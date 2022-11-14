Restaurant header imageView gallery
Obstacle Brewing & Grill

4613 S. Mason St.

Suite D1

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Appetizer

Meat and Cheese Board

$13.00

Pepperoni | Salami | Capicola | Provolone | Cheddar | Pepper-Jack | Apple Slices | Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Hummus

$11.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus | Celery | Carrots | Cucumbers | Peppers | Apple slices

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip | Served with fresh tortilla chips

Sliders

$13.50

Choose any combination from our burger menu with choice of mini burger or chicken tender

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fresh, Crunchy tortilla chips with house made salsa

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Breaded dill pickle chips | served with a side of Ranch

Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Large Soft Bavarian Pretzel Twist | served with cheese dip

5 Chicken Tenders with side

$12.75

5 Golden Crispy Breaded Chicken tenders and fries.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Salad

Italian Salad

$10.50

Pepperoni | Smoked Ham | Capicola | Mozzarella | Pepperoncini | Tomato | Red Onion | Lettuce | Italian Dressing

Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Quinoa | Lettuce blend | Almonds | Red Pepper | Avocado | Apples | Tomato | Mozzarella

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing | Shredded Parmesan cheese | Croutons

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach | Mandarin Oranges | Almonds | Apples | Mushrooms | Bacon | Provolone | served with a Red Wine Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken | Avocado | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Dried Cranberries | Cucumber | Tomato | Red Pepper | Lettuce | served with a Honey Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$10.50

Ham | Turkey | Bacon | Cheddar | Red Pepper | Cucumber | Tomato | Lettuce

Toasted Sub

Italian Toasted Sub

$11.00

Pepperoni | Salami | Capicola | Ham | Provolone | Tomato | Red Onion | Lettuce | Oregano | Oil and Vinegar | served with side of marinara

Club Toasted Sub

$11.50

Turkey | Ham | Bacon | Tomato | Cucumber | Swiss | Lettuce | Mayonaise

Guacamole Veggie Toasted Sub

$10.00

Guacamole | Tomato | Red Onion | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Cucumber | Mushroom | Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Toasted Sub

$11.00

Chicken Breast | Bacon | Provolone | Lettuce | Raspberry chipotle sauce

Hummus Veggie Toasted Sub

$10.00

Hummus | Cucumber | Tomato | Red Onion | Provolone | Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Spinach

Turkey and Pepperoni Toasted Sub

$12.00

Turkey | Pepperoni | Provolone | Avocado | Tomato | Lettuce

Sandwiches

Chicken Tender Melt

$12.50

Breaded Chicken Tenders | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Served on Sourdough Bread

Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Thinly Sliced Black Forest Ham | choice of cheese | served on a toasted Brioche bun

Super Awesome Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Provolone | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Apple Slices | Dried Cranberries | served on Sourdough Bread

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$12.50

Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey | choice of cheese | served on a toasted Brioche bun

Grilled Cheese Club

$11.00

Pepper-Jack Cheese | Black Forest Ham | Roasted Turkey | Pecan Smoked Bacon | Tomato | served on Sourdough Bread

Sweet and Spicy

$9.50

Black Forest Ham | Pepperoni | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Dried Cranberries | Tomato | served on Sourdough Bread

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Breaded Chicken Breast | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion

Burgers

Obstacle Signature Burger

$15.25

Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Bacon | Black Forest Ham | Tomato | Red Onion | Lettuce

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.25

Swiss cheese | Mushrooms

Classic Burger

$12.25

Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | choice of cheese

Jalapeno Jack Burger

$13.50

Pepper-Jack Cheese | Diced Jalapeño | Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Guacamole and Bacon Burger

$13.75

Swiss cheese | Bacon | Guacamole | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion

BBQ Burger

$15.25

Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | Onion Rings | BBQ sauce | lettuce

Children's Menu

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

Children's Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00

Children's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Corn Dogs

$5.00

Children's Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Children's Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Sides

Battered Waffle Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$3.50

Carrots and Celery

$3.50

Salad

$3.50

Julienne French Fries

$4.50

Small Plate Menu

4" Toasted Sub Sandwich

$5.00

Choose from one of our signature toasted subs.

Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Thinly Sliced Black Forest Ham | served on a toasted Brioche bun

Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey | served on a toasted Brioche bun

4oz burger

$6.00

Choose from one of our Obstacle burgers

3 Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 Golden Crispy Breaded Chicken Tenders

Extra

Ranch

$0.10

Salsa

$0.50

Italian dressing

Marinara

$0.10

Sm Queso

$0.50

Sm Guacamole

$0.50

Lg Queso

$2.00

Lg Guacamole

$1.50

ketchup

$0.10

Mayo

$0.10

Obstacle Beers fill price

64 oz Temptation

$18.00

Give in to the temptation of this easy drinking wheat beer, with notes of banana and clove, balanced with just the right amount of blackberry fruit.

32 oz Temptation

$9.00

Give in to the temptation of this easy drinking wheat beer, with notes of banana and clove, balanced with just the right amount of blackberry fruit.

64oz Glass Ceiling Dirty Blonde

$18.00

Break through to new flavors with this smooth, light beer with a little malty sweetness.

32oz Glass Ceiling Dirty Blonde

$9.00

Break through to new flavors with this smooth, light beer with a little malty sweetness.

64oz Vice Tea Ale

$18.00

Who doesn't like a nice refreshing glass of iced tea? Just don't forget it's a beer. I bet you can't have just one.

32oz Vice Tea Ale

$9.00

Who doesn't like a nice refreshing glass of iced tea? Just don't forget it's a beer. I bet you can't have just one.

64oz Red Tape Irish Red

$18.00

A beautiful deep red, malt forward ale, with a delicious complex of malty sweetness.

32oz Red Tape Irish Red

$9.00

A beautiful deep red, malt forward ale, with a delicious complex of malty sweetness.

6-pack Red Tape

$15.00

64oz Impasse IPA

$18.00

A delicious hop forward beer with just enough malty sweetness to make for smooth finish.

32oz Impasse IPA

$9.00

A delicious hop forward beer with just enough malty sweetness to make for smooth finish.

1/6 bbl Impasse IPA

$100.00

64oz 2020 Hazy IPA

$18.00

Can we all agree 2020 has been a challenge? Overcome with the bright citrus flavors of our juicy hazy IPA.

32oz 2020 Hazy IPA

$9.00

Can we all agree 2020 has been a challenge? Overcome with the bright citrus flavors of our juicy hazy IPA.

6-pack Hazy

$15.00

5 oz Kolsch

$2.50

16 oz Kolsch

$6.00

12 oz Kolsch

$4.50

64 oz Kolsch

$18.00

32 oz Kolsch

$9.00

64oz Barrier Black IPA

$18.00

Don't let the name stop you. Just close your eyes and enjoy this dark IPA with a hint of roast, balanced with sweet malt and floral hops.

32oz Barrier Black IPA

$9.00

Don't let the name stop you. Just close your eyes and enjoy this dark IPA with a hint of roast, balanced with sweet malt and floral hops.

64 oz Coconut Chocolate Milk Stout

$18.00

This sweet milk stout has a hint of coconut to provide balance the dark roasted malts, a nice chocolatey smooth sweet finish and just enough alcohol to keep you warm this winter.

32 oz Coconut Chocolate Milk Stout

$9.00

This sweet milk stout has a hint of coconut to provide balance the dark roasted malts, a nice chocolatey smooth sweet finish and just enough alcohol to keep you warm this winter.

6-pack Trademark Stout

$15.00

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea - UnSweetened

$2.50

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Shirts

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Short Sleeve

$15.00

Hop logo short sleeve

$20.00

Hats

Blue trucker

$25.00

Grey trucker

$25.00

Sweatshirts

Black

$35.00

Blue

$35.00

Obstacle Brewing

Black Sticker

$1.00

White Sticker

$1.00

Hop Sticker

$2.00

Growlers

32oz Hop Logo

$7.50

Walrus Ice Cream Pairing

Ticket

$25.00

Mary's Mountain Cookies Pairing

Ticket

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4613 S. Mason St., Suite D1, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Directions

Gallery
Obstacle Brewing & Grill image
Obstacle Brewing & Grill image

