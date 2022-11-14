Restaurant header imageView gallery

OBO Pizza Indian Head

No reviews yet

4215 Indian Head Highway

Indian Head, MD 20640

Popular Items

Personal Pizza
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Pizza

Specials

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$9.99

10", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $1.49 each

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$13.99

14", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $2.59 each

Mega Pizza

Mega Pizza

$16.99

16", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $3.15 each

OBO Pizza Combo

$29.99

2 Large two topping pizzas and a 2 Liter of soda. Pizzas default to Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.

Pita Pizza

$7.99

7" on pita bread. Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Up to three toppings

OBO Calzone

OBO Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.99

With tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings $1.49 each.

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Chicken breast, bacon, red onions, barbecue sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, ham, bacon

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella Feta

Cheesesteak Pizza

Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.99+

Cheddar cheese, steak, onions, green peppers, white mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Dionysius Pizza

Dionysius Pizza

$13.99+

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pandora Pizza

Pandora Pizza

$12.99+

Pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, OBO spices

Captain OBO Pizza

Captain OBO Pizza

$16.99+

Crab meat, Old Bay, Sriracha, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

White Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese

Achilles Pizza

Achilles Pizza

$10.99+

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, feta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Alfano White Pizza

Alfano White Pizza

$13.99+

Chicken, baby spinach, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, olive oil and mozzarella cheese

The Greek Pizza

The Greek Pizza

$13.99+
Hercules Pizza

Hercules Pizza

$13.99+

Gyro meat, steak, meatballs, salami, Sriracha, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99+

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mushrooms, fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Nemesis Pizza

Nemesis Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken, roasted red peppers, extra cheese, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Salads & Starters

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$9.99+

Buffalo Hot Wings served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese. Choice of dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, capers, black olives, feta cheese, and extra virgin olive oil

Create Your Own Salad

$5.99

House salad with choice of dressing. Toppings $1.49 each.

Pita Bread Sticks

$5.99

8-count. Accompanied with side of our home-made Tzatziki Sauce.

Subs and Gyros

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Chopped steak served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, fried onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Chicken breast served with lettuce, mayo, fried onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, our homemade tzatziki sauce, and Greek spices

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Imported ham and Capicola, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese

Italian Sub

$9.99+

Genoa Salami, Capicola, and imported ham. served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese.

Turkey Sub

$9.99+

Turkey breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Bottle

Water

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Can

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Coke Zero

$1.49

Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Canada Dry

$1.49

2 Liter

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99
All hours
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At OBO Pizza we strive to provide the highest quality product and customer service.

Website

Location

4215 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640

Directions

OBO Pizza Indian Head

