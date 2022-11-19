Main picView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Korean

Obon Sushi Bar Ramen 15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195

review star

No reviews yet

15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Salmon Handroll

Zensai

Chilled Edamame

$6.00

Served with Salt

Steamed Edamame

$6.50

Served with Salt

Obon Edamame

Obon Edamame

$11.00

Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy

Miso Soup

$6.50

Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Five Wings with choice of Salt & Pepper or Spicy Fuku

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Tempura Fried Shishito Peppers with Daikon Tensuyu Sauce

Pork Dumplings

$13.00

Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce

Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls

Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls

$14.50

Kimchi & Beef Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$12.00

Vegetarian Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.00

Steamed Buns

Spam Bun

$6.00

Spam, Kimchi, Scallion, Pickles, Spicy Mayo

Jackfruit Bun

$6.50

BBQ Jackfruit, Scallions, Pickles, Peanuts, Cilantro Lime Sauce

Bird Bun

$7.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo

Pork Bun

$7.50

Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickles, Hoison, Mustard

Plain Bun

$2.00

Salads

House Side Salad

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Chopped Kale Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Ramen

Obon Ramen

$18.50

Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Chili Oil, 64° Egg

Original Ramen

$18.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Enoki, 64° Egg

Veggie White Ramen

$18.00

Mushroom Soy Milk Broth, Ramen Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Scallions, Broccolini, Enoki, Bamboo, Seasame Seeds, Wakame

Veggie Black Ramen

$18.00

Red Miso Broth, Ramen Noodles, Beech Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Enoki, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Oil, Kombu

Ozara

Miso Cod

$28.00Out of stock

Golden Curry

$21.50

Sauteed Chicken or Tofu, Japanese Curry, Onions, Bell Peppers, Beech Mushroom, White Rice

Kanto Beef

Kanto Beef

$24.50

Flank Steak, Broccolini, Onion, Crispy Garlic, Savory Sweet Glaze, White Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Chicken Thigh, Onion, Mushroom, Broccolini, Terkiyaki, White Rice

Wok Fried Rice

$16.00

Vegan Street Noodles

$21.00

Spicy Yakisoba, Tofu, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00

Kids Fried Rice

$10.00

Kids Ramen

$10.00

Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles

Desserts

Mochi

$6.00

Miso Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Sides

Rice Side

$5.00

Ramen Noodles Side

$5.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Spice Bomb

$1.00

Sauteed Chicken

$5.00

Zensai

Crispy Tuna

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Mustard Seeds, Fried Sushi Rice

Thai Ceviche

$17.50

Salmon, Lemongrass, Endive, Thai Basil, Birdseye Chili, Pork Rind

Tuna Crudo

$18.50

Tuna, Mushroom Duxelles, Mustard Caviar, Cured Egg, Onion, House Soy

Yuzu Yellowtail

$18.00

Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho, Orange Zest, Cripsy Ginger, Cilantro, House Soy

Cut Rolls

California Roll

$9.50

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Philly Roll

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado

Veggie Roll

$8.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Roll

$10.50

Tuna rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Fukushu Roll

$18.00

Spicy Salmon Roll topped with Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, and Rice Pearls

Tataki Maki

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil

Shiro Maki

$18.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll topped with Whitefish, Avocado, Yuzu, Scallion, Shiso, and Sesame Seeds

Hafu Roll

$19.00

Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil

Strip Roll

$18.00

Fried roll with Shrimp and Cream Cheese topped with Spicy Krab and Eel Sauce

Monster Roll

$18.00

Handrolls

California Handroll

$8.00

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Handroll

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Philly Handroll

$9.50

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Veggie Handroll

Veggie Handroll

$8.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Handroll

$7.50

Tuna rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Handroll

Salmon Handroll

$8.00

Salmon rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Handroll

Yellowtail Handroll

$8.00

Yellowtail rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Handroll

$6.00

Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Handroll

$7.50

Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Tuna Nigiri

$10.50

Two Pieces

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Two Pieces

Shrimp Nigiri

$8.50

Two Pieces

Albacore Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Mackerel Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Striped Bass Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Black Seabream Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Octopus Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Scallop Nigiri

$11.50

Two Pieces

Uni Nigiri

$18.00Out of stock

Two Pieces

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$10.50

Two Pieces

Flying Fish Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Sweet Shrimp w/ Heads

