Ocaso

16635 E Pacific Coast Hwy

Sunset Beach, CA 92649

FOOD

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pretzel Bread

$8.00

House Chips

$7.00

Whacked Wings

$12.00

Truffle Popcorn

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Sunset Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Surf n Turf

$18.00

Sunset Burger

$14.00

Pastrami

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fish n Chips

$15.00

Puppy Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Chef Specialty

$8.00

N/A BEV

N/A

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Tonic

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16635 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Sunset Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

