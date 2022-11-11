Restaurant info

Oven Baked Pancakes will re-define your thoughts about what a pancake should be. Order On-Line & Eat In our Courtyard or Take Our food home. Our Biscuits are made from Scratch and our Meats are the Cleanest the market has to offer. Our produce is brought in daily and hand washed, including our tomatoes which are like eating tomatoes grown in a home garden. At OB we care about what serve. Come Taste the difference quality products make in your take-out foods.

