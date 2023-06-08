Restaurant header imageView gallery

OB House 2
333 Himmarshee Street

333 Himmarshee Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Oven-Baked Pancakes!

Oven-Baked Pancakes

Good for Sharing or For Yourself It Ain’t A Flapjack!
Original

Original

$18.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Spicy Andouille Sausage & Corn

Spicy Andouille Sausage & Corn

$23.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Cooked & Crumbled Andouille Rope Sausage & Fresh Shucked Florida Corn. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Blueberry & Corn

Blueberry & Corn

$23.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Blueberries & Fresh shucked Florida Corn. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Fresh Florida Corn

Fresh Florida Corn

$20.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh shucked Florida Corn. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Fresh Blueberry

Fresh Blueberry

$20.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Blueberries. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Fresh Strawberry

Fresh Strawberry

$20.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Florida Grown Strawberries. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Strawberry Pecan

Strawberry Pecan

$23.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Florida Grown Strawberries & Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Pineapple-Pecan

Pineapple-Pecan

$23.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Hand-cut Pineapple and Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Banana-Pecan

Banana-Pecan

$23.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Sliced Banana & Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Blueberry-Pecan

Blueberry-Pecan

$23.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Blueberries & Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Belgium White Chocolate with Real Madagascar Vanilla Bean

Belgium White Chocolate with Real Madagascar Vanilla Bean

$26.00+

Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Chunks of Belgium White Chocolate and Vanilla Bean, hand scraped for each order. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Fresh Florida Shrimp & Gruyere

Fresh Florida Shrimp & Gruyere

$32.00+

Our Thick & Rich 8” Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh from the Florida Gulf Shrimp, finely chopped Red Fresno & Serrano Peppers. Rich with Lumps of Gruyere Cheese. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.

Build Your Own

$23.00+

Get Creative and Choose Your Ingredients. Pick any two items and maybe add some Pecans to spice things up!!

OB Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches Made On Our Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits

The Best Morning Ever

The Best Morning Ever

$12.00

Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Thick Sliced Oven Baked Bacon on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Biscuit.

The Farmer

The Farmer

$12.00

Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Crispy Brown Pork Sausage Patty on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit. Just a Spread of Our Spicy Mustard Sauce

Add The Ham

Add The Ham

$13.00

Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Sliced Baked Country Ham on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit. Just a Spread of Our Spicy Mustard Sauce

Cheese Me

Cheese Me

$11.00

Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit.

Just the Egg

Just the Egg

$9.00

Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit.

Give Me Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Give Me Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$14.00

Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit with our Thick Sliced Oven Baked Bacon, Perfectly Sliced, Perfectly Ripened Tomato, & Crispy Butter Lettuce. Just a spread of Special Recipe Real Mayonnaise.

I'm In Between

I’m In Between

$14.00

Chilled Egg Salad. Made Super Fresh Daily using only the best Cage-Free Eggs, the right hint of dill, a dab of fresh onion and tang of mustard. Topped with Fresh Boston Lettuces & thinly sliced vine-ripe best tomato. Served on our Made From Scratch Buttermilk Biscuit.

How Bout Some Biscuits!

I'm Single!

I’m Single!

$4.00

From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit served with Real Strawberry Preserves & Fresh Creamery Butter.

It's A Trio

It’s A Trio

$12.00

Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits served with Real Strawberry Preserves & Fresh Creamery Butter.

I'm Single & Gravy

I’m Single & Gravy

$8.00

From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit served with Fresh Made Country Pork Sausage Gravy.

It's A Trio & Gravy

It’s A Trio & Gravy

$16.00

From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits served with Fresh Made Country Pork Sausage Gravy.

Can't Live Without Me!

TKO

TKO

$15.00

2 Hard Fried, Large Cage-Free Eggs, Melted Down, Vermont White Cheddar, 2 Slices of our Crispy, Oven Baked Bacon, on our Thick-Sliced, Buttered, O-B Toast. Served Open Faced or Regular.

OB Breakfast

OB Breakfast

$14.00

2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs cooked to order. Your choice of Thick Sliced Oven-Baked Bacon, Crispy Brown Country Sausage Patty, Country Baked Ham or Locally Made Chicken Sausages. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!

