Bolillo roll, refried beans, pickled jalapeno, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato.

Vegan Plato

Vegan Plato

$16.95

Papas y rajas or grilled cumin portobello with black beans, rice, pickled red onions, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with a side salad and 3 tortillas.

Aparte.

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$2.75
Esquite

Esquite

$5.25

Sweet corn-off-the cob, chipotle crema, cotija cheese and cilantro with choice of chips or warm corn tortillas.

Rice

Rice

$3.50
Beans

Beans

$3.50
Chips

Chips

$3.50
Crema

Crema

$1.95

Escabeche

$4.00
Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$1.75
Small Guacamole w/ Chips

Small Guacamole w/ Chips

$6.95

Served with chips.

Large Guacamole w/ Chips

Large Guacamole w/ Chips

$9.95

Served with chips.

Side Verde Salsa

Side Verde Salsa

$1.95
Side Roja Salsa

Side Roja Salsa

$1.95
Side Av. Lime Salsa

Side Av. Lime Salsa

$1.95
Side Chipotle Salsa

Side Chipotle Salsa

$1.95

8 oz. Verde

$3.95

8 oz. Roja

$3.95

8 oz. Av. Lime

$3.95

8 oz. Chipotle

$3.95

Small Hot Sauce

$1.00

Medium Hot Sauce

$2.00

Large Hot Sauce

$4.00

Bebidas.

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.75
Horchata

Horchata

$3.95

Traditional Mexican drink made up of white rice soaked in water, it’s flavored with cinnamon and its sweetened with granulated sugar.

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.95
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.95
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$2.95
Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$2.95
Jarritos Orange

Jarritos Orange

$2.95
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.95
Jarritos Seltzer

Jarritos Seltzer

$2.95
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.95

House made lemonade delicious and refreshing.

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.95

Small Water

$1.50
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
424 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

