Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Oaxaca 1766 Old Norcross RD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
The Island Grill Duluth - 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102
No Reviews
3665 Club Dr Ste. 102 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurant
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
3.5 • 18
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
More near Lawrenceville