Farm Stand Sandwich

Farm Stand Sandwich

$17.00

Whole Portobello Mushroom, brushed lightly with Pure Virgin Olive Oil, topped with Roasted Red Pepper, and covered with Our Best Grated Parmesan, cooked in cast iron in our Stone Oven and laid inside of Our Trimmed and Toasted 6-Grain bread with Butter Lettuces and dressed with our Home-Made Honey Mustard Herb Dressing. Served Open Faced or Regular.

Best Tomato Breakfast

Best Tomato Breakfast

$12.00

The BEST Thick Sliced Vine-Ripe Tomatoes available on the Market & 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs, cooked to order.

Vacationer Breakfast

Vacationer Breakfast

$17.00

2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs, cooked to order and served with one of our freshly Baked In-House Muffins, and a Cup of Fresh Fruit dolloped with Cultured Vermont Organic Yogurt.

O-B Battered Toast

O-B Battered Toast

$17.00

Thick-Sliced O-B Bread, Egg-Battered, Cinnamon-Chunked & French-Fried.

Poached & Roasted

Poached & Roasted

$16.00

2 Large Fresh, Perfectly Poached, Cage-Free Eggs, set on top a bed of Fresh Oven Roasted Spinach. Served with Our Creamy Cheese Grits or Our Vegetarian Black Beans.

Hashed Out

Hashed Out

$15.00

Parsley, Scallion, Serrano, & Fresh Tomato , Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Large Chunks of Diced Ham & Andouille Sausage. Topped with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs & Served with Cold Sliced Vermont White Cheddar.

Mexican Ship Wreck

Mexican Ship Wreck

$15.00

2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs, Served Over O-B Black Beans on 2 Warm Soft Flour Tortillas with O-B House-Made Guacamole, House-Made Salsa & Fresh Sour Cream.

Anchor Breakfast

Anchor Breakfast

$24.00

Fresh Caught, Perfectly Stone Oven-Roasted, Mahi Filet with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!

Marvelous Individually Baked Breakfast Meatloaf

Marvelous Individually Baked Breakfast Meatloaf

$22.00

100% Grass-Fed Beef Meatloaf. Individually cooked to order and finished off while Roasting with Down Home-Style Ketchup. Topped with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs & Served with one of our great sides, your choice!

Fresh Starts

Double "A" Granola Parfait

Double “A” Granola Parfait

$13.00

Made from Scratch & In House. A Traditional Non Traditional Parfait Layered with Strawberries, Blueberries & Vermont-Style Cultured Organic Yogurt.

Chilled Steel Cut Oats

Chilled Steel Cut Oats

$13.00

Layered with Sliced Toasted Almonds, Drizzled with Florida Honey, Sprinkled with Ground Cinnamon & Topped with Vermont Cultured Yogurt, Fresh Blueberries & Diced chunks of Mango in Season. Apples out of season.

OB Omelets

Six Cannons

Six Cannons

$26.00

Six Fresh From the Gulf Shrimp, Quickly Pan Seared with a dose of Fresh Chopped Serrano & Fresno Pepper in Cast Iron in Our Stone Oven. Laid inside our Gently Cooked Cage Free Egg Omelet with Monty Jack Cheese. Topped with Fresh Cut Avocado.

Mahi Omelet

Mahi Omelet

$25.00

Freshly Roasted Mahi Filet, laid inside a Gently Cooked, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg White Omelet, with Pepper Jack Cheese and a side of House-Made O-B Salsa. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!

The Farmer & The Fisherman

The Farmer & The Fisherman

$27.00

A Gently Cooked, Softly Folded, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg Omelet, Filled with Perfectly Melted Gruyere Cheese, Chilled Fresh Lump Crab, Finely Diced Scallions and Two Pieces of Our Oven Baked Bacon. Served with Fresh Cut Farm House Tomato’s.

