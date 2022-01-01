Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Bars & Lounges

Obon - Tucson
350 E Congress St

review star

No reviews yet

350 E Congress St

Tucson, AZ 85701

Hot Starters

Steamed Edamame

$6.50

Served with Salt

Chilled Edamame

$6.00

Served with Salt

Obon Edamame

Obon Edamame

$11.00

Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy

Miso Soup

$6.50

Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Five Wings with choice of Salt & Pepper or Spicy Fuku

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Tempura Fried Shishito Peppers with Daikon Tensuyu Sauce

Pork Dumplings

$13.00

Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce

Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls

Kimchi Mandu Egg Rolls

$14.50

Kimchi & Beef Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$14.50

Vegetarian Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Lunch Sandwiches

Spicy Korean Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Belly Katsu Sandwich

$12.00

Steamed Buns

Spam Bun

$6.00

Spam, Kimchi, Scallion, Pickles, Spicy Mayo

Jackfruit Bun

$6.50

BBQ Jackfruit, Scallions, Pickles, Peanuts, Cilantro Lime Sauce

Bird Bun

$7.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo

Pork Bun

$7.50

Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickles, Hoison, Mustard

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Fruit, Red Romaine, Yuzu Date, Tofu Burrata, Toasted Gochugaru Breadcrumb, Umami Vinegar

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Kaiso Salad with Lemon

Ramen

Obon Ramen

$18.50

Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Chili Oil, 64° Egg

Original Ramen

$18.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Veggie White Ramen

$18.00

Mushroom Soy Milk Broth, Ramen Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Scallions, Broccolini, Enoki, Bamboo, Seasame Seeds, Wakame

Veggie Black Ramen

$17.50

Red Miso Broth, Ramen Noodles, Beech Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Enoki, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Oil, Kombu

Kid's Ramen

$8.00

Soy Broth, Ramen Noodles

Birria Ramen

$17.50Out of stock

Large Plates

Street Noodles

$21.00

Spicy Yakisoba, Chicken, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro

Vegan Street Noodles

$21.00

Spicy Yakisoba, Tofu, Onion, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro

Golden Curry

$21.00

Sauteed Chicken or Tofu, Japanese Curry, Onions, Bell Peppers, Beech Mushroom, White Rice

Kanto Beef

Kanto Beef

$24.50

Flank Steak, Broccolini, Onion, Crispy Garlic, Savory Sweet Glaze, White Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Chicken Thigh, Onion, Mushroom, Broccolini, Terkiyaki, White Rice

Sides

Rice Side

$4.00

Ramen Noodles Side

$5.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Spice Bomb

$1.00

Kimchi Side

$5.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Side Broccolini

$1.50

Cold Starters

Crispy Tuna

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Mustard Seeds, Fried Sushi Rice

Salmon Ceviche

$17.50

Salmon, Lemongrass, Endive, Thai Basil, Birdseye Chili, Pork Rind

Tuna Crudo

$18.50

Tuna, Mushroom Duxelles, Mustard Caviar, Cured Egg, Onion, House Soy

Yuzu Yellowtail

$18.00

Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho, Orange Zest, Cripsy Ginger, Cilantro, House Soy

Lunch Crudos

Albacore Crudo

$17.00

Salmon Crudo

$16.00

Cut Rolls

California Roll

$8.50

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Roll

$9.50

Tuna rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Fukushu Roll

$17.00

Spicy Salmon Roll topped with Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, and Rice Pearls

Tataki Maki

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil

Shiro Maki

$17.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll topped with Whitefish, Avocado, Yuzu, Scallion, Shiso, and Sesame Seeds

Hafu Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil

Vegas Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Poke Roll

$18.00

Handrolls

California Handroll

$7.00

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Handroll

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$9.50

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Philly Handroll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Veggie Handroll

Veggie Handroll

$7.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Handroll

$6.50

Tuna rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Handroll

Salmon Handroll

$7.00

Salmon rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Handroll

Yellowtail Handroll

$7.00

Yellowtail rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Handroll

$5.00

Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Handroll

$6.50

Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Specialty Tuna Handroll

$10.00Out of stock

Specialty Toro Handroll

$28.00Out of stock

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$8.50

Two Pieces

Tuna Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Two Pieces

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.50

Two Pieces

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

Two Pieces

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$29.00

Crab Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$14.50

Five Pieces

Tuna Sashimi

$16.50

Five Pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.50

Five Pieces

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

Five Pieces

Mackerel Sashimi

$13.50

Five Pieces

Uni Sashimi

$24.00

Scallop Sashimi

$18.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$13.50

Five Pieces

Octopus Sashimi

$17.50

Five Pieces

King Salmon Sashimi

$19.00

Toro Sashimi

$26.00

Poke & Salads

Tuna Poke

$21.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Salmon Poke

$21.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Yellowtail Poke

$21.00

Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Rainbow Poke

$21.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Vegan Poke

$21.00

Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Farm Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Asian Herb Dressing, Gem Lettuce, Seasonal Produce, Rice Pearls

Sides

Sushi Rice Side

$5.00

Sauce Side

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location

350 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Directions

