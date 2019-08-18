Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

O'Brien's Irish Pub Brandon

54 Reviews

$$

701 W Lumsden Rd

Brandon, FL 33511

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips**
Chicken Tender Basket**
Black & Blue Burger**

Beer

12PK Bud Light Bottles

$11.99

24PK Bud Light Bottles

$21.99

12PK Mic Ultra Bottles

$11.99

24PK Mic Ultra Bottles

$21.99

24PK Miller Lite 16oz Alums

$22.99

24PK Coors Light 16oz Alums

$22.99

12PK Heineken Bottles

$14.99

24PK Heineken Bottles

$29.99

24PK Miller Lite Bottles

$21.99

12PK Corona Bottles

$14.99

24PK Corona Bottles

$29.99

Liquor

Altos Plata 1LT

$21.00

Bushmills Whiskey 1LT

$21.99

Captain 1LT

$21.99Out of stock

Grey Goose 1LT

$39.99

Jack Daniels Honey 1LT

$34.99

Jager 1LT

$31.99

Jameson 1LT

$32.99

Jim Beam 1LT

$24.99

McCormick Irish Cream 1LT

$10.99

Three Olives (REG) 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Berry 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Cherry 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Citrus 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Cucumber Lime 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Grape 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Orange 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Pink Grapefruit 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Raspberry 1LT

$19.99

Three Olives Vanilla 1LT

$19.99

Titos 1LT

$26.99

Woodford Reserve 1LT

$43.99

Zing Zang 1LT

$4.99

Wine

Excelsior Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

$10.99

Start Here

Buffalo Chicken Dip**

Buffalo Chicken Dip**

$8.99Out of stock

Creamy, lightly spiced dip baked with tender chicken breast & served with chips.

Chicken Bombers **

Chicken Bombers **

$9.99

Flour tortillas filled with our salsa chicken & cheddar cheese. Served with our spicy jalapeño jelly & chipotle aioli.

Chicken Nachos **

Chicken Nachos **

$10.99

Fresh tortilla chips piled high with our homemade salsa chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with a drizzle of sour cream & enchilada sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla**

Chicken Quesadilla**

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Jalapeno Fritters **

Jalapeno Fritters **

$6.99

Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses with fresh jalapeños rolled in panko bread crumbs & fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Key West Shrimp **

Key West Shrimp **

$10.99

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our key west sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins **

Loaded Potato Skins **

$9.99

Potato skins loaded with fresh creamy mashed potato, chives, bacon & topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks **

Mozzarella Sticks **

$8.99Out of stock

Six mozzarella sticks coated in Italian breadcrumbs & fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara.

Reuben Rolls **

Reuben Rolls **

$10.99

Three crispy rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese with thousand island for dipping.

Salads

House Salad**

House Salad**

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, radicchio, croutons, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

Caesar Salad**

Caesar Salad**

$7.99

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons & zesty house made caesar dressing.

Greek Salad**

Greek Salad**

$10.99

Fresh crispy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini. Served with pita bread.

Sandwiches & More

Buffalo Chicken Wrap**

Buffalo Chicken Wrap**

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with crisp lettuce, & tomatoes. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Steak Philly**

Steak Philly**

$13.99

Grilled shaved rib-eye with sautéed onions & green peppers topped with melted american cheese.

Cuban**

Cuban**

$11.99

Pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & our cuban sauce piled high on hot pressed bread.

Reuben**

Reuben**

$13.99

Juicy corned beef with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on grilled marble rye.

Key West Shrimp Wrap**

Key West Shrimp Wrap**

$11.99

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our key west sauce with lettuce, & tomato.

Burgers

Celtic Burger**

Celtic Burger**

$10.99

Ground chuck cooked to order with your choice of cheese and all the trimmings.

Black & Blue Burger**

Black & Blue Burger**

$11.99

Blackened ground chuck, topped with gorgonzola, bacon & all the fixings.

Hangover Burger**

Hangover Burger**

$11.99

Juicy burger cooked to order & piled high with cheddar, bacon & a fried egg. Served with all the fixin’s.

Bacon Cheddar Burger**

Bacon Cheddar Burger**

$11.99

Ground chuck cooked to order & topped with cheddar cheese & hardwood smoked bacon.

Hand Tossed Pizza

Cheese Pizza 16**

Cheese Pizza 16**

$13.99

Personal Pizza 10**

$9.99

Entrees

Fish & Chips**

Fish & Chips**

$14.99

Two pieces Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.

Wee Fish & Chips**

$10.99

One piece of Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.

Shepherd's Pie**

Shepherd's Pie**

$13.99

A traditional Irish dish with ground beef, vegetables & simmered in our Guinness gravy. Topped with fresh mashed potatoes & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Tender Basket**

$11.99

Five battered chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard.

Bangers & Mash**

Bangers & Mash**

$11.99

Two Irish sausages & mashed potatoes smothered in Guinness gravy & sautéed onions. Served with broccoli.

Wings

8 Jumbo Bone in Wings**

$12.99Out of stock

12 Jumbo Bone in Wings**

$16.99Out of stock

20 Jumbo Bone in Wings**

$23.99Out of stock

8 Boneless Wings**

$8.99Out of stock

12 Boneless Wings**

$12.99Out of stock

20 Boneless Wings**

$20.99Out of stock
Jumbo Bone in Wing Basket**

Jumbo Bone in Wing Basket**

$14.99Out of stock
Boneless Wing Basket**

Boneless Wing Basket**

$10.99Out of stock

Hand cut boneless wings tossed in one of our sauces & served with tater tots & blue cheese or ranch.

Extra Sauce

Add an extra 2oz of your favorite sauce or dressing to your order

1000 Island**

$0.65

2oz Gravy**

$0.65

4oz Gravy**

$0.99

2oz Balsamic Vinaigrette**

$0.65

2oz BBQ**

$0.65

2oz Blue Cheese**

$0.65

2oz Caeser Dressing**

$0.65

2oz Garlic Parmesan**

$0.65

2oz Greek**

$0.65

2oz Honey BBQ**

$0.65

2oz Honey Mustard**

$0.65

2oz Hot**

$0.65

2oz Hot Honey Garlic**

$0.65

2oz Jerk**

$0.65

2oz Medium**

$0.65

2oz Mild**

$0.65

2oz Ranch**

$0.65

2oz Shamrock**

$0.65

2oz Sour Cream**

$0.65

2oz Sweet Tai Chili**

$0.65

2oz Teriyaki**

$0.65

2oz XXX Hot**

$0.65

Side Items

Side of Fries**

$4.50

Side of Tater Tots**

$4.99

Side of Onion Rings**

$5.99

Side of Apple Sauce**

$0.99

Side of Broccoli**

$1.99

Side of Carrots**

$0.75

Side of Celery**

$0.50

Side of Cole Slaw**

$1.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy**

$2.49

Side of Mashed Potatoes**

$1.99

Event Tickets

Paint and Sip 8/18/19

$25.00Out of stock

Savor and Sip 8/29/19

$50.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is the brainchild of three Irish friends who met in New York and wanted to create a neighborhood Irish bar for the people of Brandon - a meeting place where family and friends could get together and enjoy excellent food & beverages in the Irish spirit, warm hospitality and fun entertainment. O’Brien’s has also become quite a sports bar over the years, with over 40 large screen TV’s to enjoy your favorite sports event with a cold brew and some tasty wings! We also offer both on and off premise catering – so O’Brien’s can be the perfect partner for your next group event, be it a birthday, anniversary, work gathering or whatever brings your group together! Check out our private party room, or let us bring the food and fun to you!

701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511

O'Brien's Irish Pub image
O'Brien's Irish Pub image

