Oaxaca imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Oaxaca 1766 Old Norcross RD

review star

No reviews yet

1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ASADA/STEAK TACO
Elote
AL PASTOR TACO

Appetizers

Crema De Tomatillo

$13.00

Cheese Dip

Guacmole

Signature Oaxaca Dip

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Elote

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Tacos

AL PASTOR TACO

$3.50

ASADA/STEAK TACO

$4.50

BARBACOA TACO

$4.00

CAMARON/SHRIMP TACO

$3.50

CARNITAS TACO

$3.00

CHORIZO TACO

$3.00

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

LENGUA TACO

$4.00

POLLO CON MOLE TACO

$3.00

TILAPIA GRILL TACO

$3.00

TRIPA TACO

$4.00

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

Cochinita Taco

$5.00

Fajita Taco

$5.00

Flor De Calabaza Taco

$5.00

Fried Chicken Taco

$5.00

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA Taco

$5.00

Huitlacoche Taco

$5.00

Suadero Taco

$5.00

Taco Gringo

$4.00

VEGGIE TACO

$2.00

Ground beef taco

$2.00

Shredded chicken taco

$2.00

$3.50

Salads

Punta Verde Cesar

$9.50Out of stock

Oaxaca Salad

$10.00

Puerto Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$10.99

Aguachile

$14.99

Ceviche

$15.99

Antojos

Sopes

$5.99

Gorditas

$5.99

Huarache

$6.99

Soup

Power Soup

$9.99

Chicken Soup

Menudo Soup

pozole verde

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS Oaxaquenas

$14.99

ENCHILADAS Verdes

$14.99

ENCHILADAS Rojas

$12.99

ENCHILADAS De Cerdo

$12.99

ENCHILADAS Del Mar

$13.99

Signature Dishes

Mole Oaxaqueno Con Pollo

$14.99

Tlayudas

$21.99

Sizzling Molcajete

$23.99

Vegetarian Sizzling Molcajete

$15.99

Nacho

STEAK NACHOS

$10.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$8.99

SHRIMP NACHOS

$10.99

TEXAS NACHOS

$12.99

VEGGIE NACHOS

$7.99

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Texas Fajitas

$21.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Gringa Quesadilla

$14.00

Huitacoche Quesadilla

$14.00

Flor De Calabaza Quesadilla

$14.00

veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Tortas

TortaPambazo

$11.99

Torta Texana

$11.99

Torta Tradicional

$11.99

Torta De milanesa

$11.99

Torta Cubana

$11.99

Especialidades

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Carne Asada

$19.99

Tampiquena

$19.99

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Milaneza De Pollo

$14.50

Choripollo

$14.50

Pollo Ranchero

$14.50

Poblanos

$16.99

Oaxaca Tilapia & Shrimp

$17.99

Mango Salmon

$18.99

Cochinita Pibil

$16.99

Flautas

$12.75

Chimichanga

$12.75

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.00

Burritos

Bowl or Wrap Burrito

$11.99

Burrrito California

$14.99

Burrito Mexicano

$9.99

Burrito Ranchero

$14.99

Burrito Cerdo

$12.99

Combo

Combo Meal

$12.99

Veggie Lover #1

$8.99

Veggie Lover #2

$8.99

Sides

1 SIDE CAMARONES

$6.99

1/2 AGUACATE

$1.50

2 OZ CHEESE DIP

$1.50

8 OZ CARNE

$7.99

8 OZ POLLO

$5.99

AGUACATE

$3.00

ARROZ

$2.25

ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$4.25

ASPARAGUS

$4.00

BOLA HELADO

$2.50

CABOLLA CAMBRAI

$4.00

CEBOLLA COCIDA

$2.00

CEBOLLA VINEGRADA

$1.50

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

CILANTRO

$1.50

COLESLAW

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

FRIJOL

$2.25

GUACA SALAD

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

HONGOS

$2.50

HUEVOS

$2.00

JALAPENOS FRESCOS

$1.50

JALAPENOS LATA

$1.50

JALAPENOS TOREADOS

$4.00

LECHUGA

$2.00

MOLCAJETE SALSA

$2.50

MOLE

$2.50

NOPALES

$4.00

PAN TOSTADO

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

PURE DE PAPA

$3.00

QUESO FRESCO

$3.00

QUESO OAXACA

$3.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

TOMATE

$1.50

TORTILLAS CORN

$1.90

TORTILLAS FLOUR

$1.90

RICE Y BEANS Y CHORIZO

$4.00

RANCH

$1.00

sheered cheese

$1.50

Chile relleno

$5.00

Burrito

$5.00

Lunch Special

Lunch #1

$6.99

Lunch #2

$6.99

Lunch #3

$6.99

Lunch #4

$6.99

Dessert

Churros

$5.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA W/ FRIES

$6.00

KIDS TWO CHICKEN SOFT TACOS

$6.00

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE NACHO

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS W/ FRIES

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00Out of stock

VEGGIE LOVERS

Veggie #1

$8.99

Veggie #2

$8.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Directions

Oaxaca image
Oaxaca image

