Oaxaca Taqueria imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oaxaca Taqueria Rogers

review star

No reviews yet

$

406 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Order Again

Outdoor

Street Meat x 1

$6.00

Street Meat x 2

$10.00

Street Item 3

$5.00

Roasted Chicken

$15.00

Pig Roast Plate

$15.00

Pig Taco

$5.00

Beer Cans

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negro Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Seltzer Lime

$5.00

Seltzer Strawberry

$5.00

Logical Conclusions

$8.00

Estrella

$4.00

Margarita Gose

$5.00

Michelada

$8.00

Spritz

$7.00

Caiprihina

$7.00

Bucket of Beers

$15.00

Spritz Bucket

$36.00

Caiprihina Bucket

$36.00

White & Orange wine - must be 21 to order

Cristina Gruner

Cristina Gruner

$20.00

Unfiltered cloudy bright and pineapple sunshine. Crisp as kisses. Amazeballs. Ask Farah.

Trinqames Sauvignon Blanc - White

Trinqames Sauvignon Blanc - White

$24.00

Tourraine doesn't rhyme with Sancerre but it's right next door. minerals like diamonds and crystals for your full moon ceremony. Grapefruit and love.

Meinklang Weißer - Orange

Meinklang Weißer - Orange

$24.00

Pinot Gris and Gerwurtz from Austria with some skin contact to make it all gurgly and hot tub chuggabble. Tastes like melted popsicles and grated grapefruit pith. Al pastor ahoy.

Vina Naranja - Orange

Vina Naranja - Orange

$26.00

Chilean Moscatel. Not Moscato. But Naranja. Definitely orange but still quite light. Tropical nose, just a little farty. Roast pork and guac.

Lo Ceu - Fancy White

Lo Ceu - Fancy White

$28.00

This wine shouldn't be here. Won't ever be here again. Gros Manseng from Gascogne. Accidentally in a taco shop. Round spring rich texture for sunny afternoons by the river.

Cochon Rose

$20.00

Red WIne - must be 21 to order

Clos Siguier Malbec Cahors

Clos Siguier Malbec Cahors

$20.00

Malbec from Cahors in the south of France. Dark and smooth. Plushy. No oak. Old skool.

Du Mortier Dionysus Cab Franc

Du Mortier Dionysus Cab Franc

$32.00

Wine god wine. Mostly made of electricity ⚡taut. Sharp. Dark. Special. Bio and that.

Pipeno 1L Chilean Pais

Pipeno 1L Chilean Pais

$26.00

Unfiltered natty plonk from a big bottle. Cloudy fresh red. Put a chill on it. Drink it with chicken tacos or in the bath. All Natural

beer

Talea Optimist Hazy IPA

Talea Optimist Hazy IPA

$5.00

Hazy India pale ale from a women owned and run brewery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Drink local.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

406 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

