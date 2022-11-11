- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- OB House
OB House
No reviews yet
333 Himmarshee Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Oven-Baked Pancakes
Original
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Spicy Andouille Sausage & Corn
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Cooked & Crumbled Andouille Rope Sausage & Fresh Shucked Florida Corn. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Blueberry & Corn
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Blueberries & Fresh shucked Florida Corn. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Fresh Florida Corn
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh shucked Florida Corn. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Fresh Blueberry
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Blueberries. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Fresh Strawberry
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Florida Grown Strawberries. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Strawberry Pecan
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Florida Grown Strawberries & Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Pineapple-Pecan
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Hand-cut Pineapple and Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Banana-Pecan
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Sliced Banana & Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Blueberry-Pecan
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh Blueberries & Layered with abundant Roasted Pecans. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Belgium White Chocolate with Real Madagascar Vanilla Bean
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Chunks of Belgium White Chocolate and Vanilla Bean, hand scraped for each order. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Fresh Florida Shrimp & Gruyere
Our Thick & Rich 8” Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Filled with Fresh from the Florida Gulf Shrimp, finely chopped Red Fresno & Serrano Peppers. Rich with Lumps of Gruyere Cheese. Cooked in our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
Build Your Own
Get Creative and Choose Your Ingredients. Pick any two items and maybe add some Pecans to spice things up!!
Breakfast Sandwiches Made On Our Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits
The Best Morning Ever
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Thick Sliced Oven Baked Bacon on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Biscuit.
The Farmer
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Crispy Brown Pork Sausage Patty on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit. Just a Spread of Our Spicy Mustard Sauce
Add The Ham
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese & Sliced Baked Country Ham on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit. Just a Spread of Our Spicy Mustard Sauce
Cheese Me
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg, Melted Down Soft White American Cheese on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit.
Just the Egg
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit.
Give Me Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Single Hard Fried Cage-Free Egg on our Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit with our Thick Sliced Oven Baked Bacon, Perfectly Sliced, Perfectly Ripened Tomato, & Crispy Butter Lettuce. Just a spread of Special Recipe Real Mayonnaise.
I’m In Between
Chilled Egg Salad. Made Super Fresh Daily using only the best Cage-Free Eggs, the right hint of dill, a dab of fresh onion and tang of mustard. Topped with Fresh Boston Lettuces & thinly sliced vine-ripe best tomato. Served on our Made From Scratch Buttermilk Biscuit.
How Bout Some Biscuits!
I’m Single!
From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit served with Real Strawberry Preserves & Fresh Creamery Butter.
It’s A Trio
Made from Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits served with Real Strawberry Preserves & Fresh Creamery Butter.
I’m Single & Gravy
From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit served with Fresh Made Country Pork Sausage Gravy.
It’s A Trio & Gravy
From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits served with Fresh Made Country Pork Sausage Gravy.
Can’t Live Without Me!
TKO
2 Hard Fried, Large Cage-Free Eggs, Melted Down, Vermont White Cheddar, 2 Slices of our Crispy, Oven Baked Bacon, on our Thick-Sliced, Buttered, O-B Toast. Served Open Faced or Regular.
OB Breakfast
2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs cooked to order. Your choice of Thick Sliced Oven-Baked Bacon, Crispy Brown Country Sausage Patty, Country Baked Ham or Locally Made Chicken Sausages. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
Farm Stand Sandwich
Whole Portobello Mushroom, brushed lightly with Pure Virgin Olive Oil, topped with Roasted Red Pepper, and covered with Our Best Grated Parmesan, cooked in cast iron in our Stone Oven and laid inside of Our Trimmed and Toasted 6-Grain bread with Butter Lettuces and dressed with our Home-Made Honey Mustard Herb Dressing. Served Open Faced or Regular.
Best Tomato Breakfast
The BEST Thick Sliced Vine-Ripe Tomatoes available on the Market & 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs, cooked to order.
Vacationer Breakfast
2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs, cooked to order and served with one of our freshly Baked In-House Muffins, and a Cup of Fresh Fruit dolloped with Cultured Vermont Organic Yogurt.
O-B Battered Toast
Thick-Sliced O-B Bread, Egg-Battered, Cinnamon-Chunked & French-Fried.
Poached & Roasted
2 Large Fresh, Perfectly Poached, Cage-Free Eggs, set on top a bed of Fresh Oven Roasted Spinach. Served with Our Creamy Cheese Grits or Our Vegetarian Black Beans.
Hashed Out
Parsley, Scallion, Serrano, & Fresh Tomato , Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Large Chunks of Diced Ham & Andouille Sausage. Topped with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs & Served with Cold Sliced Vermont White Cheddar.
Mexican Ship Wreck
2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs, Served Over O-B Black Beans on 2 Warm Soft Flour Tortillas with O-B House-Made Guacamole, House-Made Salsa & Fresh Sour Cream.
Anchor Breakfast
Fresh Caught, Perfectly Stone Oven-Roasted, Mahi Filet with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
Marvelous Individually Baked Breakfast Meatloaf
100% Grass-Fed Beef Meatloaf. Individually cooked to order and finished off while Roasting with Down Home-Style Ketchup. Topped with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs & Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
Fresh Starts
Double “A” Granola Parfait
Made from Scratch & In House. A Traditional Non Traditional Parfait Layered with Strawberries, Blueberries & Vermont-Style Cultured Organic Yogurt.
Chilled Steel Cut Oats
Layered with Sliced Toasted Almonds, Drizzled with Florida Honey, Sprinkled with Ground Cinnamon & Topped with Vermont Cultured Yogurt, Fresh Blueberries & Diced chunks of Mango in Season. Apples out of season.
OB Omelets
Six Cannons
Six Fresh From the Gulf Shrimp, Quickly Pan Seared with a dose of Fresh Chopped Serrano & Fresno Pepper in Cast Iron in Our Stone Oven. Laid inside our Gently Cooked Cage Free Egg Omelet with Monty Jack Cheese. Topped with Fresh Cut Avocado.
Mahi Omelet
Freshly Roasted Mahi Filet, laid inside a Gently Cooked, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg White Omelet, with Pepper Jack Cheese and a side of House-Made O-B Salsa. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
The Farmer & The Fisherman
A Gently Cooked, Softly Folded, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg Omelet, Filled with Perfectly Melted Gruyere Cheese, Chilled Fresh Lump Crab, Finely Diced Scallions and Two Pieces of Our Oven Baked Bacon. Served with Fresh Cut Farm House Tomato’s.
Louisiana Farm Boy Omelet
A Gently Cooked, Softly Folded, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg Omelet filled with Generous Chunks of the Best Baked Ham and Rich Gruyere Cheese & Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
D-Clawed
A Gently Cooked, Softly Folded, Fresh, Cage-Free Egg Omelet. Filled with Jumbo Lump Crab, Cream Cheese & Fresh, Chopped Cilantro. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
From The Field
Whole Portobello Mushroom, brushed lightly with Pure Virgin Olive Oil, topped with Roasted Red Pepper, and covered with Our Best Grated Parmesan, cooked in cast iron in our Stone Oven, sliced and laid in a gentle Cage-Free Egg White Omelet. Served with Our Super Fresh Mixed Greens and House-Made Citrus Vinaigrette.
All Alone Again
2 Eggs
2 Slices Thick Oven Baked Bacon
2 Crispy Brown Country Pork Sausage Patties
2 Locally Made Chicken Fennel Sausage
Thick Slice Country Ham
Side Of Country Pork Sausage Gravy
Fresh Made Country Sausage Gravy!
Add A Side of Lump Crab
Super Fresh Chilled Lump Crab Meat. 2oz.
Creamy Cheese Grits
OB Toast
Cold Fresh Cut Fruit
Today’s fresh cut fruit bowl. Always fresh cut, always the best fruit available.
OB House-Made Potato Salad
Tossed Salad of Mixed Greens
A Side of The Best Tomato's
Side of Avocado
Crispy House-Made Cole Slaw
Crispy-Crunchy-Fresh-Cut & House-Made. Cabbages, Carrots & Kale. Dressed in Our Creamy House-Made Cole Slaw Dressing that is made from scratch and in small batch using only the freshest herbs.
Side of Extra Dressing
Extra Pure Maple Syrup
Fresh Baked Muffins
Banana & Pecan
Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.
Strawberry With Fresh Mango
Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.
Carrot with Pineapple & Golden Raisin
Made from scratch every day in house using organic flour and whole real ingredients including fresh fruit.
Can’t Get Better Chocolate Chip Cookies
Like A Cloud Cupcakes
Vanilla Cake with a Cream Cheese Butter Cream Frosting & Coconut
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Butter Cream & Chopped & Roasted Peanuts
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Bag of Fresh Baked AA Granola
Greens & Things
Smoked Wahoo Dip
Abundant Chunks of Cold Smoked Wahoo, tossed with light mayonnaise, crisp white wine, & fresh herbs. Served with Saltine Crackers.
Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken Salad
Hand pulled, Roasted White and Dark Meats that have been tossed with Carrots, Red Grapes, Crisp Cut Celery & Thin Sliced Green Onions in a Mayonnaise base. Set over a bed of Super Fresh Mixed Greens and accompanied with Fresh Cut Mango In Season (Apple Out of Season) & Whole Fresh Blueberries. Topped with Crunchy Pecans.
Country Chef Salad
Super Fresh Mixed Greens, tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Chunks of Diced Baked Country Ham, A Thick Slice of Our Oven-Baked Bacon, Perfectly Soft Boiled Free Range Egg, Cold Slice Vermont White Cheddar, Fresh Slice Cucumber & Vine-Ripe Tomatoes.
Fishermen's Cobb
Super Fresh Mixed Greens, tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Fresh Avocado, Perfectly Soft Boiled Free Range Egg, Roasted Florida Corn, Crisp Bacon Slices, Vine-Ripe Tomato chunks, and Roasted to order Mahi Filet.
Roasted Mahi with Fresh Florida Corn Salad
Fresh Oven-Roasted to order Mahi Filet, Fresh Cooked Florida Corn, de-husked and sprinkled over bed of super fresh mixed greens that have been tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch with fresh Strawberries & Blueberries.
BLT Salad
Super Fresh Mixed Greens tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Piled High and topped with chopped local chopped Vine-Ripe Tomato and 5 pieces of our Crispy Oven-Baked Bacon.
By Hand or Fork & Knife
Chicken On A Bisquit
Free Range Oven Roasted Chicken Salad. Hand pulled, Roasted White Meat, tossed with Carrots, Red Grapes, Crisp Cut Celery & Thin Sliced Green Onions in a Real Mayonnaise base. Served on one of our Sliced Extra Big Made From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits with Butter Lettuce & Cold Sliced White Cheddar.
Meatloaf Sandwich
100% Grass Fed Meatloaf, Individually Stone Oven Cooked with our House-Made down home ketchup sauce & set between our Famous Lightly Toasted OB Slow Yeasted White Bread, brushed with just the right amount of butter and layered with bread & butter pickle.
I’m In Between
Chilled Egg Salad. Made Super Fresh Daily using only the best Cage-Free Eggs, the right hint of dill, a dab of fresh onion and tang of mustard. Topped with Fresh Boston Lettuces & thinly sliced vine-ripe best tomato. Served on our Made From Scratch Buttermilk Biscuit
Big OB BLT
6 Slices Thick Cut Oven Baked Bacon, Sliced Whole Vine-Ripe Tomato, & A Mound of Super Fresh Butter Lettuces, on our Properly Trimmed, Thick Sliced, OB Slow Yeasted White Toast, dressed with our Special Recipe Mayonnaise.
OB Fish Sandwich
5oz Mahi Filet, Perfectly Oven-Roasted with light Red Seasonings and set on our properly trimmed, buttered and toasted OB Slow Yeasted White Bread. Well dressed with our house-made Tartar, sliced Crispy Red Onion and Super Fresh Mixed Greens. Served Open Faced or Regular.
Farm Stand Sandwich
Whole Portobello Mushroom, brushed lightly with Pure Virgin Olive Oil, topped with Roasted Red Pepper, and covered with Our Best Grated Parmesan, cooked in cast iron in our Stone Oven and laid inside of Our Trimmed and Toasted 6-Grain bread with Butter Lettuces and dressed with our Home-Made Honey Mustard Herb Dressing. Served Open Faced or Regular.
Oven-Baked
House Made Mahi & Mac
Macaroni Shells with Rich & Saucy Cheeses, hinted with just the right amount of Cayenne and layered on top of a Perfectly Roasted Mahi Filet. Covered generously with Grated Parmesan and Baked off in our Stone Oven. Served with a bed of Super Fresh Mixed Greens, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch and Buttered OB Toast Points.
Baked Gulf Shrimp
Fresh Florida West Coast Shrimp Topped and Baked with Parmesan & Bacon bread crumbs. Splashed with Sauvignon Blanc and fresh squeezed lemon. Served with Our Super Fresh Mixed Greens, Our House Made Citrus Vinaigrette and Buttered OB Toast Points.
Simmered
Fresh Squeeze
Get A Buzz
Fresh Made Red Sangria
Made from Scratch in House using My own 30 year old recipe with Hand Cut Fresh Pineapple, Florida Oranges, Fresh Limes, my own simple syrup made on site & California Red Wine.
Mango Bellini
Fresh organic mango nectar & the best California Sparkling White Wine.
Mimosa
Made with fresh squeezed Florida OJ & the best California Sparkling White Wine.
Banks Beer
Barbados brewed
Single In Havana
Barrel of Monks Boca Raton, Florida
Wake – Up
OB House Roast Cup
A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.
Iced OB House Roast
A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.
OB Mocha
It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, thick chocolate syrup, whole steamed milk, and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.
Iced Mocha
It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, thick chocolate syrup, whole cold milk, ice and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.
OB Caramel
It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, the best caramel syrup, whole steamed milk, and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.
Iced Caramel
It starts with a double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, the best caramel syrup, whole cold milk, and topped with fresh made real whipped cream.
OB Latte
A double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, & whole steamed milk.
OB House Iced Latte
A double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, & cold whole milk.
O-B House Cappuccino
A double shot of Espresso, an Espresso Roast that I have been using for 30 + years, & whole steamed & foamed milk.
Wet The Whistle
Pressed Apple Juice
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Red Passion Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Not To Sweet Tea
Jones Cream Soda
One of my favorites, & made with Real Cane Sugar, Jones Soda is a one of a kind premium soda known for its bold, unique flavors.. Created in Vancouver, BC in 1995 from the vision of Jones Soda founder, Peter van Stolk, and photographer/designer Victor John Penner, Jones was launched with the idea of incorporating random photographs onto their bottles using shots taken by Penner, but when consumers began submitting their own photos, they quickly realized that user sourced participation made the brand even more special.
Jones Strawberry Lime
One of my favorites, & made with Real Cane Sugar, Jones Soda is a one of a kind premium soda known for its bold, unique flavors.. Created in Vancouver, BC in 1995 from the vision of Jones Soda founder, Peter van Stolk, and photographer/designer Victor John Penner, Jones was launched with the idea of incorporating random photographs onto their bottles using shots taken by Penner, but when consumers began submitting their own photos, they quickly realized that user sourced participation made the brand even more special.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Support The Cow
Whole Bean OB House Roasted Coffee
Whole Bean OB House Roasted Coffee
A Proprietary Roast that I have used for 30 + years in my restaurants. Created using a Blend of Central & Southern American coffees, roasted every 10 days in a Roastery that has been in place since 1890 by a Master Roaster who has 40 + years of experience roasting coffees.
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 2:25 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 2:25 pm
Oven Baked Pancakes will re-define your thoughts about what a pancake should be. Order On-Line & Eat In our Courtyard or Take Our food home. Our Biscuits are made from Scratch and our Meats are the Cleanest the market has to offer. Our produce is brought in daily and hand washed, including our tomatoes which are like eating tomatoes grown in a home garden. At OB we care about what serve. Come Taste the difference quality products make in your take-out foods.
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312