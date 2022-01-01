Main picView gallery

Obon Biltmore 2502 E Camelback Rd #119

review star

No reviews yet

2502 E Camelback Rd #119

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Order Again

Hot Starters

Obon Shishito

$13.00

Gochujang soy reduction, furikake

Gyoza

$16.00

Mandu dashi broth, crispy skirt

Garlic Fried Chicken

$18.00

northern chinese spices

Cold Starters

Chilled Edamame

$7.00

Edemame & Sea Salt

Salmon Ceviche

$22.00Out of stock

Thai chili, endives

Yuzu Yellowtail

$26.00

Oysters 1/2 dozen

$26.50Out of stock

Oysters 1 dozen

$51.00Out of stock

Bigeye Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Crispy Scallop

$18.00

Bluefin Tuna Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Bluefin Poke

$24.00Out of stock

Salads (Copy)

Mikado Cesar Salad

$16.00

Butter lettuce, black garlic ceasar

Yellowtail Fennel Salad

$24.00

Wasabi dress, crispy leek, capers

Kale Sesame Salad

$16.00

Vegetables

Broccolini

$14.00

Oyster sauce, sesame

Japanese Sweet Potato

$9.00

Miso butter

Crimini Mushrooms

$10.00Out of stock

Soy Compound

Charred Endive

$10.00Out of stock

Sesame Dressing

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Entrees

Korean Harvest Bowl

$28.00

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$28.00

Black Vin, cucumber, yuchoy

Steak Rice Bowl

$38.00

Prime skirt, wasabi, onion, enoki

OBON Ramen

$24.00

Dino Short Rib

$68.00Out of stock

Specialty Cuts

A5 Wagyu Cap

$36.00Out of stock

Miyazaki Ribeye

$45.00

Prime Bone in Ribeye

$75.00

Prime New York

$55.00

Beef Flight Tasting

$110.00

Steak & Frites

$31.00Out of stock

Classic Nigiri

Classic Hawaiian Bigeye Nigiri

$17.00

Classic Shime Aji Nigiri

$19.00

Classic Korean Fluke Nigiri

$18.00

Classic Kanpachi Nigiri

$17.00

Classic Escolar Nigiri

$13.00

Classic Seabream Nigiri

$15.00

Classic Yellowtail Nigiri

$16.00

Classic Salmon Belly Nigiri

$17.00

Classic Salmon Nigiri

$15.00

Albacore Nigiri

$12.00

Ikura Nigiri

$14.00

Uni Nigiri

$23.00

Scallop Nigiri

$15.00

Classic Omakase Nigiri 3V

$50.00

Classic Omakase Nigiri 6V

$100.00

Table Side Wasabi

$10.00

Classic Bluefin Nigiri

$19.00Out of stock

Classic Toro Nigiri

$25.00Out of stock

Tuna Flight

$48.00Out of stock

Modern Nigiri

Modern Salmon Belly Nigiri

$18.00

Modern Korean Fluke Nigiri

$19.00

Modern Enoki Nigiri

$13.00

Modern Shime Aji Nigiri

$20.00

Modern Wagyu Nigiri

$24.00

Modern Kanpachi Nigiri

$18.00

Modern Prawn Nigiri

$14.00

Modern Seabream Nigiri

$16.00

Modern Red Crab Nigiri

$14.00

Modern 5V Nigiri

$92.00

Modern 8V Nigiri

$147.00

Table Side Wasabi

$10.00

Modern Toro Nigiri

$28.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Hawaiian Bigeye Sashimi

$25.00

Salmon Sashimi

$23.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$25.00

Shime Aji Sashimi

$27.00

Korean Fluke Sashimi

$26.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$25.00

Seabream Sashimi

$23.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$24.00

Uni Sashimi

$37.00

Scallop Sashimi

$23.00

Table side wasabi

$10.00

4 PC Wagyu Sashimi

$44.00

2 PC Wagyu Sashimi

$22.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$27.00Out of stock

Toro Sashimi

$32.00Out of stock

Signature & Cutrolls

Tuna Cut Roll

$17.00Out of stock

mustard seed, chive, cured eggyolk

Bluefin Tuna Cut roll

$19.00Out of stock

Softshell Crab Roll

$18.00

garlic aioli, mentaiko, herbs

Vegatarian Roll

$14.00Out of stock

tofu skin, greens, gampyo, cucumber

White Fish Roll

$19.00Out of stock

cucumber, gampyo, crispy onion, mint

Negi Hama Cut Roll

$18.00

Lobster Cut Roll

$26.00

Crab Cut Roll

$24.00

Chili Sesame Tuna

$21.00

Snow Flake

$20.00

Citrus Spicy Salmon

$20.00

Sushi & Salad

$22.00

Ginger Soy Maki

$21.00

Seaweed Crunch

$20.00

Veggie Tempura Roll

$19.00

Bluefin Tuna Chili Sesame

$23.00Out of stock

Classic Rolls

Rainbow Roll Maki

$18.00

California Roll Maki

$16.00

Avocado Roll Maki

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll Maki

$17.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll Maki

$18.00

Cucumber Roll Maki

$13.00

Spicy Salmon Roll Maki

$17.00

Handrolls (Copy)

Uni & Salmon Roe Handroll

$26.00

Ika Shiso w/UmeBoshi Handroll

$14.00

Negi Hama Handroll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$14.00

Albacore Handroll

$16.00

Crab Knuckle Handroll

$18.00

Ikura with Salmon Handroll

$18.00

Avocado Handroll

$9.00

Seared A5 Handroll

$28.00

Spicy Lobster Tail Handroll

$20.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

Side Steak Sauce

$5.00

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Kids Ramen

$12.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Chicken And Rice

$12.00

Side Steamed Rice

$2.50

Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$10.00

Matcha Eclaire

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Vanilla Cherry Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Cold Starters Lunch

Chilled Edamame

$7.00

Yuzu Yellowtail

$24.00

Salmon Ceviche

$22.00

Thai chili, endives

Bigeye Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Yellowtail Crispy Rice Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Starters Lunch

Obon Shishito

$13.00

Gochujang soy reduction, furikake

Gyoza

$14.00

Mandu dashi broth, crispy skirt

Garlic Fried Chicken

$18.00

northern chinese spices

Lobster Tempura

$30.00Out of stock

Lunch Salads

Kale Sesame Salad

$14.00

Yellowtail Fennel Salad

$18.00

Wasabi dress, crispy leek, capers

Mikado Cesar Salad

$14.00

Butter lettuce, black garlic ceasar

Hawaiian Poke

$21.00

Lunch Sides

Japanese Sweet Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Miso butter

Portabella Mushrooms

$6.50Out of stock

Soy Compound

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.00

Shoe String Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches Lunch

Fried Chicken Sando

$16.00

Bahn Mi

$14.50

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

House Burger

$12.50Out of stock

Rice & Noodles Lunch

Obon Ramen

$22.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$36.00

Prime skirt, wasabi, onion, enoki

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$21.00

Black Vin, cucumber, yuchoy

Harvest Rice Bowl

$24.00

From the Grill Lunch

Teriyaki Salmon

$26.00

Skirt Steak Frites

$31.00Out of stock

Garlic Chicken Entree

$21.00

Hot Starters

Edamame

$7.00

Obon Shishitos

$13.00Out of stock

Dashi Gyoza

$16.00

Lobster Tempura

$30.00

Garlic Fried Chicken

$18.00

Cod Butter Lettuce Cups

$21.00

Cold Starters

Melon Burrata Salad

$16.00

Salmon Ceviche

$22.00

Beef Tartare

$22.00

Yuzu Yellowtail Crudo

$26.00

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$24.00

Oysters Dozen

$45.00

Big Eye Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Crispy Scallop

$18.00

Bluefin Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Bluefin Poke

$24.00

Salads

Mikado Cesar Salad

$16.00

Yellowtail Fennel Salad

$24.00

Kale Sesame Salad

$16.00

Hawaiian Poke

$21.00

Vegetables & Sides

Spicy Broccolini

$14.00

Japanese Sweet Potato

$9.00

Portabella Mushroom

$10.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Entrees

Miso Cod

$36.00

Chilean Seabass Sabayon

$42.00

Hainanese Chicken

$34.00

Harvest Fried Rice

$28.00

Duck Breast Udon

$36.00

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$28.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$38.00

Obon Ramen

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2502 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

