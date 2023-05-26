Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocado Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet

14568 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Starters

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

GF*

O'Crab Cakes

O'Crab Cakes

$14.00

jackfruit, artichoke, faro, onion-poppy seed slaw

Chimichurri Garlic Fries

$8.00
Falafel Bites

Falafel Bites

$15.00

roasted beet hummus, roasted pine nuts tahini, grilled flatbread

Cashew Mac N Cheese

Cashew Mac N Cheese

$16.00

panko crusted, house bacon

Spicy Nachos

Spicy Nachos

$18.00

cashew queso, jackfruit, black bean, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime crema GF*

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

brown sugar, house bacon, balsamic glaze

Crusted Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

Crusted Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$16.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$12.00

German Pretzel

$10.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$13.00

Olive Tapenade Hummus

$12.00Out of stock

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

za'atar, lemon, roasted pepitas

Butternut Squash & Ricotta

$13.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Salads & Bowls

Southwest Bowl

$17.00

Quinoa, Kale, bbq jackfruit, pico de gallo, black beans, red pepper, corn, avocado, cilantro lime crema GF*

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00

kale & romaine, avocado, roasted pepita, parmesan GF*

Quinoa Tabouli

$15.00
Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

house bacon, cherry tomato, avocado, za'atar, blue cheese dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Buddha Bowl

$17.00

Tacos & Sandwiches

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.00

jackfruit, salsa verde, pico de gallo GF*

Crispy Potato Tacos

Crispy Potato Tacos

$15.00

roasted poblano, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema GF*

BBQ Sliders

BBQ Sliders

$15.00

BBQ jackfruit, onion poppy-seed slaw

BLTA

BLTA

$17.00

house bacon, lettuce, tomato, o'cado aioli, avocado

O'cado Burger

O'cado Burger

$19.00

smoked gouda, house bacon, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, O'cado aioli

Avocado Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$17.00

onion-poppyseed slaw, cilantro lime crema GF*

Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders

$14.00

sliced cucumber, arugula, roasted red pepper, tahini

Beyond BRAT

Beyond BRAT

$15.00

grilled onion & red pepper, dijon, pretzel bun

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$17.00

kale, romaine, jackfruit, house bacon, avocado, spinach tortilla

Smokin Boss Burger

$19.00

Impossible TACOS

$16.00

Crusted Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque

$16.00

Buffalo Feta Wrap

$17.00

FAMILY SIZE

FAMILY Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

$25.00

Gluten Free

FAMILY Cashew Mac n Cheese

$30.00

FAMILY Brussel Sprouts

$20.00

FAMILY Street Tacos

$25.00

FAMILY Potato Tacos

$25.00

FAMILY Avocado Tacos

$30.00

FAMILY BBQ Sliders

$25.00Out of stock

Desserts

Lemon Tart

$12.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

topped with caramel, toasted coconut & almonds

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00

Onion Poppy Seed Slaw

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Black Beans

$0.50

Sliced Jalapenos

$2.00

Tomato Slice

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Red Pepper

$2.00

Cucumbers Slices

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Jalapeno Slices

$2.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Falafel (5)

$6.00

Skinny Fries

$5.00

Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus & Pita Bread

$8.00

Butternut Squash

$6.00

Impossible Patty

$8.00

a la carte POTATO TACOS (2)

$6.00

a la carte STREET TACO (1)

$5.00

a la carte AVOCADO TACO (1)

$6.00

a la carte IMPOSSIBLE TACOS (2)

$12.00

Extras

Pita Bread

$1.80

Bacon

$3.00

BBQ Jackfruit

$3.00

Verde Jackfruit

$3.00

Gouda Cheese

$2.00

Nacho Queso

$3.00

Mac n Cheese Sauce

$3.00

shredded Parmesan Cheese

$1.50

Feta Cheese

$2.00

Olives

$0.50

pepperoncini's

$1.00

grated parmesan cheese (pasta)

$1.50

(2) impossiballs

$4.00

Sauces & Dressings

Cilantro Crema

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Lemon Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

O'cado Aioli

$0.50

Chimichurri Sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caeser Dressing

$0.50

House Dressing

Onion Poppy Seed Dressing

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Maple Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

mustard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Directions

