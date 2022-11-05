Restaurant header imageView gallery

OBO Pizza Waldorf

review star

No reviews yet

162 Smallwood Village Center

Waldorf, MD 20602

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Wings
Gyro Wrap

Specials

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Large Cheese Pizza just 10.99!

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Large Pepperoni Pizza Just 10.99

Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$9.99

10", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $1.49 each

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$13.99

14", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $2.59 each

Mega Pizza

Mega Pizza

$16.99

16", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $3.15 each

Pita Pizza

$7.99

7" on pita bread. Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Up to three toppings

OBO Calzone

OBO Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.99

With tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings $1.49 each.

OBO Pizza Combo

$29.99

2 Large Two Topping Pizzas and a 2 Liter Soda. Pizzas default to Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Chicken breast, bacon, red onions, barbecue sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, ham, bacon

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Feta

Cheesesteak Pizza

Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.99+

Cheddar cheese, steak, onions, green peppers, white mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Dionysius Pizza

Dionysius Pizza

$13.99+

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pandora Pizza

Pandora Pizza

$12.99+

Pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, OBO spices

Captain OBO Pizza

Captain OBO Pizza

$16.99+

Crab meat, Old Bay, Sriracha, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

White Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese

Achilles Pizza

Achilles Pizza

$10.99+

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, feta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Alfano White Pizza

Alfano White Pizza

$13.99+

Chicken, baby spinach, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, olive oil and mozzarella cheese

The Greek Pizza

The Greek Pizza

$13.99+

Black olives, roasted red peppers, gyro meat, baby spinach, feta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Hercules Pizza

Hercules Pizza

$13.99+

Gyro meat, steak, meatballs, salami, Sriracha, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99+

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mushrooms, fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Nemises Pizza

Nemises Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken, roasted red peppers, extra cheese, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Salads & Starters

Wings

Wings

$8.99+

Available in Hot, BBQ, or Plain. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese. Choice of dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, capers, black olives, feta cheese, and extra virgin olive oil

Create Your Own Salad

$5.99

House salad with choice of dressing. Toppings $1.49 each.

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Pita Bread Sticks

$5.99

8-count. Accompanied with side of our home-made Tzatziki Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

6-count. Served with marinara.

Subs and Gyros

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Chopped steak served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, fried onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Chicken breast served with lettuce, mayo, fried onions, pickles, red pepper relish, salt, pepper, and American cheese.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, our homemade tzatziki sauce, and Greek spices

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, served with fries

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.99

Served with fries and a choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

Hamburger Combo

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, served with fries

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Beverage

2 Liter

$3.99

Bottle

$2.49

Can

$1.49

Arizona Tea

$0.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At OBO Pizza we strive to provide the highest quality product and customer service.

Website

Location

162 Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf, MD 20602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
OBO Pizza Waldorf image

Map
