Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

No reviews yet

500 S 6th Street

Springfield, IL 62701

Order Again

Popular Items

Parmesan Dip
Cobb Salad
Horseshoe

Appetizers

Black & Tans

$13.50

Thick-cut onion rings dredged in a unique ale and dark stout-infused batter. Served with a spicy dipping sauce.

Parmesan Dip

$14.75

Delicious blend of creamy artichoke hearts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, mayo, and cream cheese served piping hot with house-made pita chips.

Triplet of Dips

$13.50

Creamy house-made traditional hummus, pico de gallo, and spicy black bean dip with house-made pita chips.

Pretzel Rolls

$11.50

Warm, thick, chewy pretzels with a creamy white cheddar sauce.

Scotch Eggs

$12.00

Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage, breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara and stone-ground mustard.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.50

Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.

Fish or Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Soft flour tortillas filled with beer-battered fish, zesty slaw, pico de gallo & baja sauce.

Loaded Potato Cakes

$11.00

Cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon, and sour cream piled on a potato cake.

Chili Conn Queso

$14.00

Flatbreads

Caprese

$15.50

Red sauce base, three cheese blend, artichokes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, red and green peppers.

Steak and Bleu

$16.50
BBQ, Pork & Pineapple

$16.50

Bacon, pulled pork, pineapple with red onion and Italian cheese blend.

Chicken Taco Flatbread

$16.50

Chipotle ranch base, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese and blue corn tortilla crumbles.

Honey, Goat & Bacon

$16.50

Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, and Italian cheese blend and drizzled with honey.

Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Nashville Hot

$16.50

Soup/Salad

Salmon BLT Salad

$16.50

Barnyard Salad

$16.50
Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine hearts served with caesar dressing, onions, house-made croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, egg and carrots.

Side Salad

$7.50+

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, red onion, house-made croutons, and parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.

Papa Conn's Tavern-Style Chili

$5.75+

Tavern style chili. Original family recipe with 15 unique spices. Served one way: Papa Conn's way!

Side Caesar

$7.50

Dbl Side Caesar

$11.50

Beer Cheese Cup

$5.75

Beer Cheese Bowl

$7.75

S.o.d Cup

$5.75

S.o.d Bowl

$7.75

Sandos/Shoes

Pub Burger

$15.00+

Seasoned chargrilled angus beef on a pretzel roll with all the trimmings.

Stinger Burger

$16.00

Pub burger with onion rings, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon on a pretzel roll.

Lamb Burger

$16.00

Seasoned, chargrilled ground lamb topped with feta cheese, and aioli mayo and served on a brioche bun.

Beer & Whisky Burger

$15.50

Whiskey-glazed pub burger with beer-braised onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese.

The Kicker Burger

$15.00
Sesame Turkey Burger

$15.50

Jerk-seasoned turkey burger topped with pineapple slaw, sweet chili sauce, and pepperjack cheese served on a brioche bun.

Southwest Ham Sandwich

$13.50

Pub burger with cheddar cheese, peanut butter, and bacon jam on a pretzel roll.

Southwest Veggie Burger

$14.50

Chargrilled chipotle bean burger on a pretzel roll.

House-Smoked Pulled Pork

$15.00

House-smoked pulled pork topped with coleslaw.

Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

Hand cut and breaded tenderloin on a brioche bun.

Reuben

$14.25

House-made corned beef or turkey with seasoned saukraut, melted swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.

Italian Beef

$13.50

Slow-roasted beef in our house-made ale, fresh basil, pepperocinis, and italian seasoning on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Horseshoe

$15.50

Open-faced sandwich begins with thick sliced texas toast, your choice of meat, smothered in a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries. A Springfield Original!

Pony Shoe

$13.50

Open-faced sandwich begins with thick sliced texas toast, your choice of meat, smothered in a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries. A Springfield Original!

Wraps

Turkey Guacamole

$13.50

Turkey, crisp bacon, guacamole, roasted peppers, and romaine lettuce.

Asian Crunch

$13.50

Breaded chicke, slaw, green onion, sesame ginger dressing, and chopped peanuts.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Chicken & Goat Cheese

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, dried cranberries, romaine lettuce, and a balsamic glaze.

Entrees

Chicken n' Waffles

$16.00
Salmon Filet

$18.25

Salmon filet presented on a bed of red beans & rice and served with a choice of side.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$17.50

Chicken Parm Penne

$17.00

Gnocchi Stroganoff

$17.50
Fish & Chips

$13.00+

Hand-battered and crisp fried polluck filets served with house tartar sauce and our pub fries.

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.50
Zesty Coleslaw

$4.50
Bacon & Green Beans

$4.50
Garlic Potato Mash

$4.50
House Pub Fries

$4.50
House Potato Chips

$4.50
Mac 'n Cheese

$4.50
Potato Salad

$4.50
Mini Salad

$4.50
Veg of the Day

$4.50
Cup Of Chili

$5.75
Friut Cup

$4.50

Mini Caesar

$4.50

Kids

Corn Dog

$7.50

Hot dog on a bun with your choice of side.

Hamburger Sliders

$7.50

Two angus beef patties with american cheese on slider buns.

Chicken Sliders

$7.50

Two chicken patties on slider buns.

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders.

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.50

Elbow macaroni with our famous cheese sauce, and topped with bread crumbs.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Two slices of traditional white sandwich bread filled with american cheese and grilled to a crunchy perfection outside, and gooey inside.

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.00
Gooey Butter Cake

$7.00
Nutella Poppers

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Specials

Brunch Special One Side

$14.00

Brunch Special

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch Special One Side!

$14.00Out of stock

Lunch Special No Side

$15.00Out of stock

Dinner Special No Side

$15.00

Dinner Special

$17.00Out of stock

Extras

Aioli Mayo

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.25

Chopped Red Onion

$0.50

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Grilled Onion

$1.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.50

Extra Pretzel

$3.00

Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp

$3.25

Slice of Cheese

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Ranch

Beer To Go

Growler with Beer Fill

$28.00

64oz glass growler filled with your choice of delicious adult beverage.

Crowler

$10.00

32oz can filled with your choice of delicious adult beverage.

The Chub

$8.00

25oz can filled with your choice of delicious beverage.

Growler with Cider Fill

$34.00

1/6 Barrel Beer

$85.00

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75
Sprite

$3.75
Cherry Coke

$3.75
Rootbeer

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.75

Can Soda

$2.00

Other

Iced Tea

$3.75
Milk

$3.75
Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Coffee

$3.75
Hot Tea

$3.75
Orange Juice

$3.75
Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Can Soda

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Eat well and drink better beer!

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image

