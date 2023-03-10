Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olde Brick House OBH St Cloud, MN

review star

No reviews yet

102 6th Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Starters

Reuben Wonton Rolls

$12.50

Three fried jumbo wonton rolls filled with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and cream cheese. Served with our signature Dublin sauce

Scotch Eggs

$11.50

Two hard boiled eggs wrapped in our signature blend of pork sausage. Fried & served with our house-made mustard sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

House-made spinach and artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and served with toasted ciabatta bread.

Cork County Mussels

$14.00

One pound of mussels cooked in our Harp root vegetable cream sauce. Served with fresh grilled ciabatta.

Shepherd’s Pie Poutine

$11.50

Pub chips smothered in our house-made Shepherd’s Pie, gouda cheese and white cheddar curds, drizzled with Guinness gravy. Topped with green onion and served with a side of sour cream.

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$11.00

Sliced and grilled ciabatta bread served with fresh herb tomato relish, fresh house greens and goat cheese.

Shrimp Scampi Skillet

$13.00

6 shrimp baked to perfection in our house-made creamy scampi sauce. Served with ciabatta bread.

Brick House Wings

$15.00

bone in wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese

Perrystown Pretzels

$10.50

Three jumbo pretzels buttered, baked, and sprinkled with sea salt. Served with Guinness cheese sauce & house-made mustard sauce.

OBH Chicken Tenders

$12.00

All white meat chicken, hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with pub chips, sweet chili sauce and Brick House Sauce

Soup / Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.99
Small House Salad

$5.00

House greens, radish, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, croutons, and citrus balsamic

LG House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons w/ choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Garden Salad (LG)

$5.00
Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed in our signature citrus balsamic. Topped with chilled roasted beets, walnuts, craisins, and goat cheese.

Small Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens tossed in our signature citrus balsamic. Topped with chilled roasted beets, walnuts, craisins, and goat cheese.

Small Kilkenny Chopped Caesar

$9.00

Shredded romaine, bacon, hard-boiled egg, parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Kilkenny Chopped Caesar

$12.50

Shredded romaine, bacon, hard-boiled egg, parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Avocado Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, avocado, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle ranch.

Olive, Fruit & Feta Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Mixed greens topped with raspberries, mangos, gourmet-soaked olives and feta cheese drizzled with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Seafood Chowder-Cup (Add on)

$5.00

An assortment of fresh seafood cooked in a house-made root vegetable and fresh herb cream chowder.

Seafood Chowder-Crock

$7.00

An assortment of fresh seafood cooked in a house-made root vegetable and fresh herb cream chowder.

Hearty Guinness Stew - Cup

$5.00

Slow roasted, cubed sirloin simmered in our house-made Guinness gravy loaded with vegetables and potatoes.

Hearty Guinness Stew - Crock

$7.00

Slow roasted, cubed sirloin simmered in our house-made Guinness gravy loaded with vegetables and potatoes.

Soup of Day-Cup

$5.00

Soup of Day-Crock

$7.00

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

14oz hand-cut aged USDA Choice ribeye steak, topped with herb butter and winey mushrooms. Served with champ potatoes and chef’s vegetable

Flat Iron & Winey Mushrooms

$22.00

Pan seared flat iron steak, topped with winey mushrooms and Jameson seared onions. Served over champ potatoes and chef’s vegetables.

Pecan Bronzed Salmon

$22.50

Pecan encrusted fresh salmon drizzled with lemon honey, baked to perfection, and topped with maritime sauce. Served with a side of smashed peas and chef’s vegetable.

Curry Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi served over cilantro risotto, paired with house-made curry sauce, sundried tomatoes, and steamed mussels.

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$23.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi over a roasted red pepper risotto. Topped with mango and strawberry chimichurri and maritime sauce.

Stuffed Salmon

$22.50

Fresh salmon stuffed with spinach and herb cream cheese, oven roasted and served on a bed of citrus herb risotto and chef’s vegetables.

