A map showing the location of Ocean & AcreView gallery

Ocean & Acre

review star

No reviews yet

6290 Halcyon Way

Ste 260

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

O&A To-Go

Smoked Half Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Dinner Wagyu Burger

$21.50

Burrata Toast

$17.50

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Crab Cake Entrée

$33.50

Catch of the Day

$40.00

Cast Iron Crab Cake

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Dinner Grouper Sandwich

$26.00

Fried Calamari

$16.50

Hushpuppies

$10.50

Kansas City Strip

$64.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$14.50

Lobster Roll

$42.00

Market Farm Salad

$15.00

Gulf Redfish

$33.50

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.50

Pan Seared Salmon

$33.50

NOLA Shrimp & Grits

$31.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$43.00

Smoked Tofu

$16.50Out of stock

NYE

NYE Pre-Fixe

$85.00

NYE Kid's Pre-Fixe

$40.00

Peel & Eat Cocktail

Calamari

Black Eyed Peas

Clam Chowder

Wedge Salad

Caesar Salad

Prime Rib

BBQ Ribs

Fish

Sweet Potato Mashed

Broccoli

Roasted Potatoes

Swiss Chard

Coleslaw

Cookies

Cheesecake

Flan

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6290 Halcyon Way, Ste 260, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gu's Dumplings Halcyon
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Eclipse de Luna - Halcyon
orange starNo Reviews
6710 Town Square Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Alpharetta-Halcyon, GA
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Catrina's Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 104
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208 Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Papoulis Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Alpharetta - 3070 Windward Plz
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Windward Plz Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston