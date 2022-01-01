Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

TRiO Restaurant & Market - Kitty Hawk

review star

No reviews yet

$$

3708 N Croatan Hwy

Unit 1

Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brie & Prosciutto Panini
Carolina Shrimp & Grits
Caramelized Onion Dip w/ Chips

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine tossed with a housemade lemon-mascarpone Caesar dressing topped with freshly grated Grana Padano and crunchy garlic croutons

Candied Grape and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00
Greek Quinoa Bowl

Greek Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onion, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, olives, and quinoa on a bed of arugula finished with feta crema and RWV (Veg, GF)

House Salad

$11.00

Spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta, and toasted pepitas in a red wine vinaigrette

Cup Black Bean Veg

$7.00

Bowl Black Bean Veg

$9.00

Bowl of Seafood Chowder

$12.00

cup of seafood chowder

$9.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese Board

$16.00

Cheesemonger’s choice of rotating artisan cheeses and accompaniments

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Cheesemonger’s choice of rotating cured meats and accompaniments

Combo Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Cheesemonger’s choice of rotating artisan cheeses and cured meats and accompaniments

+ Blue Cheese

$5.00

+ Pate

$8.00

Add blue cheese to any cheese or charcuterie board

Baguette

$3.00

Extra Crackers

$3.50

Extra Gluten Free Crackers

$3.50

Small Plates

Bowl Mac-n-Cheese

$13.00

Our six cheese artisan blend mixed with cavatappi, topped with potato chip crumble and baked

Caramelized Onion Dip w/ Chips

$9.00

A signature TRiO classic! Our take on traditional onion dip is made with onions roasted in-house to sweet perfection and finished with a kick of heat. Served with chips

Cup Mac-n-Cheese

$9.00

Our six cheese artisan blend mixed with cavatappi, topped with potato chip crumble and baked

Demi Baguette w/ Oil

$5.00

Warm from the oven and served with Parmigiano Reggiano pepper oil

House Seasoned Olives

$5.00

Carefully selected blend of imported olives marinated with olive oil, citrus and herbs

Housemade Hummus

$9.00

Served with warm pita and fresh veggies

Pate Plate

$11.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Topped with Barber’s cheddar and served with chimichurri

Smoked Salmon Toast

$11.00

On harvest grain bread with herbed goat cheese, cucumber and shaved radish

Smoky Garlic Shrimp

Smoky Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

Roasted shrimp in a garlic paprika butter with roasted cherry tomatoes. Served with a warm baguette

Trio Toasted Nut Mix

$5.00

Gourmet nut mix roasted and then tossed with our house seasoning

COUPON onion dip

Handhelds

Aged Gouda & Roast Beef Panini

$14.00

Made with our balsamic roasted tomato and arugula

Brie & Prosciutto Panini

Brie & Prosciutto Panini

$13.00

Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$20.00

With crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, and housmade remoulade

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.

House Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil

Turkey Bacon Mozz Panini

$14.00

With local hot pepper jelly and basil from our garden

Large Plates

Carolina Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Local, Wanchese shrimp in our Cava cream sauce with mushrooms over roasted corn and smoked cheddar NC grits

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)

$24.00

Served with housemade remoulade, jicama slaw and smashed gold potatoes. Choose one or two (GF)

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (2)

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (2)

$34.00

Served with housemade remoulade, jicama slaw and smashed gold potatoes. Choose one or two (GF)

Oyster Stew

$24.00
Prosciutto Chicken

Prosciutto Chicken

$24.00

Chicken breast sautéed with herbs and garlic, topped with thinly sliced Prosciutto and finished with a marsala sauce; served with smashed gold potatoes and sautéed kale

Steak & Cake

$42.00

6oz filet and our signature crab cake, served with smashed gold potatoes, green beans, and sundried tomato pesto cream sauce

TRiO Strip 10oz

$26.00

Topped with chimichurri. Served with smashed gold potatoes (GF)

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Pasta & Parmesan

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

TRiO Restaurant & Market is all about simple pleasures, authentic flavors and innovative cuisine. Come shop our selection of 3,000 wines, 500 beers, and a wide variety of gourmet and NC products while you wait. Whether you are looking for a quick bite on your lunch break, or picking something up for a romantic beach picnic, we have something for everyone. Come visit us on MP. 4.5 in Kitty Hawk for all your wine, beer, and cheese needs. Cheers

Website

Location

3708 N Croatan Hwy, Unit 1, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Directions

Gallery
TRiO Restaurant & Market image
TRiO Restaurant & Market image
TRiO Restaurant & Market image
TRiO Restaurant & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
orange star4.4 • 608
4020 North Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Art's Place
orange star4.7 • 1
4624 Virginia Dare Trl N Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Argyles Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 529
4716 N Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Thai Room Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
710 S Virginia Dare Trail Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
View restaurantnext
Eventide
orange star5.0 • 75
1190 Duck Road Duck, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
NC Coast Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1184 Duck Road Southern Shores, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kitty Hawk

The Blue Point
orange star4.5 • 3,293
1240 Duck Rd Duck, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
John's Drive In - 3716 North Virginia Dare Trail
orange star4.6 • 922
3716 North Virginia Dare Trail Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
The Village Table and Tavern
orange star4.3 • 869
1314 Duck Rd Duck, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
orange star4.4 • 608
4020 North Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Argyles Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 529
4716 N Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Sooey's BBQ & Rib Shack
orange star4.4 • 423
300 W Eckner St Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kitty Hawk
Kill Devil Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Nags Head
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Manteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston