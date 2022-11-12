Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Obachan & Chickpea

review star

No reviews yet

1595 MN-36

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Noodles

Ramen

$12.00

Udon

$12.00

Gluten Free Ramen

$13.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken

Original Chicken

$3.00+

Togarashi Chicken

$3.00+

Tokyo hot Chicken

$3.00+

2 Piece Mix

$5.50

3 Piece Mix

$7.75

Appetizers

Gyoza chicken

$3.50+

Togarashi Fries

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$4.00+Out of stock

seaweed salad

$6.00Out of stock

Yakitori

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Ramen

$8.00

pop

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Water

$1.75

house specials

Hibiscus Tea

$3.95+

Green Tea

$4.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.95+

Hummus

Entree Size

$12.00

Snack Size

$8.00

Rice & Wrap

Schwarma Bowl

$12.00

Vegetable Bowl

$11.00

Schwarma Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Gyro

$11.00

Sweets

Mediterranean Mini Donuts

$6.00

Funnel cake

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Sides

Pita Bread

$1.50

Pita Chips

$1.50

Veggie Sticks

$1.50

Side Hummus (2oz)

$1.50

Extra Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Sauce (Any)

$1.00

Yellow Rice Side

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.95+

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Water

$1.75

Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for your continued support. Have a great dining experience.

Location

1595 MN-36, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
Obachan & Chickpea image
Obachan & Chickpea image
Obachan & Chickpea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen - POTLUCK at Rosedale Center
orange star4.8 • 242
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Okome House
orange star4.8 • 242
4457 42nd Av.S Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall - 1595 MN-36
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Highway 36 west #1025 Roeville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
825 hennepin avenue #222 minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
3520 west 70th street edina, MN 55435
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston