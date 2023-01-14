OCC Road House imageView gallery
OCC Road House 10575 49th Street N

review star

No reviews yet

10575 49th Street N

Pinellas Park, FL 33762

Popular Items

BLTP CHICKEN SANDWICH
CARNITAS NACHOS
SPORTSTER

FIRE IT UP

10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$20.50

5 WINGS

$11.50

BEER CHEESE SOUP

$7.75

CARNITAS NACHOS

$13.50

Smoked pulled pork, queso sauce, lettuce, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno.

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$11.00

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

FRIED GATOR TAIL

$14.50

With housemade Gatorbait hot sauce.

FROG LEGS

FROG LEGS

$14.50

Cornmeal fried frog legs, served with housemade Gatorbait hot sauce and chipotle horserdish aioli

GUAC & TORTILLAS

$7.75

GUACAMOLE

$4.00
KO SHRIMP

KO SHRIMP

$13.50

Panko dusted and fried, tossed in a Korean Gochujang mayo, toasted sesame seeds, hoisin drizzle.

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$7.75

Grilled corn slathered in sour cream and cotjia cheese sauce, dusted with ground toasted ancho chilis and fresh lime.

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$12.75

PRETZEL BITES

$6.25

QUESO

$4.00

QUESO & TORTILLA

$7.75

QUESO / GUAC & TORTILLA

$10.25

SALSA

$2.50

STEAK BITES

$11.00

STUFFED TATER KEGS

$9.00
TATOR TOT POUTINE

TATOR TOT POUTINE

$10.50

Smokehouse beef gravy and cheese fondue.

SALADS

1/2 WEDGE SALAD

1/2 WEDGE SALAD

$8.25

Iceberg lettuce, peppered bacon, egg, tomato, green onion, Buttermilk Bleu cheese dressing.

FULL WEDGE SALAD

$12.50

1/2 OCC CHOPPER

$9.25

Chopped mixed greens, avocado, hearts of palm, cucumber, chickpeas, tomato, red onion, house vinaigrette.

FULL OCC CHOPPER

$13.50
1/2 CHILLED ROASTED BABY BEETS

1/2 CHILLED ROASTED BABY BEETS

$9.50

Goat cheese, apple butter crostini, arugula, spiced walnuts, Balsamic Thyme infused EVO-O

FULL CHILLED ROASTED BABY BEETS

FULL CHILLED ROASTED BABY BEETS

$12.75

1/2 CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.25

Homemade crouton, Romaine, Housemade dressing, imported Parmesan-Reggiano.

FULL CLASSIC CAESAR

$12.50
1/2 TUNA POKE NOODLE BOWL

1/2 TUNA POKE NOODLE BOWL

$15.50

Seaweed salad, green beans, tomato, avocado cucumber, edamame, Organic Greens, mango ginger dressing, wasabi drizzle.

FULL TUNA POKE NOODLE BOWL

FULL TUNA POKE NOODLE BOWL

$18.75

NAKED BURGER WEDGE

$8.25

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$12.75

Smoked Roma tomato, pulled Mozzarella, fresh basil, pizzaioli.

SAUSAGE PIZZA

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$13.50

Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized fennel, pulled Mozzarella, Gorgonzola.

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.75

Pepperoni, pulled Mozzarella, pizzaioli sauce.

SPINACH PIE

$13.50

Roasted Garlic, spinach, smoked Roma tomato, mushrooms, Fontina cheese, Pine nuts

GRINDER PIZZA

GRINDER PIZZA

$14.50

Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, shaved lettuce, red onion, tomato, spiced pepper relish, red wine vinaigrette.

BRISKET PIZZA

$15.50

Smoked briskett, Portobello, caramelized onions, white BBQ sauce, aged Gouda

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.50

Pulled smoked chicken, OCC house BBQ sauce, pulled Mozzarella, grape tomato, red onion.

BURGER/GRIPPERS

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$12.50
BIRRIA TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$15.75

Homemade tortillas, shaved prime rib, queso quesadilla, cilantro, onion, lime, Smokehouse Au Jus.

BLTP CHICKEN SANDWICH

BLTP CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.75

Fried, grilled, or blackened Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle, homemade mustard, toasted wholegrain bun.

BUFFALO BURGER

$16.50

Chili poblano's, salsa rojo, aged cheddar, shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion.

CHEESY FATTY MELT

CHEESY FATTY MELT

$15.50

Twin 5oz burgers, one smothered in swiss cheese, the other smothered in american cheese, caramelized onions, grilled rye bread, side of 1000 island dressing.

CHILI DOG

$11.00

DIRTY BIRD

$13.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$12.00

GHOST RIDER BURGER CHALLENGE

$25.00

GROUPER SANDWICH

$22.50

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00
ROAD HOUSE BURGER

ROAD HOUSE BURGER

$15.75

SPORTSTER

$13.75

8oz burger, choice of cheese, bacon, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

SR IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.50

BLT

$12.00

ENTREE

BERT'S BLACKENED GROUPER

$29.00

MAC-N-T'S

$14.50

MEATLOAF

$19.50

Bacon-wrapped Bison meatloaf, Glazed with OCC house BBQ, mashed potatoes, and smokehouse gravy.

NY STRIP

NY STRIP

$32.00

A grilled, Aged Black Angus Sirloin Steak Lacquered with a shallot Kentucky Bourbon and Pepper Glaze

PIECES OF EIGHT

$19.50
RIB RUBBED SALMON

RIB RUBBED SALMON

$23.50

Chimichurri, mashed potatoes with sesame green beans, pickled red onion, avocado and tomato relish. It's F-ing HOT! Scared as for the Rib Rub instead.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$19.50

STEAK KABOBS

$20.00

SMOKER

1/2 RACK

$20.50
FULL RACK

FULL RACK

$33.00
BRISKET

BRISKET

$20.00Out of stock
PORK

PORK

$17.50

COMBO

$21.00Out of stock

SIDE

BLEU CHEESE SLAW

$5.00

BROCCOLI & CHEESE

$5.00

CORN - SIDE

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

GRAVY SIDE OF

$1.95

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE OF TORT CHIPS

$2.50

TATOR TOTS

$5.00

$SIDE OF QUESO

$2.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

BAKED BEANS

$5.00

SWEETS

APPLE BLOSSOM A LA MODE

APPLE BLOSSOM A LA MODE

$8.00

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$8.00

CLASSIC KEY LIME PIE

$7.50

MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE

$8.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.50
WATERMELON SORBET

WATERMELON SORBET

$6.50

PUMPKIN PIE

$4.00Out of stock

LITTLE CHOPPERS

KID DUSTY SHRIMP BASKET

$7.75

KID HOT DOG

$7.75

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.75

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.75

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.50

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.75

PUPPY PLATTERS

PUPPY BEEF BURGER PATTY

$5.00

PUPPY TWO GRILLED CHICKEN TENDER

$6.00

COLLAPSIBLE BOWL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Check out the Bikes on the display! Enjoy Live entertainment Daily! Watch the Big Game on one of our 59 TV's. Come play in our Backyard. Pool Tables, Darts, Cornhole and much more! Dont miss our Happy Hour and weekly promotions.

Location

10575 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33762

Directions

OCC Road House image