Louisiana Farm Boy Omelet

Louisiana Farm Boy Omelet

$18.00

A Gently Cooked, Softly Folded, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg Omelet filled with Generous Chunks of the Best Baked Ham and Rich Gruyere Cheese & Served with one of our great sides, your choice!

D-Clawed

D-Clawed

$24.00

A Gently Cooked, Softly Folded, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg Omelet. Filled with Jumbo Lump Crab, Cream Cheese & Fresh, Chopped Cilantro. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!

From The Field

From The Field

$22.00

Whole Portobello Mushroom, brushed lightly with Pure Virgin Olive Oil, topped with Roasted Red Pepper, and covered with Our Best Grated Parmesan, cooked in cast iron in our Stone Oven, sliced and laid in a gentle Cage-Free Egg White Omelet. Served with Our Super Fresh Mixed Greens and House-Made Citrus Vinaigrette.

All Alone Again (Breakfast Sides)

All Alone Again

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$5.00
2 Slices Thick Oven Baked Bacon

2 Slices Thick Oven Baked Bacon

$6.00
2 Crispy Brown Country Pork Sausage Patties

2 Crispy Brown Country Pork Sausage Patties

$6.00
2 Locally Made Chicken Fennel Sausage

2 Locally Made Chicken Fennel Sausage

$7.00
Thick Slice Country Ham

Thick Slice Country Ham

$7.00

Side Of Country Pork Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Fresh Made Country Sausage Gravy!

Add A Side of Lump Crab

Add A Side of Lump Crab

$8.00

Super Fresh Chilled Lump Crab Meat. 2oz.

Creamy Cheese Grits

Creamy Cheese Grits

$5.00+
OB Toast

OB Toast

$4.00
Cold Fresh Cut Fruit

Cold Fresh Cut Fruit

$5.00

Today’s fresh cut fruit bowl. Always fresh cut, always the best fruit available.

OB House-Made Potato Salad

OB House-Made Potato Salad

$5.00
Tossed Salad of Mixed Greens

Tossed Salad of Mixed Greens

$5.00
A Side of The Best Tomato's

A Side of The Best Tomato's

$7.00
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$6.00
Crispy House-Made Cole Slaw

Crispy House-Made Cole Slaw

$5.00

Crispy-Crunchy-Fresh-Cut & House-Made. Cabbages, Carrots & Kale. Dressed in Our Creamy House-Made Cole Slaw Dressing that is made from scratch and in small batch using only the freshest herbs.

Side of Extra Dressing

Side of Extra Dressing

$3.00
Extra Pure Maple Syrup

Extra Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

From The Bakery & Dessert Window

Fresh Baked Muffins

Banana & Pecan

Banana & Pecan

$5.00

Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.

Strawberry With Fresh Mango

Strawberry With Fresh Mango

$5.00

Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.

Carrot with Pineapple & Golden Raisin

Carrot with Pineapple & Golden Raisin

$5.00

Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.

Can't Get Better Chocolate Chip Cookies

Can’t Get Better Chocolate Chip Cookies

Can’t Get Better Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Made from Scratch in house using our secret recipe.

Like A Cloud Cupcakes

Vanilla Cake with a Cream Cheese Butter Cream Frosting & Coconut

Vanilla Cake with a Cream Cheese Butter Cream Frosting & Coconut

$6.00

Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!

Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache

Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache

$6.00

Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache

$6.00

Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!

Bag of Fresh Baked AA Granola

Our Granola is made from Scratch in house using our own recipe of whole real & organic ingredients.
1/2 lb Baked AA Granola

1/2 lb Baked AA Granola

$8.00

Our Granola is made from Scratch in house using our own recipe of whole real & organic ingredients.

How About Lunch!

Greens & Things

Smoked Wahoo Dip

Smoked Wahoo Dip

$22.00Out of stock

Abundant Chunks of Cold Smoked Wahoo, tossed with light mayonnaise, crisp white wine, & fresh herbs. Served with Saltine Crackers.

Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken Salad

Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken Salad

$19.00

Hand pulled, Roasted White and Dark Meats that have been tossed with Carrots, Red Grapes, Crisp Cut Celery & Thin Sliced Green Onions in a Mayonnaise base. Set over a bed of Super Fresh Mixed Greens and accompanied with Fresh Cut Mango In Season (Apple Out of Season) & Whole Fresh Blueberries. Topped with Crunchy Pecans.

Country Chef Salad

Country Chef Salad

$19.00

Super Fresh Mixed Greens, tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Chunks of Diced Baked Country Ham, A Thick Slice of Our Oven-Baked Bacon, Perfectly Soft Boiled Free Range Egg, Cold Slice Vermont White Cheddar, Fresh Slice Cucumber & Vine-Ripe Tomatoes.

Fishermen's Cobb

Fishermen's Cobb

$26.00

Super Fresh Mixed Greens, tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Fresh Avocado, Perfectly Soft Boiled Free Range Egg, Roasted Florida Corn, Crisp Bacon Slices, Vine-Ripe Tomato chunks, and Roasted to order Mahi Filet.

Roasted Mahi with Fresh Florida Corn Salad

Roasted Mahi with Fresh Florida Corn Salad

$24.00

Fresh Oven-Roasted to order Mahi Filet, Fresh Cooked Florida Corn, de-husked and sprinkled over bed of super fresh mixed greens that have been tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch with fresh Strawberries & Blueberries.

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$18.00

Super Fresh Mixed Greens tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Piled High and topped with chopped local chopped Vine-Ripe Tomato and 5 pieces of our Crispy Oven-Baked Bacon.

By Hand or Fork & Knife

Chicken On A Bisquit

Chicken On A Bisquit

$15.00

Free Range Oven Roasted Chicken Salad. Hand pulled, Roasted White Meat, tossed with Carrots, Red Grapes, Crisp Cut Celery & Thin Sliced Green Onions in a Real Mayonnaise base. Served on one of our Sliced Extra Big Made From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits with Butter Lettuce & Cold Sliced White Cheddar.

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

100% Grass Fed Meatloaf, Individually Stone Oven Cooked with our House-Made down home ketchup sauce & set between our Famous Lightly Toasted OB Slow Yeasted White Bread, brushed with just the right amount of butter and layered with bread & butter pickle.

I'm In Between

I’m In Between

$14.00

Chilled Egg Salad. Made Super Fresh Daily using only the best Cage-Free Eggs, the right hint of dill, a dab of fresh onion and tang of mustard. Topped with Fresh Boston Lettuces & thinly sliced vine-ripe best tomato. Served on our Made From Scratch Buttermilk Biscuit

Big OB BLT

Big OB BLT

$17.00

6 Slices Thick Cut Oven Baked Bacon, Sliced Whole Vine-Ripe Tomato, & A Mound of Super Fresh Butter Lettuces, on our Properly Trimmed, Thick Sliced, OB Slow Yeasted White Toast, dressed with our Special Recipe Mayonnaise.

OB Fish Sandwich

OB Fish Sandwich

$17.00

5oz Mahi Filet, Perfectly Oven-Roasted with light Red Seasonings and set on our properly trimmed, buttered and toasted OB Slow Yeasted White Bread. Well dressed with our house-made Tartar, sliced Crispy Red Onion and Super Fresh Mixed Greens. Served Open Faced or Regular.

Farm Stand Sandwich

Farm Stand Sandwich

$17.00

Whole Portobello Mushroom, brushed lightly with Pure Virgin Olive Oil, topped with Roasted Red Pepper, and covered with Our Best Grated Parmesan, cooked in cast iron in our Stone Oven and laid inside of Our Trimmed and Toasted 6-Grain bread with Butter Lettuces and dressed with our Home-Made Honey Mustard Herb Dressing. Served Open Faced or Regular.

Oven-Baked

House Made Mahi & Mac

House Made Mahi & Mac

$26.00

Macaroni Shells with Rich & Saucy Cheeses, hinted with just the right amount of Cayenne and layered on top of a Perfectly Roasted Mahi Filet. Covered generously with Grated Parmesan and Baked off in our Stone Oven. Served with a bed of Super Fresh Mixed Greens, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch and Buttered OB Toast Points.

