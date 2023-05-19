  • Home
Ocampo's Restaurant 34048 County Line Rd

34048 County Line Rd

Yucaipa, CA 92399

Mexican Breakfast until 4:00 PM

Mexican Breakfast

C - Mexican Classic

$12.00

Two Eggs, beans, rice, and tortillas

D - Chile con Huevo

$15.00

Choice of Chile Verde or Colorado served over two eggs, beans, rice and tortillas

E - Nopalitos con Huevo

$13.00

Nopales (prickly pear cactus) scrambled with tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

F - Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Soft-fried corn tortilla topped with two eggs, covered in our house made ranchera sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

G - Chorizo con Huevos

$15.00

Three eggs scrambled with our house-made chorizo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

H - TexMex

$13.00

Three eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

I - Machaca con Huevo

$14.00

Three eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomato, cilantro, and onions, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

J - Chilaquiles con Huevo

$14.00

House-made crisp tortilla chips smothered in our very own red enchilada sauce and covered with cheese and onion, topped with two eggs, served with rice and beans

K - Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.00

Two enchiladas in ranchera sauce with two eggs, served with rice and beans

Lunch and Dinner Menus

Build Your Own Combo

One Item Combo

$12.00

Two Item Combo

$15.00

Three Item Combo

$18.00

Especialidades

#1 - Deluxe Burrito

$17.00

Burrito with choice of meat, beans, and cheese; served encilada style with sour cream on the side

#2 - All Meat Burrito

$17.00

Just meat and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, served enchilada style with sour cream on the side

#3 - Chimichanga

$17.00

Deep fried perfection! Choose from Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, or Shredded Chicken; served with sour cream

#4 - Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Two grilled chicken soft tacos served on double tortillas, topped with onion and cilantro; served with pico de gallo and guacamole on the side

#5 - Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

Two carne asada soft tacos served on double tortillas, topped with onion and cilantro; served with grilled green onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side

#6 - Steak a la Mexicana

$17.00

Chopped carne asada sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and tomato in our delicious salsa ranchera; served with tortillas

#7 - Spicy Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken sauteed in our special spicy chipotle sauce, served with beans, rice, and tortillas

#8 - Chile Verde or Colorado Dinner

$17.00

Cubed pork cooked in chile verde or colorado sauce, served with beans, rice, and tortillas

#9 - Mole

$19.00

Grilled chicken smothered in our special mole sauce, served with beans, rice, and tortillas

#10 - Carne Asada Special

$17.00

Simple perfection! Carne asada steak served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled green onions, tortillas, beans and rice

#11 - Steak Ranchero

$19.00

Carne asada topped with two eggs, smothered in ranchera sauce, served with sour cream and tortillas

#12 - Two Chile Rellenos

$16.00

#13 - Shrimp Relleno

$20.00

#14 - Fajitas

$21.00

Choose steak, chicken, or shrimp

#15 - Fajita Combo

$23.00

Choose two meats from steak, chicken, or shrimp

#16 - Cielo, Mar, y Tierra

$25.00

a perfect blend of chicken, steak, and shrimp

#17 - Wet Burrito and Taco

$20.00

Choose your favorite burrito to enjoy enchilada style along with your choice of chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or potato taco

#18 - Alambre

$22.00

Chorizo, carne asada, ham, and bacon cooked together with bell peppers

Kids Lunch

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Kids Taco

$10.00

Choice of Chicken, Shredded or Ground Beef

Kids Taquitos

$10.00

Choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef

Kids Enchilada

$10.00

Cheese Enchilada, no onions

Kids Tostada

$10.00

Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Cheese in a flour tortilla

Kids Burger

$10.00

Plain

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

PLain with cheese

Sea Food

Coctel

$17.00

Tostadas de Camaron

$18.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Camarones Rancheros

$20.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Spicy Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla

Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito (BRC)

$10.00

Beans, rice. and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Carne Asada, beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.00

Chile Verde (pork), beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla

Chile Colorado Burrito

$13.00

Chile Colorado (Pork), beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.00

A delicious chile relleno (cheese filled, and egg battered Anaheim Pepper), beans, rice and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" tortilla

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Chopped chicken thigh grilled on our flat top, with beans and cheese; wrapped in a warm 14" tortilla

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.00

Tasty ground beef, beans and cheese wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla

Shredded Beef Burrito

$12.00

Shredded beef, beans and cheese in a 14" flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Juicy shredded chicken thigh, beans and cheese in a warm 14" flour tortilla

Super Burrito

$15.00

A combination or two Ocampo's favorites! A warm 14" flour tortilla filled with our best selling Chile Verde AND a DELICIOUS Chile Relleno, beans and cheese!

