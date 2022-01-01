Oaxaca Taqueria First Avenue
1,183 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1198 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anything at All - AAA - Graduate Roosevelt Island
No Reviews
22 N. Loop Rd New York, NY 10044
View restaurant