Pan-Seared Tuna

$19.50

Marinated sesame encrusted tuna, served with risotto cakes, topped with sundried tomato cream sauce over balsamic greens. Served with a side of soy sauce. Tuna served rare unless otherwise specified.

Traditional

Guinness Fish & Chips

$15.00

A heaping portion of Guinness beer battered cod, fried golden brown. Served with house tartar aioli, broccoli slaw, and pub chips.

Celtic Meatloaf

$15.50

House-made grilled meatloaf on a heaping bed of champ potatoes with creamed cabbage, fried onion straws, and gravy. Served with a side of smashed peas.

Dick Titus Commercial

$15.50

Shaved prime rib and Swiss cheese layered between grilled sourdough. Served with champ potatoes and smothered with our Guinness gravy.

Bangers & Mashed

$15.00

Jumbo bangers grilled and layered over a bed of champ potatoes topped with our rich gravy and creamed cabbage. Served with a side of smashed peas.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

Slow roasted corned beef over a bed of creamed cabbage topped with maritime cream sauce. Served with roasted potatoes, roasted carrots, and smashed peas.

Shepherd’s Pie

$14.00

Ground chuck and vegetables slowly cooked in our rich gravy, topped with piping hot champ potatoes, and baked. Served with a side of creamed cabbage and ciabatta bread.

Bowls / Pasta

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken over maritime linguini finished with lemon caper cream sauce. Served with chef’s vegetable.

Shrimp Piccata

$18.00

Six sautéed shrimp over maritime linguini finished with lemon caper cream sauce. Served with chef’s vegetable.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Linguini noodles tossed in a creamy house-made scampi sauce. Topped with six jumbo shrimp, tomatoes and parmesan.

Curry Noodle Bowl

$14.00

House curry tossed with rice noodles, shaved carrots, bean sprouts, radish and cilantro. Topped with crispy rice noodles and green onion.

Baked Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Bacon, asparagus, and linguini tossed with maritime sauce, topped with crispy chicken and baked to perfection with melted mozzarella. Garnished with sundried tomatoes and cilantro.

Nashville Mac & Cheese

$16.50

Macaroni noodles tossed in a blend of bacon bits, smoked gouda, parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with fried chicken bites tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, toasted bread crumbs and green onions.

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

$15.50

Hefty portion of corned beef on rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and topped with Dublin sauce. Served with house-made broccoli slaw.

Guinness Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Hand-sliced prime rib on toasted ciabatta topped with winey mushrooms, fried onion straws and Guinness cheese sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand breaded fried chicken tossed in our Nashville Hot Sauce and served on toasted brioche with shredded romaine, mayo and pickles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, topped with ranch and served on pretzel bun.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50
Brown Sugar Brick House Burger

$14.00

A fresh ground chuck burger topped with brown sugar bacon, cheddar cheese, and Dublin sauce.

Bruschetta Burger

$12.50

Fresh ground chuck burger topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula tossed in balsamic and fresh basil. Served on a pretzel bun.

California Burger

$12.00

Fresh ground chuck topped with red onion, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Cheeseburger

$12.50

classic burger with American cheese

Hamburger

$11.50
Jameson Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground chuck burger topped with winey mushrooms, Swiss cheese, fried onion straws, and Jameson BBQ sauce.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned fried chicken, Japanese dressing, tossed mixed greens, cilantro and red onion. Drizzled with sesame sauce and chipotle mayo.

Fish Tacos - Fried

$13.50

Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of broiled or fried cod. Topped with broccoli slaw, fresh tomato relish, house greens and house tartar aioli.

Fish Tacos- Broiled

$13.50

Three flour tortillas filled with broiled cod. Topped with broccoli slaw, fresh tomato relish, house greens and house tartar aioli.

Sides

Smashed Peas

$4.00
Creamed Cabbage

$4.00
Wild Rice Pilaf

$4.00