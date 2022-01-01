Bars & Lounges
American
TRiO Restaurant & Market - Kitty Hawk
No reviews yet
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
TRiO Restaurant & Market is all about simple pleasures, authentic flavors and innovative cuisine. Come shop our selection of 3,000 wines, 500 beers, and a wide variety of gourmet and NC products while you wait. Whether you are looking for a quick bite on your lunch break, or picking something up for a romantic beach picnic, we have something for everyone. Come visit us on MP. 4.5 in Kitty Hawk for all your wine, beer, and cheese needs. Cheers
Location
3708 N Croatan Hwy, Unit 1, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