$12.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$15.50

Five Pieces

Tuna Sashimi

$17.50

Five Pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.50

Five Pieces

Albacore Sashimi

$16.00

Five Pieces

Mackerel Sashimi

$14.50

Five Pieces

Uni Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Scallop Sashimi

$22.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$14.50

Five Pieces

Octopus Sashimi

$18.50

Five Pieces

Black Seabream Sashimi

$16.50

Five Pieces

Poke & Salads

Tuna Poke

$21.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Salmon Poke

$21.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Yellowtail Poke

$21.00

Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Rainbow Poke

Rainbow Poke

$21.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Vegan Poke

$21.00

Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Sides

Sushi Rice Side

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Kimchi Side

$5.00

Pickled Wasabi

$2.50

Fresh Grated Wasabi

$2.50

Zensai

Steamed Edamame

$6.25

Served with Salt

Chilled Edamame

$6.25

Served with Salt

Obon Edamame

Obon Edamame

$11.50

Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy

Miso Soup

$6.25

Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi

Wings

Wings

$16.75

Five Wings with choice of Salt & Pepper or Spicy Fuku

Shishito Peppers

$12.50

Tempura Fried Shishito Peppers with Daikon Tensuyu Sauce

Pork Dumplings

$11.50

Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce

Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls

Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls

$17.50

Kimchi & Beef Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$15.00

Vegetarian Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Steamed Buns

Spam Bun

$7.50

Spam, Kimchi, Scallion, Pickles, Spicy Mayo

Jackfruit Bun

$6.25

BBQ Jackfruit, Scallions, Pickles, Peanuts, Cilantro Lime Sauce

Bird Bun

$7.50

Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo

Pork Bun

$8.75

Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickles, Hoison, Mustard

Plain Bun

$2.00

Ramen

Obon Ramen

$21.50

Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

$21.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Chili Oil, 64° Egg

Original Ramen

$21.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Shoyu Ramen

$21.50

Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Enoki, 64° Egg

Veggie White Ramen

$21.50

Mushroom Soy Milk Broth, Ramen Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Scallions, Broccolini, Enoki, Bamboo, Seasame Seeds, Wakame

Veggie Black Ramen

$21.50

Red Miso Broth, Ramen Noodles, Beech Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Enoki, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Oil, Kombu

Kids Ramen

$12.50

Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles

Ozara

Vegan Street Noodles

$23.00

Spicy Yakisoba, Tofu, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro

Golden Curry

$26.75

Sauteed Chicken or Tofu, Japanese Curry, Onions, Bell Peppers, Beech Mushroom, White Rice

Kanto Beef

Kanto Beef

$28.75

Flank Steak, Broccolini, Onion, Crispy Garlic, Savory Sweet Glaze, White Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$26.00

Chicken Thigh, Onion, Mushroom, Broccolini, Terkiyaki, White Rice

Miso cod

$31.00

Wok Fried Rice

$18.75

Sides

Rice Side

$5.00

Spice Bomb

$1.00

Zensai

Crispy Tuna

$21.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Mustard Seeds, Fried Sushi Rice

Thai Ceviche

$21.00

Salmon, Lemongrass, Endive, Thai Basil, Birdseye Chili, Pork Rind

Tuna Crudo

$23.50

Tuna, Mushroom Duxelles, Mustard Caviar, Cured Egg, Onion, House Soy

Yuzu Yellowtail

$21.00

Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho, Orange Zest, Cripsy Ginger, Cilantro, House Soy

Mackerel Toast

$17.50Out of stock

Seared Mackerel, Tofu Buratta, Tapenade, Tomato, Capers, Onion, Olives

Cut Rolls

California Roll

$10.50

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$11.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Philly Roll

$12.25

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Rainbow Roll

$18.50

California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Tuna rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Roll

$11.25

Salmon rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Roll

$11.25

Yellowtail rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Roll

$11.00

Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Fukushu Roll

$19.00

Spicy Salmon Roll topped with Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, and Rice Pearls

Tataki Maki

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil

Shiro Maki

$20.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll topped with Whitefish, Avocado, Yuzu, Scallion, Shiso, and Sesame Seeds

Hafu Roll

$21.00

Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil

Strip Roll

$18.75

Fried roll with Shrimp and Cream Cheese topped with Spicy Krab and Eel Sauce

Handrolls

California Handroll

$9.00

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Handroll

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$9.75

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$9.75

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Philly Handroll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Veggie Handroll

Veggie Handroll

$9.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Handroll

$8.50

Tuna rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Handroll

Salmon Handroll

$9.75

Salmon rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Handroll

Yellowtail Handroll

$9.00

Yellowtail rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Handroll

$7.25

Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Handroll

$9.00

Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$11.50

Two Pieces

Tuna Nigiri

$12.25

Two Pieces

Yellowtail Nigiri

$12.00

Two Pieces

Albacore Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$11.25

Two Pieces

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$10.50

Seabass Nigiri

$8.75

Seabream Nigiri

$8.75

Octopus Nigiri

$8.75
Scallop Nigiri

Scallop Nigiri

$10.50

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$18.25

Five Pieces

Tuna Sashimi

$21.50

Five Pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$19.75

Five Pieces

Albacore Sashimi

$18.50

Five Pieces

Mackerel Sashimi

$15.00

Scallop Sashimi

$22.00

Seabass Sashimi

$15.00

Seabream Sashimi

$16.25

Octopus

$18.75

Poke & Salads

Tuna Poke

$25.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Salmon Poke

$25.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Yellowtail Poke

$25.00

Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Rainbow Poke

Rainbow Poke

$25.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Vegan Poke

$25.00

Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Farm Salad

$14.00

Asian Herb Dressing, Gem Lettuce, Seasonal Produce, Rice Pearls

Sides

Sushi Rice Side

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
