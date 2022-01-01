Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Bars & Lounges
Obon - Tucson 350 E Congress St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
350 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
L Station - 500 North 4th Avenue #1
No Reviews
500 North 4th Avenue #1 Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurant
Frog and Firkin - 874 E. University Blvd.
No Reviews
874 E. University Blvd. TUCSON, AZ 85719
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant