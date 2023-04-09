Restaurant header imageView gallery
Obrigado

review star

No reviews yet

109 W Main Street

Louisa, VA 23093

Popular Items

Patatas Nachos

$13.90

baked crispy potato rounds topped with cheese, scallions, bacon & creamy garlic sauce

6oz Bistro Burger

$13.90

Grilled to order* pink or not pink 2-4oz double stacked 7 hills angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & roast garlic mayo on a bun fries or fresh chips

Crème Brulee

$10.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice LG

$6.00

Orange Juice sm

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

coke, diet coke, sprite, root beer, ginger ale, or lemonade

coffee 1# costa rican

$12.95

coffee 1# decaf

$13.95

N/A Bar Beverages

Club Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.50

Perrier

$3.00

San pelligrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

white claw

$5.00

LUNCH wed-fri 1130am-230pm

Lunch Sandwiches

4oz Bistro Burger

$9.00

Grilled to order* pink or not pink 4 oz single 7 hills angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & roast garlic mayo on a bun fries or fresh chips

6oz Bistro Burger

$13.90

Grilled to order* pink or not pink 2-4oz double stacked 7 hills angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & roast garlic mayo on a bun fries or fresh chips

BLT

$12.90

6 slices of smoked bacon, lettuce tomato & roast garlic mayo, your choice of bread served with fresh chips

Chicken Salad

$13.90

sandwich: homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato, choice of bread, served with fresh chips plate; homemade chicken salad with tomatoes, fruit & grilled bread

Reuben

$15.90

grilled pastrami, corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island on marble rye served with fresh chips

Turkey Panini

$14.90

roast turkey, brie, sliced apple & plum chutney on artisan sourdough. served with fresh chips

CAPRESE PANINI

$12.90

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto & arugula on a baguette served with fresh chips

Falafel sandwich

$11.90

Homemade falafel, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & onion on grilled flat bread served with fresh chips

Po’ Boy Sandwiches

served w/ lettuce. tomato & creole tartar on a bun fresh chips

Fried Catfish Po’ Boy

$14.00

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$17.00

Crab Cake Po’ Boy

$17.00

Sides

Fresh Chips

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

slaw

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Deli Sandwich

$14.50

Sandwich Du Jour

$12.95

Seafood Special

$14.00

Special Sandwich

$12.00

Special Wrap

$14.50

Special Burger

$14.00

small special salad

$9.00

CUBAN

$14.95

DINNER tue -sat 5pm-9pm

Small Plates / Tapas

Brava Brava Shrimp

$15.90

lightly battered shrimp tossed w/ chipotle aioli, toasted sesame seeds

Bread Refill

$2.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Fried Artichokes

$11.90

Fried Calamari

$15.90

Lamb Tapas

$14.00

Patatas Nachos

$13.90

baked crispy potato rounds topped with cheese, scallions, bacon & creamy garlic sauce

Pizza Custom

$14.90

Pizza Meat

$14.90

the classic, homemade dough, tomato, mozzarella, pepperonni & onions

Pizza Vegetable

$14.90

homemade dough, tomato, spinach, olives, mozzarella & feta

Seafood Tapas

$10.00Out of stock

Soup Bowl NV

$7.00

Soup Bowl VEG

$7.00

Soup Cup NV

$5.50

Soup Cup VEG

$5.50

Special Salad

$9.90

Watermelon Feta Salad

$11.00

Caprese

$10.00

Mushroom tapas

$12.00

Big Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

LARGE Caesar

$14.00

Crisp romaine tossed with Romano cheese, homemade croutons, Creamy Caesar dressing

LARGE Greek

$14.00

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, olives, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

LARGE Sunny South

$14.00

Crisp romaine, bacon, egg, tomatoes, scallions & toasted pecans, Honey-Dijon dressing

Big Plates

Crab Cakes Large

$32.00

Lots of crab meat and little else: 2 crab cake with rice pilaf and slaw

Crab Cakes Small

$24.00

Lots of crab meat and little else: 1 crab cake with rice pilaf and slaw

Falafel Platter

$18.00

House made falafel, tzatziki, dolmas, greek salad, tzatziki & flat bread

Fish Of Day Salmon

$29.00

Fish Of Day Trout

$29.00

small Catfish dinner

$17.90

Cornmeal crusted and fried catfish with choice of two sides

Portuguese Pasta (thurs-sat only)

$22.00

chorizo, roast red peppers, onions, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, kale, wine tossed with orecchiette pasta, topped w/ fresh herbs, romano & parmesan

large catfish dinner

$24.90

Sandwiches

6oz Bistro Burger

$13.90

Grilled to order* pink or not pink 2-4oz double stacked 7 hills angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & roast garlic mayo on a bun fries or fresh chips

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$17.00

Crab Po'Boy

$17.90

crab cakes with lettuce, tomato and creole tartar on a bun served with fries

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.90

fried catfish with lettuce, tomato and creole tartar on a bun served with fries

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Fingerling Pot

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Chips

$5.00

mashed potatoes

$5.00

Med Slaw

$5.00

Medley

$5.00

Orzo Pesto Salad

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Southern Slaw

$5.00

steak fries

$5.00

Sub Small Caesar

$3.00

Sub Small House

$3.00

veg of day

$5.00

Loaded Baker

$1.50

Scallions on Baker

$0.25

Cheese on Baker

$0.50

Bacon on Baker

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Extra Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Fish Topping

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Reg Mayo

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Loaded Baker

$1.50

Scallions on Baker

$0.25

Cheese on Baker

$0.50

Bacon on Baker

$1.00

KIDS MENU

grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Catfish

$6.00

kids cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Chz Pita Pizza

$5.50

kids chz pizza

$7.00

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Pasta & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Pasta & Red Sauce

$4.50

kids pepp pizza

$7.50

pbj

$3.50

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Floozie Lemon Merengue

$6.00

Floozie Strawberry

$6.00

Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Homestead Creamery Ice Cream

$7.00

panna cotta

$10.00

Torta Caprese

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

VALENTINES

APPETIZERS

asparagus crab soup

classic caesar salad

winter salad

fried oysters

burrata

ENTREES

pre-fix rack of lamb

$65.00

pre-fixe halibut

$65.00

pre-fixe pasta inverno

$65.00

pre-fixe scallops & shrimp

$65.00

pre-fixe tenderloin

$65.00

DESSERTS

cheesecake

chocolate mousse cake

crème brulee

panna cotta

chocolate peanut butter pie

MOTHERS DAY

Brunch

Southern Benny

$17.95

French Toast

$14.95

Pasta Alfredo

$14.95

Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

Quiche

$14.95

Special Salad

$14.95

Brunch Kids

Kids Scrambled

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Cheese

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Obrigado image
Obrigado image

