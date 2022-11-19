- Home
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen 15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195
15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Popular Items
Zensai
Chilled Edamame
Served with Salt
Steamed Edamame
Served with Salt
Obon Edamame
Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy
Miso Soup
Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi
Wings
Five Wings with choice of Salt & Pepper or Spicy Fuku
Shishito Peppers
Tempura Fried Shishito Peppers with Daikon Tensuyu Sauce
Pork Dumplings
Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce
Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls
Kimchi & Beef Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce
Veggie Egg Rolls
Vegetarian Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce
Shrimp Tempura App
Steamed Buns
Ramen
Obon Ramen
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Chili Oil, 64° Egg
Original Ramen
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Shoyu Ramen
Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Enoki, 64° Egg
Veggie White Ramen
Mushroom Soy Milk Broth, Ramen Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Scallions, Broccolini, Enoki, Bamboo, Seasame Seeds, Wakame
Veggie Black Ramen
Red Miso Broth, Ramen Noodles, Beech Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Enoki, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Oil, Kombu
Ozara
Miso Cod
Golden Curry
Sauteed Chicken or Tofu, Japanese Curry, Onions, Bell Peppers, Beech Mushroom, White Rice
Kanto Beef
Flank Steak, Broccolini, Onion, Crispy Garlic, Savory Sweet Glaze, White Rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Thigh, Onion, Mushroom, Broccolini, Terkiyaki, White Rice
Wok Fried Rice
Vegan Street Noodles
Spicy Yakisoba, Tofu, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro
Zensai
Crispy Tuna
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Mustard Seeds, Fried Sushi Rice
Thai Ceviche
Salmon, Lemongrass, Endive, Thai Basil, Birdseye Chili, Pork Rind
Tuna Crudo
Tuna, Mushroom Duxelles, Mustard Caviar, Cured Egg, Onion, House Soy
Yuzu Yellowtail
Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho, Orange Zest, Cripsy Ginger, Cilantro, House Soy
Cut Rolls
California Roll
Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Tuna Roll
Tuna rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Salmon Roll
Salmon rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Avocado Roll
Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed
Fukushu Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll topped with Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, and Rice Pearls
Tataki Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil
Shiro Maki
Spicy Yellowtail Roll topped with Whitefish, Avocado, Yuzu, Scallion, Shiso, and Sesame Seeds
Hafu Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil
Strip Roll
Fried roll with Shrimp and Cream Cheese topped with Spicy Krab and Eel Sauce
Monster Roll
Handrolls
California Handroll
Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Spicy Scallop Handroll
Shrimp Tempura Handroll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Philly Handroll
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Veggie Handroll
Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Tuna Handroll
Tuna rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Salmon Handroll
Salmon rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Yellowtail Handroll
Yellowtail rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Cucumber Handroll
Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Avocado Handroll
Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed
Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Two Pieces
Tuna Nigiri
Two Pieces
Yellowtail Nigiri
Two Pieces
Shrimp Nigiri
Two Pieces
Albacore Nigiri
Two Pieces
Mackerel Nigiri
Two Pieces
Striped Bass Nigiri
Two Pieces
Black Seabream Nigiri
Two Pieces
Octopus Nigiri
Two Pieces
Scallop Nigiri
Two Pieces
Uni Nigiri
Two Pieces
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Two Pieces
Flying Fish Nigiri
Two Pieces
Sweet Shrimp w/ Heads
Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Five Pieces
Tuna Sashimi
Five Pieces
Yellowtail Sashimi
Five Pieces
Albacore Sashimi
Five Pieces
Mackerel Sashimi
Five Pieces
Uni Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Striped Bass Sashimi
Five Pieces
Octopus Sashimi
Five Pieces
Black Seabream Sashimi
Five Pieces
Poke & Salads
Tuna Poke
Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Salmon Poke
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Yellowtail Poke
Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Rainbow Poke
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Vegan Poke
Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Sides
Poke & Salads
Tuna Poke
Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Salmon Poke
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Yellowtail Poke
Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Rainbow Poke
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Vegan Poke
Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
Farm Salad
Asian Herb Dressing, Gem Lettuce, Seasonal Produce, Rice Pearls
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
