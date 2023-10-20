Popular Items

Large Pepperoni Pizza
$12.99
Dionysius Pizza
$13.99+

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese


Specials

Large Pepperoni Pizza
$12.99
Large Cheese Pizza
$12.99

Pizza

Personal Pizza
$9.99

10", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $1.49 each

Large Pizza
$13.99

14", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $2.59 each

Mega Pizza
$16.99

16", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $3.15 each

OBO Pizza Combo
$29.99

2 Large two topping pizzas and a 2 Liter of soda. Pizzas default to Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.

Pita Pizza
$7.99

7" on pita bread. Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Up to three toppings

OBO Calzone
$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, white mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Create Your Own Calzone
$11.99

With tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings $1.49 each.

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza
$13.99+

Chicken breast, bacon, red onions, barbecue sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza
$13.99+

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, ham, bacon

Four Cheese Pizza
$12.99+

Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella Feta

Dionysius Pizza
$13.99+

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pandora Pizza
$12.99+

Pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, OBO spices

Captain OBO Pizza
$16.99+

Crab meat, Old Bay, Sriracha, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veggie Lovers Pizza
$13.99+

White Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese

Alfano White Pizza
$13.99+

Chicken, baby spinach, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, olive oil and mozzarella cheese

Salads & Starters

Wings
$9.99+

Wings served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Old Bay Seasoning, Plain

House Salad
$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese. Choice of dressing

Greek Salad
$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, capers, black olives, feta cheese, and extra virgin olive oil

Create Your Own Salad
$5.99

House salad with choice of dressing. Toppings $1.49 each.

Pita Bread Sticks
$5.99

8-count. Accompanied with side of our home-made Tzatziki Sauce.

Wraps & Gyros

Gyro Wrap
$9.99

Served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, our homemade tzatziki sauce, and Greek spices

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$9.99

Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, and our OBO Ranch served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, and lettuce.

OBO Pizza Wrap
$9.99

Chicken, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and OBO Pizza Sauce served in pita bread and topped with parmesan cheese and OBO Spices.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.99

Chicken, and Provolone served in pita bread and topped with buffalo sauce, OBO Ranch, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Beverage

2 Liter
$3.99
Bottle
$2.49
Can
$1.49
Water
$1.75