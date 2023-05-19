Ocampo's Restaurant 34048 County Line Rd
No reviews yet
34048 County Line Rd
Yucaipa, CA 92399
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Mexican Breakfast until 4:00 PM
Mexican Breakfast
C - Mexican Classic
Two Eggs, beans, rice, and tortillas
D - Chile con Huevo
Choice of Chile Verde or Colorado served over two eggs, beans, rice and tortillas
E - Nopalitos con Huevo
Nopales (prickly pear cactus) scrambled with tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
F - Huevos Rancheros
Soft-fried corn tortilla topped with two eggs, covered in our house made ranchera sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
G - Chorizo con Huevos
Three eggs scrambled with our house-made chorizo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
H - TexMex
Three eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
I - Machaca con Huevo
Three eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomato, cilantro, and onions, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
J - Chilaquiles con Huevo
House-made crisp tortilla chips smothered in our very own red enchilada sauce and covered with cheese and onion, topped with two eggs, served with rice and beans
K - Enchiladas Rancheras
Two enchiladas in ranchera sauce with two eggs, served with rice and beans
Lunch and Dinner Menus
Build Your Own Combo
Especialidades
#1 - Deluxe Burrito
Burrito with choice of meat, beans, and cheese; served encilada style with sour cream on the side
#2 - All Meat Burrito
Just meat and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, served enchilada style with sour cream on the side
#3 - Chimichanga
Deep fried perfection! Choose from Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, or Shredded Chicken; served with sour cream
#4 - Grilled Chicken Tacos
Two grilled chicken soft tacos served on double tortillas, topped with onion and cilantro; served with pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
#5 - Carne Asada Tacos
Two carne asada soft tacos served on double tortillas, topped with onion and cilantro; served with grilled green onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side
#6 - Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped carne asada sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and tomato in our delicious salsa ranchera; served with tortillas
#7 - Spicy Chicken
Grilled chicken sauteed in our special spicy chipotle sauce, served with beans, rice, and tortillas
#8 - Chile Verde or Colorado Dinner
Cubed pork cooked in chile verde or colorado sauce, served with beans, rice, and tortillas
#9 - Mole
Grilled chicken smothered in our special mole sauce, served with beans, rice, and tortillas
#10 - Carne Asada Special
Simple perfection! Carne asada steak served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled green onions, tortillas, beans and rice
#11 - Steak Ranchero
Carne asada topped with two eggs, smothered in ranchera sauce, served with sour cream and tortillas
#12 - Two Chile Rellenos
#13 - Shrimp Relleno
#14 - Fajitas
Choose steak, chicken, or shrimp
#15 - Fajita Combo
Choose two meats from steak, chicken, or shrimp
#16 - Cielo, Mar, y Tierra
a perfect blend of chicken, steak, and shrimp
#17 - Wet Burrito and Taco
Choose your favorite burrito to enjoy enchilada style along with your choice of chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or potato taco
#18 - Alambre
Chorizo, carne asada, ham, and bacon cooked together with bell peppers
Kids Lunch
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Kids Taco
Choice of Chicken, Shredded or Ground Beef
Kids Taquitos
Choice of Chicken or Shredded Beef
Kids Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada, no onions
Kids Tostada
Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Melted Cheese in a flour tortilla
Kids Burger
Plain
Kids Cheese Burger
PLain with cheese
Sea Food
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito (BRC)
Beans, rice. and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada, beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla
Chile Verde Burrito
Chile Verde (pork), beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla
Chile Colorado Burrito
Chile Colorado (Pork), beans and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" flour tortilla
Chile Relleno Burrito
A delicious chile relleno (cheese filled, and egg battered Anaheim Pepper), beans, rice and cheese wrapped in a warm 14" tortilla
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Chopped chicken thigh grilled on our flat top, with beans and cheese; wrapped in a warm 14" tortilla
Ground Beef Burrito
Tasty ground beef, beans and cheese wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla
Shredded Beef Burrito
Shredded beef, beans and cheese in a 14" flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Juicy shredded chicken thigh, beans and cheese in a warm 14" flour tortilla
Super Burrito
A combination or two Ocampo's favorites! A warm 14" flour tortilla filled with our best selling Chile Verde AND a DELICIOUS Chile Relleno, beans and cheese!
Quesadillas
Cheese Ques
Served with guacamole and sour cream
Veggie Ques
Cheese, mushroom, squash, onion, and tomato
Super Ques
Choice of chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken, or carne asada
Deluxe Ques
Choice of chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken, carne asada, chile verde, or chile colorado wet with red or green sauce
Shrimp Ques
Cheese, diced jumbo shrimp smothered in ranchera sauce
Appetizers
Nachos
Salads
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, Carrot Shavings, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese
Carne Asada Salad
Lettuce, Carrot Shavings, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Carrot Shavings, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese
Bean Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Chicken Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Shredded Beef Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Carne Asada Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Chile Verde Taco Salad
A la Carta
Two Hard Shell Tacos
choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Potato taco has sour cream
Two Enchiladas
choice of cheese enchilada with a sprinkle of onion, chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef
TJ Street Tacos
Choice of Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken topped with onion and cilantro served with pico de gallo on the side
Chile Relleno
One Chile Relleno with sauce
Nopalitos
Nopalitos with onion, tomato, cilantro, topped with cheese served hot, cold on request
One egg
One egg any style
Tostadas
Choice of Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken topped with onion and cilantro served with pico de gallo on the side
One Taco, One Enchilada
Sides
Side Cup of Soup
Cup of Albondigas or vegetable soup
Side Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with carrot and purple cabbage shavings
Side Rice & Beans
half order of beans and rice
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Sour cream
Side Avocado Slices
Side Pico de Gallo
Side French Fries
Side Jalapeños
Three pieces
Side Nopalitos
Cactus salad with onion, cilantro, and tomato served cold or hot (adds shredded cheees)
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Salsa
1/2 Sour Cream
Side White Cheese
Side Yellow Cheese
Chiles Toreados
Fried, grilled and seasoned jalapeño peppers, order of 3
Dressing
Chips & Salsa To Go
Beans & Rice To Go
Tortas, Huaraches, Burgers
Tortas
Huaraches
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Proudly Serving Authentic Mexican Food in Yucaipa since 2001!
34048 County Line Rd, Yucaipa, CA 92399