Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Obet & Del's Coffee
88 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Independent shop in Thai Town. Pastries, Coffee, Tea & seasonal specialty drinks.
Location
5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Intelligentsia Coffee - Hollywood
No Reviews
6401 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Los Feliz
4.5 • 1,867
1954 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurant
Ye Rustic Inn - 1831 N Hillhurst Ave
4.0 • 1,408
1831 N Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurant