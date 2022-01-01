Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bol

review star

No reviews yet

734 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tivoli
Mendocino
Piedmont

// earlier

Waffles

Waffles

$7.50

// dairy free, gluten-free // 2 oat-waffles with brûlée banana, seasonal berry compote, & maple syrup

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.00

Coconut cashew chia seed pudding, seasonal berry compote

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk

// later

Piedmont

Piedmont

$11.00

//dairy free // gluten-free // tamari seasoned brown rice, kale/arugula mix, red cabbage, broccoli, roasted cauliflower, edamame, carrots, scallions, cashews, sesame seeds, soy egg, tamari reduction

Tivoli

Tivoli

$11.00

Israeli couscous, kale/arugula mix, roasted garlic hummus, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta, tzatziki cashew-cream, za’atar

Mendocino

Mendocino

$11.00

// gluten-free // cilantro-lime brown rice, kale/arugula mix, roasted corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, pepitas, feta, cilantro jalapeño cashew-cream

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz

$11.00

tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing

Long Branch

Long Branch

$11.00

// gluten-free // brown rice, kale/arugula mix, apples, sweet potatoes, fennel, pickled red cabbage, brown butter vinaigrette.

Lotus

Lotus

$11.00

Israeli cous cous, kale, arugula, cabbage, carrots, peppers, roasted cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, spicy pickled raisins, mint, cilantro, madras curry cashew cream

// drinks

clean yerba mate

clean yerba mate

$3.50

We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!

coconut water

coconut water

$3.50

Crisp. Clean. Pure coconut water. So hydrating, so fresh.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Delicious food that makes your body happy.

Website

Location

734 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Bol image
Bol image
Bol image
Bol image

Similar restaurants in your area

make pizza+salad
orange starNo Reviews
699 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
TNT Pizza - 550 14th Street #116
orange starNo Reviews
550 14th Street #116 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Jai Jus
orange star5.0 • 9
470 15th Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Beshock Ramen - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
1288 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
orange star4.6 • 166
1429 Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
1290 F st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
orange star4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park
orange star4.1 • 4,989
1845 India St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Ironside
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1654 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
King and Queen Cantina & Tempo Cantina
orange star4.5 • 3,828
1490 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monello
orange star4.0 • 3,044
750 W Fir St, suite 102b San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston