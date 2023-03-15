A map showing the location of Obread 5736 Pickwick RdView gallery

Obread 5736 Pickwick Rd

5736 Pickwick Rd

Centreville, VA 20121

Popular Items

Chestnut Bread
Strawberry Shortcake
Yogurt Blueberry


Base

Soboro

Soboro

$1.99

Soboro is a sweet bun baked with a peanut streusel on top. It's a popular item at Obread.

Cream Bread

Cream Bread

$1.99

Bread with soft cream.

Chou Cream

Chou Cream

$1.99

Bread with soft custard cream.

Green Bean

Green Bean

$1.99
Mocha Cream

Mocha Cream

$2.99

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Coffee, Raisin, Walnut, Coffee Cream. Nut Alert!

Peanut Butter Cream Soboro

Peanut Butter Cream Soboro

$1.99
Red Bean

Red Bean

$2.69

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Red Bean

Red Bean Donut

Red Bean Donut

$2.99

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Red Bean

Twisted Donut

Twisted Donut

$2.49

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs

Bread

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.99

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Almond. Nut Alert.

Angel Bread

Angel Bread

$5.49

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Baking Powder, Cream, Raspberry Jam. Nut Alert.

Banana Bun

Banana Bun

$3.49

Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Banana, Custard Cream.