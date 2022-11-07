Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Obet & Del's Coffee

88 Reviews

$

5233 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filipino Iced Coffee
Latte

C O F F E E

Daily Drip

$3.50

Chocolate Drip

$5.00

Cocoa, Medium Roast Filtered Coffee. Balanced.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Drip

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$5.25

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Red Eye

$5.50

Drip Coffee with double shot of Espresso

Macchiato

$4.25

Double shot of Espresso with an ounce or less of steamed milk. For a non traditional macchiato (bucks style) try our 3-in-1. It's in O&D Originals; it'll get you a tad closer to what you're looking for.

Drip Refill

$2.50

Iced Capp

$5.50

T E A

Hot Tea

$4.50

Black, Green, White, Rooibos, Cascara, Herbal, and Oolong available

Cold Brew Tea

$5.25

Masala Chai Latte

$6.00

M A T C H A

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha + Steamed milk

Matcha Palmer

$6.25

Matcha with housemade Lemonade.

Simple Matcha

$5.00

Matcha Tea

Matcha Shot

$4.50

The Matcha Tea version of an espresso shot.

ORIGINALS + CAFF-FREE'S

Thai Town Latte

$6.50

Sweetened Plant-based Oatmilk, Cha Yen, Star Anise, Vanilla, Sweet Tamarind.

Filipino Iced Coffee

$6.50

Powerfully caffeinated, sweet, and creamy ube oatmilk latte served with a single origin dark roast. Vegan Friendly.

3 in 1 Latte

$6.50

Oat, Almond, Housemade Oat-Condensed milk. Our not-so-instant take on the classic 3-in-1 served.

Chocolate Drip

$5.00

Cocoa, Medium Roast Filtered Coffee. Balanced.

Hot Choc / Choco Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate or Chilled Chocolate with Light Sprinkle of Cacao Nibs. *Kid Friendly

Ube Milk

$5.50

Ube, Light Sweetness, Milk of Choice. Served Iced or Hot *Kid Friendly

Lemonade, Fresh Squeezed

$5.00+

Classic, Matcha, Thai Tea, or Sunset Punch Lemonade available! *Kid Friendly (Classic & Sunset Punch)

Steamed or Cold Milk

$3.00

Simple Whole, Half & Half, Oat, Almond, or Macadamia Milk *Kid Friendly

M A R K E T P L A C E

Patria Coffee Roasters

$22.00

BIPOC-owned, small-batch, organic coffee roaster and coffee shop located in Compton, California. With each bag of beans, we'd like to give you a complimentary cup of filtered coffee. If you have any requests, please leave them in the comments.

Woodcat Coffee Roasters

$22.00

POC & Woman-owned Coffee Roaster and shop in Echo Park. With each bag of beans, we'd like to give you a complimentary cup of filtered coffee. If you have any requests, please leave them in the comments.

Couplet Coffee Roasters

$22.00

House Roots Coffee Roasters

$22.00

AAPI-owned Coffee Roaster and Cafe located in Granada Hills, Cali. With each bag of beans, we'd like to give you a complimentary cup of filtered coffee. If you have any requests, please leave them in the comments.

Waiakea Hawaiian Water - 17oz

Waiakea Hawaiian Water - 17oz

$4.25

Located just outside the quiet town of Hilo and surrounded by rich, bio-diverse forest preserves, a deep well source sits at the eastern base of the Mauna Loa volcano 17 ounces 100% recycled bottle 100 carbon neutral product

64oz Cold Brew Coffee

64oz Cold Brew Coffee

$16.00

One 64oz Cold Brew, Ready to Drink.

64oz Iced Drip Coffee

64oz Iced Drip Coffee

$15.00

One 64 oz handle of Iced Drip Coffee.

Journey Tea - Loose Leaf Tea Bags

$15.00

Local Tea company in Chino, Cali. 15 sachets

Organic Matcha Powder, 100g

$30.00

Matcha green tea powder from Shizuoka, Japan. Young first flush green leaves are picked and quickly steamed to seal in the goodness before processing. 100% natural without any additives. The tea is grown in perfect conditions for tea production in some of the highest plantations in Japan. - 100g - 100% Gokou cultivar - Resealable pouch - Traditionally stone milled - Freshly prepared and shipped in small batches to ensure freshness

32 Oz Non-Dairy Milk Carton

$6.00

Califia Barista Oat & Almond Milk, Minor Figures Oat milk, and Milkadamia Macadamia Milk.

Bamboo Straw(s)

$0.25+

1 Individual Straw to use Today or an 8-Pack of Reusable Bamboo Drinking Straws with Cleaning Brush.

160oz Drip Coffee Traveler

160oz Drip Coffee Traveler

$40.00

Medium Roast Filtered Coffee accompanied by a quart of Non-dairy milk, Sugar, Splenda, mixing sticks, disposable cups & lids. Up to 15 cups/Lids. Please specify how many you need in the Note/Special Instructions section

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Independent shop in Thai Town. Pastries, Coffee, Tea & seasonal specialty drinks.

Website

Location

5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

Gallery
Obet & Del's Coffee image
Obet & Del's Coffee image
Obet & Del's Coffee image
Obet & Del's Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

All Time
orange starNo Reviews
2040 Hillhurst Ave Los Feliz, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
6401 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Tiago Coffee Bar + Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 2,167
7080 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Sightglass
orange starNo Reviews
7051 W. Willoughby Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Egg Tuck - Koreatown
orange star4.6 • 2,804
3458 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Egg Tuck - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7131 W. Sunset blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Spitz - Los Feliz
orange star4.4 • 4,136
1725 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Los Feliz
orange star4.6 • 1,892
4655 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Los Feliz
orange star4.5 • 1,867
1954 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,467
1760 N. Vermont Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Ye Rustic Inn - 1831 N Hillhurst Ave
orange star4.0 • 1,408
1831 N Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
orange star4.0 • 1,050
1813 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston