Obrycki's Seafood Seasoning

$15.95

Our original (and secret) blend of seasonings. Especially delicious on crabs and shrimp, this magical blend also enhances the flavor of other foods. Sprinkle on fish, chicken, corn on the cob, tomatoes and potatoes. Add it to soup, season a salad, perk up your meatloaf or make a mean Bloody Mary! Use your imagination . . . Sold in 1 lb. containers. Contains no MSG.