OBO Pizza Waldorf
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At OBO Pizza we strive to provide the highest quality product and customer service.
Location
162 Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf, MD 20602
Gallery
