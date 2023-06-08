OB House 2 333 Himmarshee Street

Jones Cream Soda

$4.00

One of my favorites, & made with Real Cane Sugar, Jones Soda is a one of a kind premium soda known for its bold, unique flavors.. Created in Vancouver, BC in 1995 from the vision of Jones Soda founder, Peter van Stolk, and photographer/designer Victor John Penner, Jones was launched with the idea of incorporating random photographs onto their bottles using shots taken by Penner, but when consumers began submitting their own photos, they quickly realized that user sourced participation made the brand even more special.