OBR FOOD

Breakfast

Bistro Omelet

$17.00

3 egg, peppers & onion, euro bacon, spinach, cheddar cheese

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

poached eggs, euro bacon, english muffin, hollandaise

Cajun Prawn Benedict

$23.00

poached eggs, blackened prawns, spinach, english muffin, hollandaise

Goat Cheese Scramble

$17.00

3 eggs, tomato, spinach, goat cheese, pickled onion, balsamic

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

buttermilk biscuits, country gravy

EBC Croissant

$14.00

eggs. bacon. spinach, tomato, pesto mayo, havarti cheese

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.00

eggs, bacon or sausage, whole wheat toast

Bistro Brunch

Seasonal Hash

$19.00

corned beef, pickled cauliflower, peppers & onion, red potato, roasted corn

Country Hash

$20.00

sausage, bacon, peppers & onions, potatoes, country gravy, cheddar cheese, eggs

Huevos Ranchero

$16.00

potatoes, salsa rojo, cheddar cheese, avocado, eggs

Avocado Toast

$14.00

honey wheat, avocado, pickled onion, sprouts, charred tomato

Hand Helds

Turkey Croissant

$16.00

handcarved turkey, pickled onion, spinach, tomato, havarti, pesto mayo, balsamic

Reuben

$17.00

braised corned beef, saurkraut, havarti, 1000 island, marble rye

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$14.00

handcarved turkey, cranberry cream cheese, greens, spinach tortilla

Black Bean Tacos

$15.00

black beans, onions & peppers, avocado, pickled cauliflower, corn tortillas, salsa rojo

Savory Faire

$17.00

handcarved turkey, havarti, bacon, avocado, tomato, greens, bacon, marble rye

Blackened Prawn Tacos

$17.00

cajun prawns, greens, mango salsa, corn tortilla

Bistro Bruch

Chorizo Buritto

$15.00

chorizo, black beans, scrambled eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gayo

Salads

Cobb

$17.00

chicken, tomato, gorganzola, avocado, egg, bacon, greens, black olives

Bistro Greens

$11.00

greens, pickled onion, tomato, slivered almonds, cranberries, parmesan

Chef

$16.00

roasted turkey, euro bacon, cheddar cheese, havarti, boiled egg, greens, tomato

Extras & Add Ons

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Pastry

Croissant

$4.00

Brownie

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Cookie

$3.00

Danish

$3.00

Fruit Bar

$4.50

OBR DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$5.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Breve

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Tea

Chai

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.75

Drink

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.75

Bar

Old German

$4.00

Cider

$6.00

Beer

$6.50

Glass Wine

$8.00

Bottle Wine

$24.00