Quesadillas

Cheese Ques

$12.00

Served with guacamole and sour cream

Veggie Ques

$16.00

Cheese, mushroom, squash, onion, and tomato

Super Ques

$17.00

Choice of chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken, or carne asada

Deluxe Ques

$18.00

Choice of chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken, carne asada, chile verde, or chile colorado wet with red or green sauce

Shrimp Ques

$18.00

Cheese, diced jumbo shrimp smothered in ranchera sauce

Appetizers

Sampler

$22.00

Mini Quesadilla, Two Taquitos, one Flauta (2 pieces) served with sour cream and guacamole. Chicken or Shredded Beef

Taquitos

$10.00

Choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef

Flautas

$14.00

Choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef

Guacamole

$7.00

Avocado, tomato, cilantro

Nachos

Bean Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Shredded Beef Nachos

$17.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$17.00

Carne Asada Nachos

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Chile Verde Nachos

$17.00

Chile Colorado Nachos

$17.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Carrot Shavings, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese

Carne Asada Salad

$17.00

Lettuce, Carrot Shavings, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Lettuce, Carrot Shavings, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese

Bean Taco Salad

$12.00

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Shredded Beef Taco Salad

$15.00

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$15.00

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$17.00

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Chile Verde Taco Salad

$17.00

Soup

Veggie Soup

$14.00

Albondigas

$16.00

Caldo de Camaron

$18.00

Cup Albondigas

$6.00

Cup Veggie Soup

$6.00

A la Carta

Two Hard Shell Tacos

$10.00

choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Potato taco has sour cream

Two Enchiladas

$10.00

choice of cheese enchilada with a sprinkle of onion, chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef

TJ Street Tacos

$10.00

Choice of Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken topped with onion and cilantro served with pico de gallo on the side

Chile Relleno

$9.00

One Chile Relleno with sauce

Nopalitos

$7.00

Nopalitos with onion, tomato, cilantro, topped with cheese served hot, cold on request

One egg

$3.00

One egg any style

Tostadas

Choice of Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken topped with onion and cilantro served with pico de gallo on the side

One Taco, One Enchilada

$10.00

Sides

Side Cup of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Albondigas or vegetable soup

Side Salad

$6.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce with carrot and purple cabbage shavings

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00

half order of beans and rice

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Side Sour cream

$3.00

Side Avocado Slices

$5.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$4.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Jalapeños

$3.00

Three pieces

Side Nopalitos

$6.00

Cactus salad with onion, cilantro, and tomato served cold or hot (adds shredded cheees)

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

1/2 Sour Cream

$1.00

Side White Cheese

$3.00

Side Yellow Cheese

$3.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

Fried, grilled and seasoned jalapeño peppers, order of 3

Dressing

$1.00

Chips & Salsa To Go

Small Chips

$4.00

Medium Chips

$7.00

Large Chips

$12.00

Small Salsa

$3.00

Medium Salsa

$5.00

Large Salsa

$12.00

Small Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Medium Chips & Salsa

$12.00

Large Chips & Salsa

$24.00

Beans & Rice To Go

Beans

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

32 oz Beans

$12.00

32 oz Rice

$12.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$25.00

1/2 Tray Rice

$25.00

Full Tray Beans

$50.00

Full Tray Rice

$50.00

Tortas, Huaraches, Burgers

Tortas

Vegetarian Torta

$12.00

Carne Asada Torta

$13.00

Chicken Torta

$13.00

Shredded Beef Torta

$13.00

Chile Colorado Torta

$13.00

Chile Verde Torta

$13.00

Huaraches

Huarache

$12.00

Nopalitos Huarache

$15.00

Chicken Huarache

$15.00

Shredded Beef Huarache

$15.00

Carne Asada Huarache

$17.00

Chile Colorado Huarache

$17.00

Chile Verde Huarache

$17.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly Serving Authentic Mexican Food in Yucaipa since 2001!

Website

Location

34048 County Line Rd, Yucaipa, CA 92399

Directions

