Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

review star

No reviews yet

321 NE Madison Ave

Peoria, IL 61603

Popular Items

Jagerschnitzel with Spaetzle
Pony Shoe
German Goulash

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.50

Blend of cream cheese, smoked gouda, sour cream, and shredded buffalo chicken, topped with green onion, and served with house-made pita chips

Fish Tacos

$12.50

Soft flour tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, zesty slaw, pico de gallo and baja sauce

Onion Rings

$13.50

Thick-cut onion rings dredged in a unique ale and dark stout infused batter and served with spicy dipping sauce.

Pork Nachos

$14.50

Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.

Big Ol' Pretzel

Big Ol' Pretzel

$13.00

Warm, thick, chewy pretzel with a creamy white cheddar sauce.

Scotch Eggs

$13.00

Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage, breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara and stone-ground mustard

Flatbreads

Margherita Chicken

$16.50

Sweet tomato sauce, garlic, sliced tomatoes, italian cheese blend, marinated chicken, and fresh basil.

BBQ, Pork & Pineapple

BBQ, Pork & Pineapple

$16.50

Bacon, pulled pork, and pineapple with red onion & Italian cheese blend.

Chicken Taco

$16.50

Chipotle ranch base, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese and blue corn tortilla crumbles.

Meat Lovers

$16.50

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon topped with Italian cheese blend.

Reuben Flatbread

$16.50

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, mozzarella and swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing

BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine hearts served with caesar dressing, onions, house-made croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens topped with roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, egg, and carrots.

Apple Walnut Salad

$15.00
House Salad

House Salad

$7.50+

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, red onion, house-made croutons, and parmesan cheese with choice of dressing.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+
Papa Conn's Tavern-Style Chili

Papa Conn's Tavern-Style Chili

$5.50+

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.00+

Sandos/Shoes

Pub Burger

$15.00+

Seasoned chargrilled angus beef on a pretzel roll with all the trimmings.

Stinger Burger

Stinger Burger

$16.00

Pub burger with onion rings, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and bacon on a pretzel rolls.

Beer & Whisky Burger

Beer & Whisky Burger

$15.50

Whiskey-glazed pub burger with beer-braised onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese.

Beer Brat Burger

$16.00

Pub burger topped with grilled bratwurst, braised onions, and beer cheese on a Bavarian pretzel roll.

Lamb Burger

$16.00

Seasoned, chargrilled ground lamb topped with feta cheese and aioli mayo on a brioche bun.

Piggyback Mac Burger

$17.00

Pub burger topped with mac & cheddar cheese, and smoked pulled pork drizzled with BBQ sauce and served on a pretzel roll.

Candied Bacon Bourbon Burger

$17.50
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Chargrilled chipotle bean burger on a pretzel roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

Hand cut and breaded pork tenderloin on a brioche bun.

Italian Beef

$15.50

Slow-roasted beef in our house-made ale, fresh basil, pepperocinis, and Italian seasoning on a brioche bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

House-made corned beef or turkey with seasoned sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.

House-Smoked Pulled Pork

House-Smoked Pulled Pork

$15.00

House-smoked pulled pork bbq with coleslaw served on a brioche bun.

Pony Shoe

Pony Shoe

$13.50

Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.

Horseshoe

Horseshoe

$15.50

Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.

Wraps

Turkey Guacamole

$13.50

Turkey, crisp bacon, guacamole, roasted peppers, and romaine lettuce.

Asian Crunch

Asian Crunch

$13.50

Breaded chicken, slaw, green onion, sesame ginger dressing, and chopped peanuts.

The Club

The Club

$13.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Doner

$13.50

Traditional German fare with grilled chicken, onions, tomato, lettuce and a yogurt sauce.

Entrees

Ground lamb and beef, carrots, celery, garlic and covered with green beans, corn, and potato mash. Served with cornbread

Kitchen Sink Pie

$14.75

Ground lamb and beef, carrots, celery, garlic-covered with green beans, corn, and potato mash. Served with cornbread.

German Goulash

$17.00

This comfort dish has tender chunks of meat with carrots and peppers. It's topped with a savory tomato gravy over homemade mashed potatoes.

Jagerschnitzel with Spaetzle

$17.00

"Hunter's Cutlet" of boneless pork with a crispy coating served with German egg noodles and topped with a creamy mushroom gravy.

Fantailed Fried Shrimp

$17.50

Salmon Filet

$18.25
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.00+

Hand battered and crisp fried polluck filets served with a house tartar sauce and pub fries.

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.50
Zesty Coleslaw

Zesty Coleslaw

$4.50
Bacon & Green Beans

Bacon & Green Beans

$4.50
Garlic Potato Mash

Garlic Potato Mash

$4.50
House Pub Fries

House Pub Fries

$4.50
House Made Chips

House Made Chips

$4.50
Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$4.50
Mini Salad

Mini Salad

$4.50

Candied Carrots

$4.50Out of stock

Kids

Hamburger Sliders

Hamburger Sliders

$7.50

Two angus beef patties with american cheese on slider buns.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders.

Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.50

Elbow macaroni with our famous cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Two sliced of traditional white bread filled with american cheese and grilled to a crunchy perfection outside, and gooey inside.

Hot Dog

$7.50

Pan-seared and served in a traditional white bun.

Dessert

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$7.00

A St. Louis Tradition!

Nutella Poppers

Nutella Poppers

$7.00

Deep fried nutella filled poppers rolled in powdered sugar and drizzled with house-made butterscotch.

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Featured Dessert

$7.00

Beer To Go

Growler with Beer Fill

Growler with Beer Fill

$28.00

64oz container used to fill with your tasty adult beverage.

Crowler

Crowler

$9.00

32oz can filled with your choice of delicious adult beverage.

The Chub

The Chub

$7.00

25oz can filled with your choice of tasty adult beverage.

Growler with Cider Fill

$34.00

Stiffy's Cider 4pk 16oz Cans

$14.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.75
Sprite

Sprite

$3.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.75
Mr Pibb

Mr Pibb

$3.75

Shake Up

$3.75Out of stock

Other

Milk

Milk

$4.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75
Coffee

Coffee

$3.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apparel

Dog T-Shirts

$20.00

New Blue

$20.00

Blue Tshirt

$20.00

Button Down

$55.00

Hoodies

$40.00

Long Sleeve Shirt Blue W Hood

$30.00

Ball Cap

$15.00

Winter Hat

$25.00

Dickies Work Shirt

$55.00

Merchandise

Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$6.00

Water Bottle

$10.00
Crowler Koozie

Crowler Koozie

$5.00

Sili Pint Glass

$15.00

Stickers

$1.00

Bowser Beer

$6.00Out of stock
Ceramic Growler

Ceramic Growler

$70.00Out of stock

Dog Biscuits

$3.50

Growler Pack Empty

$20.00Out of stock

Growler Pack W/ Fill

$38.00Out of stock

Steel Growler

$50.00Out of stock

Growler Pack

$40.00

2pk Pint Glasses

$15.00

Silipints

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat well and drink better beer!

Website

Location

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria, IL 61603

Directions

