Izakaya By Yanaga

Small

Umami Cucumber

$7.00

Sesame soy marinated cucumbers

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Light Fried Chicken

Duck Onigiri

Duck Onigiri

$12.00

Confit duck, soy tare, mochi, sushi rice

Curry Short Rib Bao

Curry Short Rib Bao

$15.00

Short rib, curry sauce, pickles, house made bao sauce

Tofu & Mushroom Bao

$11.00

Tofu & roasted exotic mushrooms, mixed greens, house made bao sauce

Soft Shell Bao

$16.00

Tempura soft shell crab, house made bao sauce, pickles

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

Berkshire pork, kimchi, red pepper mustard

Mushroom Gyoza

Mushroom Gyoza

$10.00

Wild mushroom, eggplant, sun dried tomato, truffle vinaigrette

Hibachi Rice

$11.00

Tempura Cauliflower

$9.00

Ramen/Noodles

Vegetable Tan Tan

$17.00

Soupless noodle, spicy tofu, spicy miso paste & mushroom sauce, peanuts

Tantan Mazemen

Tantan Mazemen

$18.00

Soupless noodle, spicy meat sauce, soft boiled egg, peanuts

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$19.00

Kawasaki style chicken soup, chicken breast, anchovy oil

Veggie Ramen

$17.00

Spicy vegetable miso soup, mung bean, maitake mushroom

SIDES

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.50

Side Bok Choy

$8.00

Garlic, shiodare, anchovy oil

Side Shishitos

$10.00

Blistered shishito peppers, lemon wedge

Edamame

$9.00

Sea salt

HOUSE Pickles

$6.00

Rotating chef’s selection of house made pickles

Maki

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

Topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

Topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Yellowtail

$12.00

Topped with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Topped with spicy mayo

Cucumber & Avocado

$6.00

California

$13.00

Snow crab, mayo & cucumber

Seabass

Seabass

$12.00

Spicy Mayo & scallion

Spider

$14.00

Tempura soft shell crab, asparagus, spicy aioli & spring mix

Eel and Cucumber

$11.00

Broiled eel, cucumber

Speciality Maki

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, snow crab

Toro Scallion

$19.00

Bluefin tuna belly & scallion

King K Maki

$20.00

Bay scallop, soft shell crab, shrimp tempura

Fishtown 3

$26.00

Toro, salmon, yellowtail small hand roll

Mushroom Maki

$13.00

Grilled exotic mushrooms, yakitori sauce

IBY Maki

$18.00

Citrus Bomb Maki

$17.00

Yo Soy Tuna Maki

$18.00

Chirashi

Bluefin Tuna Chirashi

$19.00

Cucumber, chirashi sauce, nori, seaweed

Salmon Chirashi

Salmon Chirashi

$17.00

Cucumber, chirashi sauce, nori, seaweed

Shrimp Tempura & Snow Crab Chirashi

$19.00

Cucumber, chirashi sauce, nori, seaweed

Vegetable Chirashi

$17.00

Vegetarian chirashi sauce, tofu & mushroom, roasted cauliflower, guacamole

Sashimi

Hamachi Ponzu

$18.00

Pickled pear, ponzu vinaigrette, chive oil

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Guacamole, tobanjang vinaigrette, radish

Traditional Sashimi

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi 2pc

$9.00

Hamachi Sashimi 2pc

$9.00

Hamachi Toro Sashimi 2pc

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi 2pc

$8.00

Salmon Toro Sashimi 2pc

$9.00

King Salmon Sashimi 2pc

$9.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi 2pc

$12.00

Scallop Sashimi 2pc

$10.00

Octopus Sashimi 2 pc

$7.00

Uni Sashimi 2pc

$13.00

Ikura Sashimi 2 pc

$10.00

Osetra Caviar 1/4 oz

$19.00Out of stock

Osetra Caviar 1/2 oz

$36.00Out of stock

Ostera Caviar 1 oz

$66.00Out of stock

Sashimi Combos

Sashimi App (9pc)

$19.00

9 pieces of chef’s choice

Sashimi Combo (15pc)

$41.00

15 pieces of chef’s choice

Sashimi Deluxe (21pc)

$56.00

21 pieces of chef’s choice

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Izakaya By Yanaga image