Baked Gulf Shrimp

Baked Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

Fresh Florida West Coast Shrimp Topped and Baked with Parmesan & Bacon bread crumbs. Splashed with Sauvignon Blanc and fresh squeezed lemon. Served with Our Super Fresh Mixed Greens, Our House Made Citrus Vinaigrette and Buttered OB Toast Points.

Simmered

O-B House Vegetarian Black Beans

O-B House Vegetarian Black Beans

$10.00

A Perfectly-Simmered, Rich, Vegetarian Black Bean Soup with a kick! Served with a Dollop of Sour Cream & O-B Toast.

Beverage Line Up

Fresh Squeeze

Florida Oranges hand reamed to order. The Real Thing!
Freshly Squeezed OJ

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$9.00

Florida Oranges hand reamed to order. The Real Thing!

Get A Buzz

Barrel of Monks Boca Raton, Florida

Fresh Made Red Sangria

$9.00

Made from Scratch in House using My own 30 year old recipe with Hand Cut Fresh Pineapple, Florida Oranges, Fresh Limes, my own simple syrup made on site & California Red Wine.

Mango Bellini

$7.00

Fresh organic mango nectar & the best California Sparkling White Wine.

Mimosa

$7.00

Made with fresh squeezed Florida OJ & the best California Sparkling White Wine.

Bucket Of Single In Havana

$15.00

Bucket of 4

Single In Havana

Single In Havana

$5.00

Barrel of Monks Boca Raton, Florida

1926 Wit

$5.00
Three Fates Tripel

Three Fates Tripel

$5.00

Wake – Up

OB House Roast Cup

OB House Roast Cup

$3.00

A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.

Iced OB House Roast

Iced OB House Roast

$3.00

A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.

OB Mocha

$6.00

It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, thick chocolate syrup, whole steamed milk, and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.

Iced Mocha

$6.00

It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, thick chocolate syrup, whole cold milk, ice and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.

OB Caramel

$6.00

It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, the best caramel syrup, whole steamed milk, and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.

Iced Caramel

$6.00

It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, the best caramel syrup, whole cold milk, and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.

OB Latte

OB Latte

$5.00

A double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, & whole steamed milk.

OB House Iced Latte

$5.00

A double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, & cold whole milk.

O-B House Cappuccino

O-B House Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, & whole steamed & foamed milk.

Steeped

Earl Grey

$3.00

Zen (green)

$3.00

Awake (black)
$3.00

$3.00

Wet The Whistle

Pressed Apple Juice
$4.00

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer
$4.00

$4.00

Red Passion Lemonade
$4.00

$4.00

Mango Lemonade
$4.00

$4.00

Watermelon Lemonade
$4.00

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
$3.00

$3.00

Not To Sweet Tea
$4.00

$4.00

Jones Cream Soda

$4.00

One of my favorites, & made with Real Cane Sugar, Jones Soda is a one of a kind premium soda known for its bold, unique flavors.. Created in Vancouver, BC in 1995 from the vision of Jones Soda founder, Peter van Stolk, and photographer/designer Victor John Penner, Jones was launched with the idea of incorporating random photographs onto their bottles using shots taken by Penner, but when consumers began submitting their own photos, they quickly realized that user sourced participation made the brand even more special.

Jones Strawberry Lime

$4.00

One of my favorites, & made with Real Cane Sugar, Jones Soda is a one of a kind premium soda known for its bold, unique flavors.. Created in Vancouver, BC in 1995 from the vision of Jones Soda founder, Peter van Stolk, and photographer/designer Victor John Penner, Jones was launched with the idea of incorporating random photographs onto their bottles using shots taken by Penner, but when consumers began submitting their own photos, they quickly realized that user sourced participation made the brand even more special.

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Support The Cow

Cold Glass Milk
$5.00

$5.00

Chocolate Milk
$6.00

$6.00

Hot Chocolate
$6.00

$6.00

OB Retail

Whole Bean OB House Roasted Coffee

Whole Bean OB House Roasted Coffee

Whole Bean OB House Roasted Coffee

$9.00+

A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

